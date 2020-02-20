Our information stated “Inspiration, Widsom, Legacy and Connection. ElderPride 2020 is a transformative gathering and conference for LGBTQ elders sixty and over and their spouses. 4 days that will empower you to age forward with grace and ease.”

To my co-chair and the founding spiritual leader and director of ElderPride Inc., a 501 (c) (3), Rev. Jack Elliott, “well done” is terse and inadequate.

From February 13th through 16th, 2020 we experienced 24 SAGE Talks (think TED talks by folks 60 and over); 6 “consciousness in aging workshops, 3, keynote speakers, a panel discussion on transcending ageism, jazzy Friday mixer, and a heroes and heroes honors gala.”

That’s by the numbers and we formed a community and continue to thrive.

The mission of ElderPride, a CSL (Centers for Spiritual Living) focus ministry is to provide spiritual tools for personal growth, empowerment, and connection for spiritually engaged LGBTQ seniors sixty and over. Our purpose is to awaken all to its spiritual magnificence. Our vision is a world that works for everyone; where no one is marginalized, isolated or forgotten. Honoring that Love is Love, is Love, is Love.

This was our first annual gathering and our work continues.

Please join us, ElderPride4me.org, all are welcome.