Ekaterina Fields on Knowing Your Worth in the Entertainment Industry

Whether you’re a model, actress, or singer, the entertainment industry can be challenging. More often than not, it’s not difficult to lose sight of yourself and your worth. You can easily get taken advantage of and not paid the amount of money that you’re owed. No matter what your occupation is in the industry, it’s essential to know what your worth is and how you can leverage it to get better jobs.

Have a Mentor

If you’re a newbie to the industry or even if you have tons of experience, it’s essential to have a mentor that can guide you through. Not only does a mentor help your talents grow, but they’re great for showing you what you can’t see in yourself. A mentor can offer you advice and share what they have learned from their own experiences and struggles. They’ll also be able to point you in the right direction to keep your career on track.

Take a Beat

The entertainment industry is fast-moving and can easily leave you drained and struggling to keep up. This is why it’s important to take a beat to reevaluate your next move. There are loads of opportunities out there that you don’t want to miss, but there’s also lots of competition. To make sure you land the right opportunities, find the ones that are right for you and your career. You will burn yourself out taking on too many at all at once. While it’s always good to take a chance, make sure the audition or photoshoot you’re trying is the right fit for your career.

Understanding Yourself

Selling yourself short can damage your career in an instant. Evaluate what you can do and understand what it could be worth to an agency, photographer, director, or producer. Your skills and experience can add up and put you on a high level than you thought. If you’re having trouble figuring it out, look at what your peers are getting paid and go from there. Chances are, you’re worth a lot more in the industry than you think. Once you start believing it, then the directors and producers will do the same.

This article was originally published on https://EkaterinaFieldsResume.com/