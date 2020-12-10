Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ekaterina Fields on Knowing Your Worth in the Entertainment Industry

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Whether you’re a model, actress, or singer, the entertainment industry can be challenging. More often than not, it’s not difficult to lose sight of yourself and your worth. You can easily get taken advantage of and not paid the amount of money that you’re owed. No matter what your occupation is in the industry, it’s essential to know what your worth is and how you can leverage it to get better jobs. 

Have a Mentor

If you’re a newbie to the industry or even if you have tons of experience, it’s essential to have a mentor that can guide you through. Not only does a mentor help your talents grow, but they’re great for showing you what you can’t see in yourself. A mentor can offer you advice and share what they have learned from their own experiences and struggles. They’ll also be able to point you in the right direction to keep your career on track.

Take a Beat

The entertainment industry is fast-moving and can easily leave you drained and struggling to keep up. This is why it’s important to take a beat to reevaluate your next move. There are loads of opportunities out there that you don’t want to miss, but there’s also lots of competition. To make sure you land the right opportunities, find the ones that are right for you and your career. You will burn yourself out taking on too many at all at once. While it’s always good to take a chance, make sure the audition or photoshoot you’re trying is the right fit for your career. 

Understanding Yourself

Selling yourself short can damage your career in an instant. Evaluate what you can do and understand what it could be worth to an agency, photographer, director, or producer. Your skills and experience can add up and put you on a high level than you thought. If you’re having trouble figuring it out, look at what your peers are getting paid and go from there. Chances are, you’re worth a lot more in the industry than you think. Once you start believing it, then the directors and producers will do the same.

This article was originally published on https://EkaterinaFieldsResume.com/

    Ekaterina Fields, Actress and Environmental Activist

    Ekaterina Fields is an actress and model based in London, UK. She is also an activist, advocating for the needs of children with disabilities, as well as providing support for people with cancer. Ekaterina is notable for her work in film and television, including her childhood role in "Higher Than Rainbow", a Russian film. She has also had an extensive modelling career, working in Russia, France, and England. By utilizing her platform to spread awareness for great causes, Ekaterina is able to help gain support for those who need it most. In addition to her professional life, Ekaterina is a mother of two, and she is also passionate about maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle for herself and her children.

