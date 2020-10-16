Ekiuwa Asemota of ‘Your Queens’: 5 Things You Should Do To Become a Thought Leader In Your Industry

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would be a dream movement — motivating people to follow their dreams and unlock the greatness within themselves.

We had the pleasure to interview Ekiuwa Asemota.

Ekiuwa also known as ‘Eki,’ is a Designer, Choreographer, and Founder of Eki’s Famous LLC, a jewelry and performing arts company that is renowned, celebrated, and inspiring. Eki teaches children and adults to follow their dreams through fashion and Performing arts.

In 2015, Ms. Asemota founded and serves as Creative Director of Your Queens. This African royalty character company teaches the historical legacy of African queens such as Queens Amina of Zaria-Nigeria, Queen Makeda of Ethiopia, Queen Nzingha of Angola, and Queens Cleopatra, Nefertiti, Goddess Isis, and King Tut of Egypt through storytelling, song, and dance. Each Queen and King adorned in royal costume, share their dynamic history with the audience while bringing joy, building self-esteem and confidence through beauty, legacy, and power.

In the past four years, Your Queens have provided their services to over 200 organizations, including public schools, counseling centers, special events, art/music festivals, colleges, etc. They have also been featured in NY Newsday, Elle Magazine, The Village Voice, YV Magazine, The Huffington Post, Essence, The Root, Hot97, CUNY TV, and News 12.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have been on this journey since I was nine years old. I always knew I was meant to do something that will inspire people to make the world a better place. I would say what brought me to this career path was trusting my life path.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There have been several interesting stories. One story that I would say at the top of my head was the inception of Your Queens, Inc. I went to a kid’s birthday party in October of 2014. I only went because I am greedy; I love food and knew that there would be some collard greens, mac and cheese, fried chicken, whiting fish, and more! While I was seated, I watched as a white princess entrailed the kids. A message was instantly put in my mind to create an African royalty character company. By January 2015, Your Queens, Inc. was launched.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when I first started was at an event with my sister and friends. A famous rapper was checking me out. I was so shocked and embarrassed that I looked the other way several times. At that time, I was a stylist, and I should have given him my card instead of being so shy. I learned to be bolder because although funny, it was possibly a missed opportunity.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Some of the most exciting projects Your Queens, Inc. is working on now is our documentary and Annual Kwanzaa Celebration for December 2020 — God willing.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started,” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Choose your team wisely — I have such an open spirit/I have experienced having my back turned on without notice. I have learned not to trust everyone.

2. Be fearless — I remember in my 20s, I went to a networking event and partied all night with Tommy Hilfiger and never told him I had aspirations of being a model and already a designer. I wasn’t being fearless and missed opportunity!

3. Trust your journey — I have seen blessings come now that I prayed for ten years ago. Don’t worry about anyone else; trust your journey; everything happens when it is supposed too.

4. Be consistent and prioritize- I believe I would have been further along if I really understood what consistency meant. I mean by no way am I downing myself. I am just frank. I am happy about my journey and won’t change a thing. However, If I was more consistent and prioritized, I can see how I could have avoided some unnecessary life struggles.

5. Work Smart — Working hard is excellent, but working smart will save you some time. I remember experiencing some difficulty with a colleague that went on for over a month. I recognized a pattern of lack of progress that I quickly and politely ended that relationship. I have learned from my 20s to recognize when a person is for real or wasting my time. It’s important to spot when a person or business is stringing you along, whether intentional or not, don’t do it! For example, several meetings with no results, end it and move on.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take time for yourself to rest, meditate, run, dance, read, plant, travel, or whatever it is that you know you will enjoy for your mind, body, and soul.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would be a dream movement — motivating people to follow their dreams and unlock the greatness within themselves.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

A particular person who I am grateful for is my father, for his support, love, and consistency.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite life lesson quotes is, “Whether you are in an audience of 1 or 10,000s be consistent.” This quote is relevant to me in my life because, as an artist, my purpose in life is to be a part of the puzzle to make the world a better place. As I remain consistent on my purpose, I can touch at least one-thousand people a day with my gifts.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Tyler Perry. He is such a huge inspiration to me, especially as an entrepreneur. I admire his drive, journey, faith, and success, plus he seems like he has a great heart.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Your readers can follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @yourqueensinc and on Facebook at Your Queens.