Elijah Boothe: “It takes more than just talent”

Elijah Boothe is one of the most sought-after, distinctive young actors in Hollywood. His breakout role came in 2016 with Netflix’s “Luke Cage,” an adaptation of the Marvel comic book series. In that series, Elijah portrayed ‘Young Cottonmouth’ alongside Academy Award winner, Mahershala Ali. Elijah also had the pleasure of working with Woody Allen on his new feature film, “A Rainy Day” in New York opposite Selena Gomez. His credits also include starring in Netflix’s “Coin Heist” opposite Sasha Pieterse, CBS “Blue Bloods” and “Golden Boy.” Elijah has also gained attention in the fashion world having been featured in countless international publications including Vogue, WWD and W Magazine. Having been raised in the church, music has always been paramount in Elijah’s life. He has performed for the House of Parliament, Radio Disney and, The Apollo Theatre, and sang the national anthem in front of 25,000 people at the U.S. Open.

Fresh off its domestic & international film festival run for the past ten months across the globe in over fifty top festivals, winning over twenty-five awards, including Best Narrative Feature, Best Script, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Original Score, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Producer, Pink Opaque , Elijah’s current release, comes out on July 27th on VOD, Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime, Google Play, DirecTV, Dish and more across the U.S. Boothe stars as ‘Travis Wolfe’ who struggles to graduate from university and finish his thesis documentary while navigating a budding romance with riveting ‘Kristen Lee,’ played by newcomer Ruby Park.

"Pink Opaque," a story of love, family, hardship and life in Hollywood were created by a passionate team of Los Angeles-based filmmakers focused on creating diverse and inclusive content with commercial viability, allowing Elijah to convincing pull off the role of the enigmatic film student who reconnects with his estranged uncle trying to sidetrack him toward the uncertainty of his future. It's a story of achieving one's dreams while juggling multiple priorities and holding fast to a dedicated mission toward desired success and struggling to hold it all together long enough to figure out the shortest path to a bright future.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I am originally from Jackson, New Jersey. I was raised in a very creative household by my two parents, Clara Key and Glen Boothe. At birth, they made sure my brothers and I had a strong spiritual foundation in God so we all grew up in church. My parents always pushed us to chase our wildest dreams no matter how big they seemed. My older brother Glen Boothe, also known as Knxwledge, had a spark for making beats so my parents invested in him and bought him a beat machine. Through hard work and dedication, he is now a Grammy Award-winning producer. My parents noticed that my other brother, Jordan Boothe, had a knack for making clothes so they went and bought him a sewing machine. Now he is an incredibly talented celebrity stylist styling some of the biggest names in Hollywood. As for me, being the baby of the family, well…I wanted to do it all. I followed the path of becoming an actor, musician, and now, film producer. I’m extremely grateful to say I have parents that just really believed in investing in their children.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Sure! I was 10 years old when my mother’s good friend told her that “The Lion King” on Broadway was casting for ‘Young Simba.’ Around that time I had never taken any acting classes, but my mother and I decided we were going to walk by faith and not by sight. So we decided to go anyway. To make a long story short, I received 6 callbacks throughout the entire process. In the end, I wound up not receiving the role. However, I didn’t walk away empty-handed. My mom and I both knew a seed had been planted, so… we watered it. My mother had me in every acting, vocal, and dance class she could find…literally! In fact, I think I still have my tap shoes lying around somewhere. Looking back, all of that preparation, perseverance, and patience has not only led me where I am today, but I believe it’s also sustained me through the years.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

At the beginning of my career, I did a ton of non-union and background work. One day I arrived on the set of PBS Kids “The Electric Company” to do background work. I was so excited just to be there to learn and further my craft. However, when I went to check in, I quickly found out that the producers of the show bumped me up, giving me my very first principal role on a television show! My mom and I were over the moon! That moment taught me that whatever is truly meant for me will never miss me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was at an audition for a pilot and after reading the sides, the casting director had randomly asked me if I could sing. I knew I could; however, I just didn’t know what to sing. This is where I learned the lesson of “preparation meeting opportunity.” Looking back now, I realize that it just wasn’t my time. I had a lot more to learn, and a lot more growing to do and that’s ok. We all grow at our own rate. I learned in church that there’s a season for everything.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m thrilled about my newest movie and the role I play, lead ‘Travis Wolfe.’ Independent feature “Pink Opaque” is a riveting coming-of-age drama about a film student who moves to Hollywood to chase his dream of becoming a filmmaker. Along that journey, he is faced with so many various tests and trials. But in the end love, passion, and perseverance prevail. I was so honored to help produce this project as well. I also had a blast working with director Derrick Perry! He gave me so much creative freedom on set to really make Travis my own. I think Derrick did an incredible job in shaping the overall story of this film and bringing awareness to subjects like the huge homeless issue in Los Angeles and interracial relationships, to name a few. I also love that we had a diverse cast as well. “Pink Opaque” to me, which I urge everyone to watch as of July 27th, is a love letter to every aspiring artist around the world to never stop chasing their dreams and I am so humbled to be a part of that.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

If I can say anything, it would be to trust the journey and never compare yourself to any other artist. Always own your individuality.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I believe diversity is vital in the entertainment industry as it relates to telling authentic stories. Diversity also promotes inclusion and gives viewers an opportunity to learn more about different cultures. Last but not least, I think diversity is imperative for our youth. If they don’t see people that look like them represented, they will lose their culture.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. “It’s OK to say ‘no’ if it does not align with your worth.” For example, I was offered an opportunity to produce a feature film a while back that I knew didn’t align with my spirit at all. I leaped at the opportunity to produce it anyway and wound up completely being taken advantage of. I definitely learned a valuable lesson and grew from that experience.

2. “Don’t ever wish you were in someone else’s shoes.” When you’re an actor in Hollywood, the temptation to compare yourself is always leering in the dark. I had a friend who is literally always booked and busy on every single show and film you can think of. Looking at his life, the average person would think he was extremely happy. However, behind closed doors he was miserable and was being forced to take every job that he was offered. You never know what people are really going through behind closed doors.

3. “Keep a stiff upper lip.” Actually, my mom told me this one and I didn’t listen then but, sure do realize now, she was spot on! Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is not going to be happy for you so I learned how important it is to not always spill the beans.

4. “Don’t Settle.” Early in my career, I was always told as an artist that I had to pay my dues, but what I wasn’t really told was not to settle. However, through the years I’ve learned that if you settle for crumbs, you will always be starving.

5. “It takes more than just talent.” I’ve learned that everyone is talented and that what really sets you apart in this business is how hard you are willing to work to make your dream a reality. I think it’s imperative to ask yourself, ‘how bad do you really want it?’ and hold yourself accountable.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would say pace yourself and be patient. It’s all about longevity.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would say the #IAmEnough movement! I want to remind every human being around the world that they are enough just as they are.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom. If it wasn’t for her, I can honestly say I wouldn’t have made it this far. She was my very first manager and supporter. Most importantly, she taught me the beauty of sacrifice and planting seeds, how to be a hard worker, a better artist, and a giver. For that, I am devoted to making sure she receives the very best.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Good things come to those who wait.” Having been in the industry for 14 years, learning the art of patience was vital. Through the years, I had to remember to never compare myself, always trust the journey, and never forget the mission. Longevity is everything for me.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes! I’d love to do lunch with Issa Rae! Her journey is so inspiring; it would be a dream to meet with her.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on Instagram, Youtube, and Twitter at @ElijahBoothe

