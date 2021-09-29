Elaine Montilla of CUNY & 5xminority: “Make Fear your BFF”

Make Fear your BFF — Being brave and confident does not mean lacking fear at all. Fear is never going away, and it is best to make it our best friend. People grow up being told that fear is the enemy, and instead, fear is a messenger usually present to say that something important is about to happen. It is important to remember that most people who seem to have it together are just pushing through the pain and discomfort of dread. In the end, it is vital to embrace rejection and not take it personally when it happens, but instead, see it as a stepping-stone that brings you much closer to your ultimate goal.

Elaine Montilla, founder of 5xminority, a TEDx Speaker, and the Assistant Vice President and CIO for IT at the Graduate Center, CUNY. Originally from the Dominican Republic, Elaine serves as a Forbes technology Council member and contributor. One of her main goals is to highlight the need for diversity in the field of Technology and expand STEM learning opportunities to all equally.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born and raised in The Dominican Republic, and growing up on this beautiful island allowed me to always bring with me certain qualities we all share, such as a love for music, a strong coffee, and a relentless need to be loud and heard by others. My father passed away when I was only seven. I consider myself extremely fortunate to grow up within a family of tightly knit first cousins, aunts, family friends, and vecinos (neighbors) who were around to support us. After high school, I moved to the US and had to learn the language and a new culture simultaneously. I struggled a lot with the language, and my accent made me feel like I didn’t belong. I worked hard and practiced English endlessly to make sure I could get over my perceived limitations. Moving to the US was the best gift I could receive from my mother; it provided me with endless opportunities that I wouldn’t have access to otherwise.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I have always loved customer service and helping others, so it was only natural to get started in Help Desk Support. I worked at the Help Desk for a few years and understood all issues from the customer’s perspective. I later was promoted to management and utilized my natural customer service skills, which helped with all technical and non-technical issues. I am a good listener, and I care for other humans deeply. I think those qualities are why management seemed easy for me, and I enjoyed it from day one. I can always put myself in the customer’s shoes and make them feel heard and cared for.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I used to volunteer at a summer camp for many years (called camp GLP), and in my last year, I decided to submit a proposal to speak on stage for a few minutes, which I saw as an opportunity to laugh amongst friends and share my story. This one event launched my professional public speaking career, and because my friend recorded the entire talk, it helped me get on the TEDx stage a few years later.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My top three would be authenticity, vulnerability, and emotional intelligence.

Authenticity — When I first came to the US, I wasted a ton of time trying to fit in and please others. It was exhausting and I would go to bed feeling depleted every night. After I began my spiritual journey, I discovered how much energy I was wasting and the disadvantages of not being my whole self at all times. I can tell you that today there is only one version of me, and you get to see that same version everywhere I go. I love myself unconditionally and no longer worry about fitting in and adjusting my personality to make others feel comfortable.

Vulnerability — After discovering the amazing Dr. Brene Brown and reading every single one of her books, I learned that I was an empath, and I could use it as a way to connect with other humans in a much deeper way. I dare to show up, fail, and make mistakes, knowing that I will always give it my best and learn from every lesson that comes my way. I take full accountability for my actions, emotions, and thoughts. It has truly made me a better leader.

Emotional intelligence — I can walk into any room and sense how people are feeling. This skill helps me know when is the right time to share an idea, when my team needs me only to listen and nothing else, when I need to step in and take action, and when I am asking for too much. This skill is one of the most important for anyone who wants to make it to the top.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

The expectation from society is for women to be submissive, take care of the household and the children and always put themselves last. This is all connected to stereotypes about masculine behavior and unconscious gender bias that usually tells us that “women are too delicate to lead” or “male leaders display more authority.” At the same time, when women are more assertive, they are labeled “angry” or “too abrasive.”

Gender bias and historical sexism have resulted in structural barriers that serve as obstacles to women trying to climb the rungs of the corporate ladder. I know that growing up it was difficult to see myself as a CIO because I didn’t have role models. We can’t be what we can’t see, and society will not be “comfortable” until they see enough of us doing it and demonstrating that we are capable of that and much more.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I recall a time when I was excluded from an event for being “too assertive” and people feeling scared that I would take over and get all of the attention. I believe it happens a lot with other women, which is sad because we all need to support each other and help each other grow. I believe this comes from a scarcity mindset and people thinking there isn’t enough to go around. I am very clear on who my competition is, and it is not other women; it is only myself.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

I’ve always said that I am not responsible for making others feel comfortable around me. That is not something I can’t control. I believe we have been making ourselves smaller to please others, and it doesn’t serve anyone. I recently wrote this poem to honor strong women, and I believe it is time for all to learn to take up more space in the world unapologetically.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We need more role models. We need to remove the barriers keeping women out of leadership opportunities. We need more allies who are willing to not only mentor but sponsor women, especially underrepresented women of color. We also need to stop seeing each other as competition; we can get further if we unite and elevate each other’s voices.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

