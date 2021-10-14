Eleni Polychroniadou Of Sintali: “Self-belief”

First of all, self-belief. It is so easy to doubt yourself, your worth and your position in society when you receive negative feedback from the outside world. Human beings are social creatures. We very naturally look outward for validation and fitting into social norms. It is very hard for us to be considered as “other” or to be different from the crowd. So if strong women aren’t accepted around you, you will likely doubt yourself and fall victim to the stereotypes. I definitely trip up in this category all the time, doubting whether I’m good enough to do what I do or whether I deserve the position I am in. Self-belief isn’t easy, but having a strong foundation of trust in yourself will help you hold steady when the boat starts rocking.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Eleni Polychroniadou.

Eleni is the co-founder and commercial director of Sintali, a company that quantifies and verifies the environmental impact of decisions. Sintali collaborates with SGS to act as a global certification partner for IFC’s EDGE green building program. In her role, Eleni leads the commercial division of the organization and drives business development activities to help the EDGE green building market grow internationally. In her spare time, Eleni runs Climate Four, a website dedicated to communicating how to take climate action, and this year she is leading the Global Shapers London Hub, where she facilitates a volunteer group of 45 young men and women looking to make impact in the local community.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

When I think of the defining moments of my childhood, it very much revolves around the countries I lived in. I was born in Greece but moved to London when I was nine months old. I did all of my primary school in London and then moved back to Greece when I was 10 years old, where I stayed until I finished secondary school. At the time, I wasn’t thrilled at the moving back and forth, but it gave me an incredible foundation for my life and a strong sense of adaptability. There is nothing quite like moving countries to make you question your behaviors, beliefs and perceptions of life. In many senses, I feel like I have been having an ongoing identity crisis for decades, because I never felt that I fully fit in. But oddly enough, I’m grateful for it. Through questioning my identity and experiencing multiple cultures, I opened my mind and realized how connected human beings really are. We may have some differences but at the end of the day, we all face similar challenges. Interestingly, this realization is a cornerstone of my work in the sustainability field. Climate change knows no borders, and thinking holistically is essential to finding solutions that can work.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I had grand plans of becoming a marine biologist but instead fell into the sustainability sphere. I loved nature as a child but didn’t have any notions of developing a career in the field. I moved to the US when I was 18 years old and attended Middlebury College, which is a small liberal arts college in Vermont. The beauty of studying in America was that it allowed me time to take multiple classes and explore disciplines, before deciding my field. Despite my initial plans to pursue biology, I felt drawn to a degree in environmental studies because I really liked how it was structured. It was a little bit of every discipline, from science to politics and economics, which suited my personality quite well and allowed me to study science without committing to a career in a lab. I have always been drawn to helping people and combining it with my interest in the environment was a natural fit. Once I started realising that climate change impacts literally every aspect of this world, from poverty to food to migration to health, and the potential to make a difference, it just seemed like an obvious choice.

I am where I am today through a healthy dose of luck. I was very lucky to be able to attend university in America and have the opportunity to decide at a later stage what I wanted to study. Between the ages of 16 and 18 years old, I wanted to be: a journalist, a marine biologist, a lawyer and a politician. Quite varied, right? Since finishing Middlebury with a degree in Environmental Policy, I also discovered the importance of luck and an open mind with my career. Sustainability is a new field, and it was even newer back in 2014. There is no set career path for someone who isn’t technical, for example an environmental engineer. And so, as I discovered, you need an open mind and some luck to follow the career path. Mine involved moving to New York City and working in a clean technology PR agency for 3 years, even though I had no idea what PR was when I took the job, and then moving to London to work at a sustainability software and consultancy, again taking on a role without pre-defined conceptions of what it entailed. All these moves at the time seemed like leaps of faith, and yet each experience gave me knowledge and experience that has taken me to where I am today, having co-founded a global business at 28.

I got there by focusing on my mission, which was (and still is) working on solving climate change. Since then, every career opportunity I take comes from the lens of: what impact will I have? And by taking that approach, I have said yes to opportunities that I may not have thought of or pursued by myself.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Probably starting a company has been the most interesting experience of my career thus far. I was never the person who was planning to run a company from the age of seven. I was always scared of running a business, if I’m entirely honest, as I worried it would feed my worst traits — overthinking, overworking, stress and anxiety. My friends laugh when I tell them this, as they recall at 18 that I said I wanted to be a CEO. To this day, I don’t remember saying this but…who knows? Maybe my subconscious had other plans.

