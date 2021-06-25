Eleanor Haglund of Aspire360: “Resources ”

Resources — By resources, I mean financially and otherwise. Funding is fantastic when you can get it, but bootstrapping let’s you stay an owner for longer. Find partners who will work with you when you don’t have money to pay them. Reach out to people to partner and be creative about how you do it. The answer is always no if you don’t ask.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Eleanor Haglund, Founder and CEO of Aspire 360, a network for entrepreneurs that provides facilitator-led, peer-to-peer community groups for founders to accelerate their professional development while running their business.

She was an inaugural member of the Innovation Scholars Program in Project Olympus and has participated in two accelerator programs (Health Wildcatters and eLab NYC). She has won awards in several startup competitions, including the Columbia Venture Challenge, McGinnis Competition, the CMU Venture Challenge and Hack-a- Startup. She is a Carnegie Mellon (BA) and Columbia University (MBA) alum.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Entrepreneurship is a passion of mine and Aspire360 was created from the lessons I learned throughout my time working at and building startups. The biggest thing was realizing how hard it can be to go through the founder/CEO process alone — especially when you don’t have to. You can learn so much by leveraging the knowledge and experience of others.

Pulling together those resources and experts that helped me, we’ve created a tool geared towards other startup CEOs. Our network of coaches has raised more than half a billion combined and has experience building teams, fundraising, and growing.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

If you can’t tell, I love entrepreneurship. One of the most exciting things to me is the strong community it creates.

On the flip side, sometimes nothing can be lonelier than starting a venture on your own. I was always lucky enough to help answer questions and decide what’s next, but not everyone has immediate access to that.

Aspire360’s “Aha Moment” was born out of that lack of access. What if we could create and grow a network for founders that gives them community, resources, and education?

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I have both my parents to thank when it comes to the entrepreneurship bug. My Dad gave me the gift of staying calm under pressure, as well as how to work with and manage teams. That’s been so essential in my experience.

My Mom has always been my motivator. She taught me I could do anything and imbued me with confidence to go out and try. I learned from her that I don’t have to shy away from a challenge, even if it’s intimidating.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Where else can you find a network that’s raised millions for their ventures and startups? Or had dozens of successful exits under their belts? What’s more, these people are here to help you. Being able to tap into even a tiny fraction of that knowledge base and experience is incredibly powerful. Our mentors are on the network just to work with fledgling founders. We’ve helped CEOs raise money, pivot their companies, scale up their customer acquisition and so much more.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

There’s a lot of power in even the most minor actions. I love the ripple effect random acts of kindness can create, and I don’t think anyone’s opposed to being a little kinder.

It’s a small action with an incredible impact. I try to go out of my way to be a little kinder, and I always advocate that others do the same.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Enjoy little wins

I think it’s essential to celebrate the little wins. Founders need to think big picture, but that doesn’t mean they have to ignore the fantastic milestones along the way. Every new contract, sale, and pitch should feel like a win. Otherwise, you’re missing amazing growth opportunities along the way.

2. Staying positive

In many ways, I failed in my first startup. Many people in that position would consider the whole thing a failure and walk away from entrepreneurship. But, I think it was really the perfect first experience. I learned so much, and staying positive can help you see those teaching moments. For me, failure means a chance to learn, not an opportunity to walk away.

3. Honesty

If you struggle to be a straight-shooter with others, there’s a good chance you’re not honest with yourself. You’ve got to ride the highs and low with the people you’re surrounded by, and if you can’t tell then what’s going on, it’s going to feel very lonely.

Don’t be afraid, be honest, and ask for help when you need it too.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about direction you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I understand the idea of “fake it till you make it,” but operating on that idea alone can be dangerous to entrepreneurs. When you pretend you know it all, you can miss out on learning and connect to others. The best leaders are the ones who admit when they have no idea what they’re doing and ask for help.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

For me, the hard times came from not knowing what I needed to know in order to start a company. I relied on Google and my peers and mentors to guide me, but it was slow going because I had no business background and I was learning on the job. I would reach out to people to talk about our business and I would get shut down immediately. That rejection is hard, especially when it’s constant. I learned to live with it, and even welcome it as my journey progressed. If you’re not getting turned down, then no one has the chance to say yes either!

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

When everything is going wrong, it’s hard to get perspective and realize that things are going to be okay. In short, the entrepreneurial roller coaster is real. Even the biggest CEOs out there still feel doubt and uncertainty sometimes.

I relied on my friends and family to be there for me when I fell. I would go for a walk and call my parents or my friends and just talk, sometimes not even about the thing I was upset about. Knowing that someone was there was important to me and I was usually able to give my mind a bit of a break so that when I did come back to the problem at hand, I was able to tackle it with a clear head.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I highly recommend that you establish a regular sleep schedule, make sure you exercise, and eat well. Taking care of your body is incredibly important to making sure you have the energy and mental capacity to tackle all the things that building a company throws at you

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Taking investment too early is a really common mistake that founders make. My advice: When you’re just starting out, you should bootstrap as long as you can. I’ve seen a lot of founders raise money because they think it’s a necessary first step to having a startup, and then regret it down the line when it limited their options. I know many founders who raising funds was the right choice for as well. The important thing is to make sure that you, as the founder, actually make a choice, instead of falling into the trap of thinking that it’s the first step to starting a business or a pre-requisite to being taken seriously.

