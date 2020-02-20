Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

ElderPride 2020

Our information stated “Inspiration, Widsom, Legacy and Connection. ElderPride 2020 is a transformative gathering and conference for LGBTQ elders sixty and over and their spouses. 4 days that will empower you to age forward with grace and ease.” To my co-chair and the founding spiritual leader and director of ElderPride Inc., a 501 (c) (3), […]

By

Our information stated “Inspiration, Widsom, Legacy and Connection. ElderPride 2020 is a transformative gathering and conference for LGBTQ elders sixty and over and their spouses. 4 days that will empower you to age forward with grace and ease.”

To my co-chair and the founding spiritual leader and director of ElderPride Inc., a 501 (c) (3), Rev. Jack Elliott, “well done” is terse and inadequate.

From February 13th through 16th, 2020 we experienced 24 SAGE Talks (think TED talks by folks 60 and over); 6 “consciousness in aging workshops, 3, keynote speakers, a panel discussion on transcending ageism, jazzy Friday mixer, and a heroes and heroes honors gala.”

That’s by the numbers and we formed a community and continue to thrive.

The mission of ElderPride, a CSL (Centers for Spiritual Living) focus ministry is to provide spiritual tools for personal growth, empowerment, and connection for spiritually engaged LGBTQ seniors sixty and over. Our purpose is to awaken all to its spiritual magnificence. Our vision is a world that works for everyone; where no one is marginalized, isolated or forgotten. Honoring that Love is Love, is Love, is Love.

This was our first annual gathering and our work continues.

Please join us, ElderPride4me.org, all are welcome.

Kiki, President and Editor-in-Chief at BlackHistoryEveryday.com, KikiPosts, and KikiTalks

Kiki is the "Black lesbian Arianna Huffington" founder and Editor-in-Chief of KikiPosts modeled after HuffPost, BlackHistoryEveryday.com, and KikiTalks, a podcast.  She is a mother, wife, and student studying to be a licensed Practitioner with ElderPride, a focused ministry of the Centers for Spiritual living.  She is also an author of two books, collections of 200 of her more than 500 published op eds which can be downloaded for free on Apple Books.  She has been an author for Progressive Media Project for more than 20 years and is at work writing a one-woman show for streaming services.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

And that’s the truth!!!

by Kiki
Community//

Spiritual Organization

by Kiki
Community//

#MeFirst

by Kiki

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.