I started thinking about setting up Sintali with my former manager, now co-founder, right before COVID-19 hit. Even looking back now, I can’t believe we did it given how upside down the world was. I was traveling to Greece at the time when the pandemic broke out and my dad was one of the first people in Greece to catch COVID. I went into quarantine and during that time, the borders shut down, trapping me in Greece. Now don’t get me wrong, I wasn’t heartbroken to be trapped in my native country with my parents at a time of global panic. But it certainly made setting up a UK-registered business slightly more challenging, and stress-inducing.

I learnt so much in those months of developing a business plan, setting up the company, developing the branding and identity of our company and getting it all rolled out, while also managing the panic and concern around COVID and what a world with a pandemic looks like. It was a sharp juxtaposition between the stress I experienced on a personal level setting up the company, to the stress we all experienced externally from living through a global pandemic for the first time in our lifetimes.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first is to have an open-mind. I talked about luck earlier but part of it is also letting go of the attachment to how you think your career should go and accept changes that come your way. For my path, there was no set way. When I started in sustainability 10 years ago, people didn’t really know what a career in the sector looked like for non-technical people, so in a way I was forced to be open minded. For a while, I thought leading on climate negotiations for the European Union or the United Nations was the perfect job. Success would be framed as what policy can you develop and how many millions of people can it impact. But today, ask me the same question and I will tell you more about the role, the environment, and the day to day. Because I have discovered what is important to me — not the title and the perception, but the actual impact and experience on a day to day basis. By saying yes to opportunities that came my way and letting go of what a “perfect career” looked like, I have found myself with my ideal job.

The second character trait is definitely passion, and it sounds very cliché but it’s true. Love what you do and you will find a way to make it work. When the drive comes deep from within, you have a different level of motivation and that can push you to new heights. Starting a company in the middle of a pandemic wasn’t easy, but my passion for the business allowed me to push through quite literally tears and mental burnouts to create what you see today.

However, passion can’t be in a silo. You also need determination to succeed. For me, I have always been a bit of a workaholic, which isn’t necessarily a good thing. I consider myself a recovering workaholic now as I am adamant about finding a work life balance. But working hard is important. You can’t just talk the talk, you need to roll up your sleeves and put the work in to see results. In every job I have taken, I have always tried to go above and beyond to prove myself and add value. Without hard work, it doesn’t work. With the combination of hard work and genuinely caring about what you do though…that is a magic combination.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

As a society, we are hard wired with stereotypes and unless we challenge them, they are simply perpetuated and reflect back on us and for generations to come. For women, the stereotypes come from how we define family and the role of the woman in society. The woman was always the caregiver, someone at home to look after the children and sustain them while the man was out hunting, earning and protecting. While we are no longer cavemen, the stereotypes remain. There is a perception that men have a natural inclination towards leadership and strength, and women towards nurturing and family. Women are desired by society to be gentle, agreeable, protective, aesthetically pleasing, and in many cases followers. Strong women break that stereotype. During the Presidential Elections in the US, Hillary Clinton got scrutinised in a way that no male counterpart ever was. In the UK, there was a constant barrage of nasty comments about Theresa May’s lack of emotion and yet at the same time the one time she showed emotion as she stepped down, the world lashed against her for being “soft.”

Perhaps part of the issue is that we haven’t come to terms with a more balanced idea of family. We still expect women to be at home with a family, and so seeing strong women in society just doesn’t fit in with our preconceived notions of societal balance. People still ask quite rudimentary questions like: How can a strong woman make a good wife? How can a strong woman make a good business leader? Shouldn’t they be doing something else? It affects everything, from how women succeed in the workplace all the way through to how women find partners and their relationships at home. Until we have many examples of strong women in society thriving, this will continue. Because if strong women succeeding are always the exception, there is always an excuse to justify how they succeeded or why it works for them but not for the masses.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I have experienced discomfort in many different environments. Professionally, the classic example is when my position is demoted. I am the commercial director of my company Sintali. When I am introduced in meetings, my business partner is introduced as the Managing Director and leading the company, and I am introduced as someone who “does marketing.”