Product Market Fit: You should only raise funding when you have product market fit and a clear path to revenue. If you don’t have product market fit, it’s a bad time to raise funding because you’ll be asking investors to take a risk on you and your product. However, if you can show that your product is solving a problem for customers and that your customers are willing to pay you for your product, then, and ONLY then, you’re ready to start raising capital. Any seed investor or venture capitalist will want to see that you’ve already validated your business model before they hand over their cash.

The Direction You Want to Take Your Company In: It’s important to evaluate what you want out of your business and what you’re willing to invest in. Bootstrapping is a great way to make sure you’re in control of your company for longer. This may be a good choice if you’re looking to build a company that can last generations or if you want to maintain a lot of control over the direction of your business. When you bootstrap you don’t need to worry about raising lots of capital or growing your business on a set timeline. You also don’t need to worry about other investors getting involved with the vision for your business.

The Speed You Want to Grow: The flipside of wanting more control is that the company might grow more slowly without an infusion of capital that an investor might provide. This is not always a bad thing, as you can grow more intentionally. But if your goal is to build a company and exit in 2 years, it may be more difficult to do while bootstrapping.

Your Capital Needs: If you need a large amount of capital to have a business in the first place (like for life science businesses), raising money might not be a choice, but a necessity. You might want to make more money or hire more people, but if you don’t have the cash to support those activities, then you’re going to have to go out and find people who believe in your vision and want to see your business succeed. As a note, for life science businesses, I encourage you to look at grants first, as it extends your runway and enables you to show progress to investors when you do raise.

Need for Expertise and Connections: Investors often come with business expertise, a robust network and other perks. If you’re a founder looking to break into an industry where you don’t have a lot of connections or want business (or other types) of expertise, bringing on investors is one way to get that. If they’re invested in your company, they will want your business to succeed and make introductions for you and lend you their resources. If you’re looking to bootstrap, you can achieve similar results by building an advisory board or a your own network in the space, but it may take longer. You may also need to offer some equity in this case to align your advisors incentives with yours and get them to invest their time and resources in you and your business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Startups need grit, community support, a willingness to challenge their own assumptions, an industry understanding, and resources (financial or otherwise). Without these 5 things, they are bound to fail.

Grit

You’ve got to encourage a culture where people aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty (metaphorically or otherwise). Encourage folks to take initiative, try on new hats, and expect the unexpected. And then be prepared to accept the consequences of those initiatives, good, bad and ugly.

2. Community support

You need to create a community, both internally and externally, that allows you to share in both good times and bad. As I’ve learned, it can be so lonely being a founder — but it doesn’t have to be. Create a network for support, and don’t be afraid to reach out.

3. Willingness to challenge their own assumptions

I think we’re all a little stubborn, and I’ve met many founders who hate admitting when they’re wrong. But, if you aren’t flexible in your thinking, it will be hard to grow. You’ll be slow to pivot and resistant to experts and teammates.

Try to challenge each assumption you make and question why you’re stuck on one idea over another. Having the flexibility leaves you open for innovation and keeps you agile.

4. Industry depth

Knowledge is power, and knowing your industry inside and out will not only provide more connection and community, but it’ll also make it easier to understand customers, strategy, and more. Keep learning and seeking experts in your industry, and your startup will go far.

5. Resources

By resources, I mean financially and otherwise. Funding is fantastic when you can get it, but bootstrapping let’s you stay an owner for longer. Find partners who will work with you when you don’t have money to pay them. Reach out to people to partner and be creative about how you do it. The answer is always no if you don’t ask.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

They think they have to do everything themselves when in reality, NO ONE is good at everything. Don’t be afraid to reach out to your network and ask for help or resources.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I’m not sure I thought of this too much until the lockdown when we were forced inside, and I found myself needing to focus on self-care.

When I start to hit a wall, getting out of my head is the best solution. Look for opportunities to “escape your mind.” That looks different for everyone, but it might be a book, podcast, or TV show that transports you to a different time and place.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I mentioned it briefly above, but let’s all be a little kinder. We’re exiting what has been one of the darkest year for many, and I think kindness can be an amazing way to heal and grow.

See how it feels to give someone the benefit of the doubt or an unexpected compliment. Tip more than 20%, buy a stranger a coffee, or actually really listen to someone before assuming you know what they mean. You’ll find you feel good, and you’re making someone else feel amazing.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I think it’s great to be bold. I often reach out to founders when I admire them — I’m always surprised by who is willing to connect and exchange ideas.

Someone I really admire but haven’t built up the courage to reach out to is Lin Manuel Miranda. I’m a huge fan of his work (self-admitted musical theater nerd here) and consider him to be an incredibly creative entrepreneur. I love his creative process, and most importantly, his desire to use his influence to make the work a better place.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/eleanor-haglund/) if I can help you.

You can follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook: @Aspire360CEO

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!