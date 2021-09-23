Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Ekaterina Fields on Value of Charities in Society

Charities help make the world a better place, even if it isn’t always all that easy to see. There are countless ways in which charities and non-profit organizations have changed the world for the better. Here are just a few of how charities have created a significant impact on our society. Bringing the Community Together By encouraging others […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Charities help make the world a better place, even if it isn’t always all that easy to see. There are countless ways in which charities and non-profit organizations have changed the world for the better. Here are just a few of how charities have created a significant impact on our society.

Bringing the Community Together

By encouraging others to join together to support a cause – either by donating or volunteering, charities have brought hundreds of communities together. Remember, while philanthropists help charities, it’s the combination of everyone that genuinely makes a difference.

Inspiration and Hope

There are days when feeling hopeful can be difficult – especially when one is in a difficult situation. Thankfully, charities do so much to instill a sense of hope within the community. Not only do they help those that need it most – but the simple act of helping can be inspiring. 

Charities give people an excuse to reach out and get that essential human connection we all crave. Lending a helping hand to neighbors, friends, and strangers alike is a powerful feeling.

Supporting Causes

When people choose to donate to charities and non-profit organizations, they directly choose to support the important causes. These causes are vast and range from environmental concerns to helping the homeless and everything in between.

In other words – charities help people make a difference in the world, though they may never have thought to see it that way. They empower people to step up and make that change.

Sustainability

As mentioned above, each non-profit organization has its own goal or focus. Many organizations out there these days are trying to help people create a more sustainable world. They teach people the importance of recycling and encourage other sustainable behaviors. 

It’s worth noting that this is just one example of how charities give back to the community through education. In truth, there are many different organizations out there with other lessons to teach, including direct access to general education.

Life Lessons

Charities can teach people so much about the world and themselves, among many other benefits. Through charities, we learn about compassion, generosity, and the drive to help others.

Better yet, these essential life lessons are passed down through generations. Young children grow up watching their parents donate and volunteer their time, which encourages them to do the same once they are able. It becomes a cycle, one specifically designed to encourage people to do the right thing.

Article originally published on EkaterinaFields-Community.com

    Ekaterina Fields, Actress and Environmental Activist

    Ekaterina Fields is an actress and model based in London, UK. She is also an activist, advocating for the needs of children with disabilities, as well as providing support for people with cancer. Ekaterina is notable for her work in film and television, including her childhood role in "Higher Than Rainbow," a Russian film. Ekaterina starred in two shows: "Perfect World" and "The Auction House ." She has also had an extensive modeling career, working in Russia, France, and England. 

    Although Ekaterina Fields was an international celebrity, she also kept a job on the side, working as a Russian-English interpreter and assistant to the CEO of Oman Oil Company, John Deuss. In 1997, she moved from Paris to London to pursue her B.A. in Marketing and Finance at City University. She continued her modeling career in London, signing with NEVS modeling agency.

    By utilizing her platform to spread awareness for great causes, Ekaterina is able to help gain support for those who need it most. In addition to her professional life, Ekaterina Fields is a mother of two, and she is also passionate about maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle for herself and her children.

    Today, Ekaterina focuses on several of her passions: her children, special needs advocacy and charity, and the promotion of an eco-friendly lifestyle. After her daughter was diagnosed with special needs, Ekaterina began the push to support charities that benefit all children with special needs. Ekaterina also makes it a priority to teach her children how to live as eco-friendly as possible. In addition, she has continued to make appearances on Russian television in recent years.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Get Your Family Involved in the Community

    by Gregg Jaclin
    Community//

    Incorporating Philanthropy in Your Business

    by Anslem Oshionebo
    Image by Clark Tibbs on Unsplash
    Community//

    Becoming a volunteer, perhaps the best decision of my life

    by Eleanor Smith
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.