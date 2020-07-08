Elienne Anoriscat: “If there is no struggle, there is no progress”

Every day I remind myself that no progress whether personal, professional or social can be made without disrupting the status quo and enduring the struggle the follows. We all face challenges, but if we face those challenges without quitting, they precede the progress we desire.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Elienne Anoriscat. In March 2018, Creative Director Elienne Anoriscat, was inspired to create TLR during an inventory meeting regarding obsolete CD inventory. Driven by her love for design, and experience in fashion styling, she decided to repurpose the discs into a wearable experience. Elienne has maintained a focus to produce high quality and environmentally responsible jewelry so that old CDs sparkle on your wrist and not in the ocean.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Elienne! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

There isn’t an isolated incident that brought me to where I am today. It has been a series of life experiences, chance meetings and very hard work. I wish I could sum it up in one story, but I started my career as an attorney drafting contracts for large data centers. It wasn’t the most creative job if you could imagine so I thought a change in industry would be inspiring. I transitioned to being in house counsel at a company that sold curated music CDs, classic television DVDs and music themed cruises. It was during my time there that I created the concept of taking our old CDs and using them to create jewelry. Fashion has always been a passion of mine as I worked as an assistant stylist in college and would provide personal styling services in my free time. All the years only pursing my passion as a hobby because of responsibilities suddenly came together with this opportunity.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We’re taking old CDs and other sustainably sourced materials and creating luxury jewelry using a very innovative design process. I want to transform people’s idea of luxury into something that can be both eco-conscious and high quality. When people think of luxury jewelry, they don’t typically think of upcycled materials and certainly not CDs. However, CDs were such a big part of musical history that is slowly fading away with the digital age and we wanted bring CDs and the memories tied to them back to life as well.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’ve had so many mentors throughout my life and my success is truly a reflection of the amount of support and guidance I’ve received over the years. My mother, my teachers and even my boss have always been extremely supportive and helpful. My first mentor was of course my mother who still has the most disciplined work ethic of anyone I have ever met. She somehow managed to raise 6 children, work a full-time job and run her own business for many years. I know that my ability to manage multiple responsibilities came from watching her execute every task with a high level of detail and planning. She taught me the importance of a daily detailed schedule and to-do lists which I use every day.

How are you going to shake things up next?

I would like to expand from jewelry into other fashion accessories and clothing; using the same principle of sourcing sustainable materials to create high quality goods. We’re also finalizing a partnership with an organization to donate a portion of our proceeds to support the arts in underprivileged areas. We want our consumers to “Wear the Music” and by doing so allow children to experience music and dance in a way they would not otherwise be able to do.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I am an avid reader and I honestly cannot narrow it down to a single book so I’d rather name a few authors whose works have been extremely impactful. This is not an exhaustive list but Toni Morrison, Ernest Hemingway, James Baldwin, Chinua Achebe and Jane Austen are among the authors that have shaped my view on society, human relationships and my firm belief that we each have a responsibility to constantly critique and seek to improve the world we live in.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to start a movement that would require everyone to dedicate at least 2 hours of their workday on charitable giving and service. You would work you regular job for 6 hours a day and spend the last 2 hours volunteering. Every company would make this a part of their office culture and their corporate mission. Imagine a world where every company was concerned about giving back just as much as they concerned about making money; it would be transformative.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress. Those who profess to favor freedom, and yet depreciate agitation, are men who want crops without plowing up the ground.” My entire life I have fought through a great deal of challenges in pursuit of success and happiness. Every day I remind myself that no progress whether personal, professional or social can be made without disrupting the status quo and enduring the struggle the follows. We all face challenges, but if we face those challenges without quitting, they precede the progress we desire.