On a personal level, I have experienced discomfort from partners in relationships who have expressed issues my level of ambition. I dated a guy for a while and after we broke up, he confessed that he was uncomfortable with how ambitious I was and how it would affect our relationship. I have also experienced this when dating. Men have called out my drive and framed it as a negative trait. It isn’t always the case, but it has happened multiple times that my personal drive and strength are considered undesirable in relationships. I can only assume that part of it stems from the societal pressure of what a woman must be.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

I don’t think there is a perfect solution, and honestly, I alternate between responses. Sometimes my more nurturing side comes across and I want to bridge the gap and help bring people along on the journey. On those days, I would recommend using humour to lighten a situation and then lightly asserting yourself to gain back control. For example, making a light-hearted comment that addresses a particular behaviour and then gently set a boundary around what is appropriate and what isn’t.

Other times, I feel that I just need to stand up for myself and may recommend taking a slightly more aggressive route. I don’t think it is ever productive to be rude or make a scene, but sometimes an honest and straightforward conversation about uncomfortable behaviour is the best route forward. I especially think it’s important as we think of younger women entering the workplace. If we don’t help them and lay down the foundation for change, we are simply repeating the cycle of all the experiences we have gone through.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We need to normalize that men and women can be powerful, and that strength isn’t a male trait. Some men are powerful and some men are not. Some women are powerful and some women are not. Strength of character is not tied to gender or sex, and we really need to let go of the stereotypes. We have many stereotypes about personality traits beyond strength, from understanding your emotions to communication to being compassionate. They are simply traits and both sides can have them. Oftentimes we assume men and women have certain traits inherently when in actual fact it is societal conditioning and the way we raise children.

We also need to create spaces and opportunities for powerful women to just be human. I think we sometimes end up on the opposite extreme where we put strong women on a pedestal and it becomes a competition of how “strong and hard” can a powerful woman be to prove herself worthy and then it just furthers the stereotypes. Having more women as role models who can be strong but balanced would help normalize the stereotypes and create examples in society of what is possible and accepted.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Perhaps the most uncomfortable situation was going to a business meeting and being invited to have dessert with the gentleman. It felt incredibly uncomfortable and unprofessional, but I also felt stuck as this was a powerful man and I wanted to talk to him about business. At the time it was happening, I felt uncomfortable but also unable to express the discomfort for fear it would affect the business meeting. I was worried about how it would affect my work and also concerned how he would react if I mentioned that I was uncomfortable. Dessert may not sound like something strange, but it has an odd sense of intimacy associated with it, particularly with someone I had never met before. More frustratingly, I sincerely doubt a male counterpart would have been asked to go for dessert.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think the level of scrutiny women have to undergo is different. All leaders are faced with scrutiny, and that is part of leading. However, I think women also go through an extra layer, where they are tested on how “woman” they are, how tough they are, whether they make “emotional decisions” or rational decisions, and more. There are more assumptions about women leaders, such as whether they are good mothers or have families or are single, none of which has anything to do with their professional role. However, it feeds into the perception business partners, clients and suppliers may have of the woman in a position of leadership. I think woman aren’t taken as seriously as male counterparts and have to work harder to gain respect, whereas men in positions of power are automatically deferred to as being experts in their field.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

It’s something I still struggle with. I don’t have a family yet but it’s something I worry about. I want to have a family, and I want to continue being a business leader. I get very anxious that I won’t be able to do both, and then frustrated that at some point I may have to pick between the two, something a male counterpart wouldn’t have to under the current social norms.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I’m the type of person who fills every moment of every day with activities. Between running Sintali and the Global Shapers and Climate Four and climate activism and having a social life, time is definitely of the essence. I reached the point that I had my entire days planned out for two weeks at a time, with no break or space or breathe. It was a crash in my mental health again and again that made me realise the importance of a work life balance. I went through cycles of burn out on an annual basis. This year I decided that my only new year’s resolution was to avoid burn out.

My job is incredibly fulfilling and fills me with joy and meaning, but so do human connections and the ability to enjoy simple things like being outside and dancing. In order to be my best self at work, I need to have a personal life. So I started saying no and drawing boundaries around my work, such as not working on weekends and making sure to take time to myself throughout the day, either by taking a walk during a lunch break or making sure to turn off my computer at a reasonable hour during the week. I also started drawing boundaries around my extracurricular activities, and prioritising those that added the most value to my life and where I could have the biggest impact. If I had time, I would volunteer for many more organisations and do 100 more things, but I know that I can’t do that in a healthy and productive way.