It would definitely have to be a man trying to mansplain things to me, not knowing I’ve been in tech for over twenty years and understand the world of tech perfectly well. I’ve also had vendors address the man in the room, thinking one of them was in charge, not me.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Women need to prove themselves repeatedly while men speak, and everyone listens and believes what they say without any fact-checking. Additionally:

Women are not taken seriously due to gender perceptions

Women do not receive the pay and benefits they deserve

Women do not have enough role models to follow

Women do not have access to mentors/sponsorship opportunities

Women face a huge glass ceiling

Women don’t have access to clear and well-documented progression opportunities

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Balancing my time between work, family, friends, self is challenging, and I’ve struggled to make it all happen harmoniously. I am not sure there is an excellent way to do it. Creating healthy boundaries has helped a lot, like not taking work calls during specific times, not going to bed with any electronics, scheduling time for content creation, and adding everything to one calendar (including date nights) to keep track of my time. I also have open conversations with my partner, and we both share the upcoming work commitments we have each morning and discuss forthcoming meetings, talks, mentoring, etc.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

Communication, setting daily and weekly goals, and creating routines with flexibility have helped the most. I also make self-care a priority because nothing else will get done if my own cup is not full or I don’t feel energized. Last, having self-compassion and knowing that I am far from perfect releases the self-imposed mandates we put on ourselves at times. It is all a work in progress.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

Appearances are essential but not at the expense of losing your authenticity. I love to dress up, and I noticed that it did help the way others perceived me. I would say that it shouldn’t be that way, but it is, and people make many assumptions based on the way you look externally, regardless of how smart you are. I am hoping future generations find a way to change that since we haven’t been able to. I don’t enjoy heavy makeup and avoid damaging skin products; I have days where all I wear is lipstick, and I am good to go. The way I treat others is way more important to me than the way I look.

How is this similar or different for men?

Women feel a lot of pressure to look and sound perfect at all times. Man can wear the exact same suit for an entire week, and nobody would notice. It is a considerable disadvantage and takes way from time women can spend working towards much more important tasks. In general, looking smart and dressing that part is expected from both sexes.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Here are five helpful tips:

1. Get Comfortable with Being Uncomfortable — We all need to step outside our comfort zone to grow. This includes making mistakes and learning from the lessons brought. Humans often want to avoid difficult conversations and shy away from anything that makes them feel uncomfortable. Another option is to sign up for something they never do and get through it. When women only say yes to roles they know they are good at, they disadvantage from learning new skills and gaining a heightened sense of confidence. Additionally, women tend to sell themselves short and avoid “bragging.” It is essential to understand that when people speak positively about their achievements and rely on facts to share their success, it is not bragging.

2. Own your Strengths — Self-awareness has a mutual relationship with success. Knowing yourself and your strengths will get you closer to achieving your goals. Spend some time noticing the tasks that drain your energy and those that bring you joy. Once you have a clear picture, spend more time working on the tasks you enjoy and delegate the rest. Another option to drive better results is to collaborate up with someone whose skills can complement your skills. In the end, if women do not believe in themselves, it makes it so much harder for anyone else to do it.

3. Make Fear your BFF — Being brave and confident does not mean lacking fear at all. Fear is never going away, and it is best to make it our best friend. People grow up being told that fear is the enemy, and instead, fear is a messenger usually present to say that something important is about to happen. It is important to remember that most people who seem to have it together are just pushing through the pain and discomfort of dread. In the end, it is vital to embrace rejection and not take it personally when it happens, but instead, see it as a stepping-stone that brings you much closer to your ultimate goal.

4. Surround Yourself with Other Strong Women — Research by PNAS suggests that 75 percent of women in high-ranking positions have female-dominated inner circles or strong ties to a few women within their network to be in frequent contact with. Beyond having mentors and sponsors, it is crucial to spend time with other positive people and colleagues who are rooting for your success. A support team is crucial to help celebrate achievements and to help women get up after a failure and learn from their mistakes without dwelling on them. I have an amazing team of advisors who are always there to support me and help me when I feel depleted or burnout.

5. Focus on Continuous Improvement — Successful women consider themselves lifelong learners. When powerful women add skills related to their industry, it empowers them to make quicker decisions and take decisive action. The top skills I would recommend include conflict resolution, negotiation, emotional intelligence (EQ), and public speaking. Networking with others by attending seminars, conferences, and workshops can also help women grow their circle of influence and their chances for meaningful future collaborations.

