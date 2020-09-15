Ekaterina Spiridonova, Kate Spirit: “My life hack is my conscious day”

…My life hack is my conscious day. Every day I wake up as early as possible because in the morning you feel the most energy. At that time you perceive deeply why you live, and what tasks you have for a day, for a month, and so on. Early awakening helps with meditation, yoga, calorie restriction, discovery of talents and destination, helping others to discover them and to work them out. It is time to increase your intellectual capacity, building relationships, purifying your mind and speech. These are the principles on which I build my day.

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had a pleasure of interviewing yoga teacher Kate Spirit also known as Ekaterina Spiridonova. Ekaterina promotes a new sort of life based on calorie restriction, non-violence and talent.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

I started practice yoga when I was 18. I got tired of being sick because I spent all my entire childhood conquering infectious diseases at various hospitals and sanatoriums. As soon as I grew up I broke away from my family, and began to live alone in Moscow, I spent my first salary on a fitness club card. I noticed that I began to feel much better and gоt sick less than before .

The second stage of my path was when I saw an instructor at fitness club who did an amazing asana. And, at that moment, something clicked in me, and I realized why I came to this world — to teach yoga.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

20 years ago, yoga was banned in former USSR, and the only place where it was possible to practice was the culture center of the Embassy of India, which is located on the Vorontsov field. There was a very mature teacher, a male yoga-master, an old man with a tummy. He almost did not move and gave some simple asanas to us. Among his students there were only older retired women, very consciousness focused grannies. And we learned together what each asana meant, how it worked, and the level of my health at this moment jumped exponentially), I became much stronger. Yoga influenced much greater my health than fitness programs which I had already conquered at that time, as a fitness instructor.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Yes, I remember such a story. Once I was asked to replace a yoga teacher. This was unexpected for me, because I had never taught yoga before — I worked as a fitness instructor. Though I didn’t know the yoga theory, I gave my first lesson using rap music. That shocked the audience. More than a half of the group left the class. Nevertheless, after this lesson, I had an insight, and I began to develop my style of teaching. That was a starting point, which helped me to create my own method, which includes dancing, yoga, meditation, intimate gymnastics, and face yoga.

Can you share with our readers why you are an authority in fitness and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

Any person who has been engaging in their business for more than 15 years, in my case it is more than 20 years, becomes an authority in the chosen field, no matter what he does.

If he has been managing his business consciously, serving the world with his talents and crafting to people for 20 years, then he or she would become an authority and an expert in that field. People would listen to him. If that person would have a certain vision of a very high level, with high vibrations, he or she would make the world and people better through that vision.

In particular, I made myself healthier because my activities are aimed at improving health.

What is the uniqueness of my method? This is a compilation of different elements that heals the body. It is necessary to accumulate five basic principles — basic energies to help the body to be healthy. The First energy is water, which is personalised by meditation, swimming, dancing. The second one is so called wood, deliberate movements (running, walking, climbing). The third energy is fire. It means passion, manifestation of charisma and artistry; dancing flamenco or Latin. All of this is a vivid example of fire accumulation. The fourth one is earth. The energy of the earth is stability, discipline. This is what you do day by day, it disciplines you, shapes your character and structures you. The last energy is metal. Metal is a system, structure, sacred geometry of the body. We accumulate this energy with the help of massages. I combined all these types of energy in my lessons to harmonize the human body and soul .

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, of course, I am grateful to my teachers and my gurus. All I have achieved in my life is due to the people around me. At different stages of life, there were different people, but I am grateful to everyone, and each of them is a professional and master in his field.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The first one is the lack of connection with the body.

The second block is anti-marketing wars, constant temptations from outside, especially if you live in large Megalopolises, food addiction, and especially acidic ones (sugar, pastries, and meat) which affect our body.

The third one is the lack of discipline — people are used to bad eating habits instead of high-spiritual practices.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”?

My life hack is my conscious day. Every day I wake up as early as possible because in the morning you feel the most energy. At that time you perceive deeply why you live, and what tasks you have for a day, for a month, and so on. Early awakening helps with meditation, yoga, calorie restriction, discovery of talents and destination, helping others to discover them and to work them out. It is time to increase your intellectual capacity, building relationships, purifying your mind and speech. These are the principles on which I build my day.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Body and soul practices help to purify the body and activates the energy channels, and this in turn clear karma. You know our body possesses the information about all our life including past incarnations.

In my experience, many people begin an exercise regimen but stop because they get too sore afterwards. What ideas would you recommend to someone who plays sports or does heavy exercise to shorten the recovery time, and to prevent short term or long term injury?

You need to approach the training process integrally. If you do only strength practice, your muscles structures will become tense, and the hydrophilicity and elasticity of your muscles will suffer. To avoid this, you need to do massage every day. That is why I have one or another massage practice every day. And also I eat alkaline food.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

You know, I’m most affected by human body. For me, this is the most profound book, it is my sort of a Bible, which I read every day. This is my dialogue with the body.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One of my projects is a volunteer center, where I invite all people of the world to share their talents based on creation and co-creation. The law of karma always works. If someone does something good for you, it also returns to him by the Universe. That is why when we share our talents with each other, we become richer. If people start openly share their talents and help each other, our world would become a Paradise.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Have you got a story how that was relevant in your life?

I have phrase of my own which supports me. I always say to myself: “Silence will be my answer” , — because silence contains everything. But perhaps for my audience, I will add two more phrases: “Life is motion”, and “Everything happens for the best”.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Yes, I have a few people I’d like to talk to. This is Michael Roach, a diamond cutter and a well-known spiritual teacher. I would love to meet John Kehoe, because I’m also writing a book as he did, and I’m going to run a marathon on writing a book. I would like to meet Madonna and Peruquois to do some shows with them. And Tony Robbins, of course, because I’m also a coach.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

I have two instagram accounts: my personal account — @katespirityoga — and my professional account — @eco.telo. I will be happy to see anyone among my subscribers.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!