Small actions have made a big impact on my mental health and have brought me closer to that equilibrium, but it is a struggle to maintain it. As a business owner, there is always a temptation to work those extra hours or turn on my laptop during the weekend and get ahead of the week. When you add the extra activities, it can be overwhelming. When you look to cut things out, it’s usually the fun activities that are removed, because everything else is more important. At the end of the day though, I know that my most productive time comes when I enjoy life outside of work. So I have given myself permission to have fun, not just focus on making an impact, and that has made all the difference.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

It’s something I think about a lot and it is very frustrating. Outward appearance does matter for a leader, but there is a difference between looking put together and fitting a specific perception of what put together means. Let’s take Steve Jobs for example. He was put together in his turtleneck shirt, but wasn’t fitting the stereotype of a man in a business suit. He was still taken seriously. Now I challenge you to think about a woman who is a strong business leader and wore something outside of typical business clothes (e.g. formal dresses, shirts, pant suits etc). Can you think of any? I can’t.

Beauty plays a much bigger role for female leaders than it does for males. Even something such as wearing make-up has become an essential part of being professional. I know so many women who gets comments from colleagues when they don’t wear make-up, asking them if they look sick or if they are very tired. Similarly, women may receive comments from colleagues or superiors for not wearing heels to a business meeting but rather choosing to wear flat shoes.

The idea that women need to look a certain way to be taken seriously is flawed, but unfortunately quite engrained in society. While I would love to fight it, I find myself falling into the trap. On top of being woman, I also look quite young. This makes it extraordinarily challenging to be taken seriously, and so I do pay attention to my external appearance and try to look the part of a powerful woman to give myself a level playing field at meetings and ensure that my words are not ignored.

How is this similar or different for men?

I think appearance plays a role for both men and women, but it is a more prominent issue for women. Men definitely have to look professional at work and are required to wear suits or business casual clothes to the office. If they showed up with ripped jeans or looking scruffy, there would almost certainly be comments from upper level management or peers. But it ends there.

People feel more inclined to comment on a woman’s appearance or use physical traits as to the value a woman brings to business, outside of looking scruffy or unprofessional. I have heard comments about women being “just pretty faces” because they happened to be dressed a certain way or just naturally stunning women. I have bad skin and unless I cover my face with make-up to hide it, I may be perceived as young and inexperienced because of it. Everyone experiences some level of prejudice because of outward appearances but there is more openness to comment on women or to allow these preconceptions to affect behaviour.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

First of all, self-belief. It is so easy to doubt yourself, your worth and your position in society when you receive negative feedback from the outside world. Human beings are social creatures. We very naturally look outward for validation and fitting into social norms. It is very hard for us to be considered as “other” or to be different from the crowd. So if strong women aren’t accepted around you, you will likely doubt yourself and fall victim to the stereotypes. I definitely trip up in this category all the time, doubting whether I’m good enough to do what I do or whether I deserve the position I am in. Self-belief isn’t easy, but having a strong foundation of trust in yourself will help you hold steady when the boat starts rocking.

Second of all, you also need self-awareness and the ability to reflect and focus inwards. You will likely face a lot of difficult situations, uncomfortable situations, and in some cases upsetting situations. Focusing inwards and checking in with yourself to understand why people behave a certain way and why you are responding a certain way are important for success. For example, being able to identify an inappropriate comment as it comes and not reacting to it or allowing it to affect your mental wellbeing.

Third of all, I think you need a healthy dose of humour to go through life as a powerful woman. Some things and perceptions are utterly ridiculous and instead of always being frustrated, sometimes you just need to laugh. This is so rooted in your self-belief and self-awareness though. If you feel comfortable in your own skin and confident about where you are in life and who you are, you are less likely to feel attacked or affected by external comments and the lack of validation and instead notice the absurdity of it.

That being said, you also need a healthy dose of defiance. Having humour doesn’t take away from needing to challenge stereotypes and assumptions. We need the strength to stand up and challenge the status quo, even when it feels uncomfortable. If we don’t push back, nothing will change.

And finally, perseverance. We are talking about many many decades of stereotypes that need to break in order for things to change. It may be cynical but I don’t think we will completely change the narrative in my lifetime. So if you are in the business world today, or are entering the business world, know that there is a long road ahead. Many women before us have carved the path to allow us to enter the workforce, and now we need to carve the path to find more equality.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

That would be amazing. Since we are talking about powerful women, to me Christiana Figueres stands out as one of my role models. She has been a key driver for global climate negotiations and is a total powerhouse figure in a very male-dominated area. I would love to talk with her one-on-one about her experiences!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.