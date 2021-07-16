Ejike Egbuagu of Moneda Invest: “We don’t stand for just “making money” or being the “largest energy financier in Africa””

…We don’t stand for just “making money” or being the “largest energy financier in Africa”, even though that may be an outcome — we stand for transforming African lives by adding value to African businesses. This is a therapeutic goal in itself; Combined with the energy from 1952.Africa within our building, there is a positive openness which I think rubs off on everyone. This has been a morale booster.

Ejike brings over a decade-long corporate career spanning commercial banking, international trade, and continental deal structuring at high stakes. In a continent defined by financial gaps and structural inconsistencies, he leads a team of highly skilled trade operatives passionate about unlocking growth in Africa through trade finance — one sector at a time. Operating out of Lagos, Nigeria and Mauritius over the last 5years, Moneda provides alternative capital + technical support to contractors in the energy space — too small to access traditional finance, but with massive potential for growth. Moneda has successfully originated and executed credit trades into West Africa trade in excess of $200m.

He is the founder of 1952.Africa — An activist art institute dedicated to incubating undiscovered African artists. Their Lagos-based gallery provides financial support, training, and exhibition sponsorship — helping Art become a viable career path for young Africans limited by poverty.

An alumnus of the Access Bank School of Banking Excellence; University of Kent, England (Law School); Geneva Business School, Switzerland (MBA Finance) and Harvard Business School’s Executive Program for Leadership Development (PLD29). He is an optimist, and a firm believer in ‘people’ being the eternal reason for money, innovation and economics. This is the foundation of Moneda.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Thank you for having me. My career path has been one of chance, and a bit of destiny, I think. I started as an eager law student — but somewhere in my final year at Kent law school, I fell out of love with the idea of practicing law — 2006. It was really my family, pushing me along a ‘safe path’. My choice was to abandon a career in law — and of course, this caused arguments with my family as I clearly did not know what I wanted to do with my life. My father had passed on at the time and my mother could not convince me to take the Nigerian bar exams. So, in an effort to ‘save my life’, my mother sent me to be counseled by someone who she thought could put me straight. He was a young successful banker, and in-law to her best friend — Family. Herbert Wigwe — who today leads Access Bank, the fastest growing bank in Africa. I walked into his office to talk about my bright ideas and fantastic things that I wanted to do in Nigeria, and how I wanted him to invest in my projects. I don’t know what happened that day — but I think he was either impressed by my naïve optimism, or he had pity on my worried mother and decided to give her son a mission to accomplish. I was recruited that day, and rewired as a banker, with a foundation in law.

Fast forward 15 years, and I have come full circle, back to the ambitious ideas I had at the very beginning — but this time, I come with all the tools finance, relationships, and a fairly good understanding of African economic systems.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?



I have faced many career challenges, but one of the most defining was just a few years ago around the time that Moneda was born. I left core banking in search of more depth and control — a new way to support African businesses. I left banking and Moneda started with one client. This single client trusted me to create alternative capital structures that would take away his needs for traditional banks on the continent. The only condition was exclusivity! So, for 3 years we experimented on ensuring the financial independence of our single client. Reality is that we succeeded — beyond even our imaginations. The client was happy; Moneda was profitable — but I was restless. This was my reality — I needed more runway; more clients; more scale. Can one success ever satisfy a person with disruptor ambitions? I do not think so. Moneda eventually began supporting other customers after negotiations with our exclusive client stalled. You see I was never trained to wait indefinitely or limit my progress to external actors. Our actions cause a rift with our single cash-heavy (and now financially powerful) client who cut off our payments and receivables. It was at this scary year of zero income that our growth trajectory was ignited. This situation of no income and rising bills tested every emotion. Should I go back and beg for forgiveness? Should I beg for my old job at Access Bank? Survival is a powerful force, with the right tools and God’s grace. It was in this difficulty that Moneda was recapitalized, a 5-year vision redefined, and resources deployed. It is already a success story.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

When you swim against the tide for a living (which defines building African businesses), burnout is part of your schedule. I am experiencing some level of burnout right now as we scale into Sub-Saharan Africa. Sports and exercise are important. Over the last 5-years, I have played competitive tennis 5 times a week. I have not played tennis in over a year due to injury, and this has taken a toll on my sleep, energy levels and sometimes my mood. My advice would be to find a sport that stretches your mind and body — your work and relationships will be better for it.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Success for human beings graduates from basics like food and shelter to safety and mental purpose. As business leaders, we want to give our people something to believe in besides a paycheck. At Moneda, we are passionate about our identity as Africans. We spend time reinforcing positive perceptions of African art, history, and identity. This drives our disruptive ambitions for improving lives on the continent through trade finance and is also why we have supported 1952.Africa with a 5-year CSR commitment. It might look like an art gallery on the ground floor of Moneda’s Lagos office, but it is so much more. 1952.Africa is a center for culture, history, and economic empowerment of the African artist. It draws conversations on who we are as Africans, what we are capable of, and where we want to go as a continent. That is the positive vision of 1952.Africa. It resonates in every member of the team, and I hope touches every person that walks into our offices.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?



There was an interesting quote my mother once read to me — a scripture from the Bible Proverbs 20:4 and it says, “The lazy man will not plow because of winter cold. He will beg during harvest and have nothing.”

Sad story, but a real-life lesson in human existence. Some will not work or try because the environment is harsh and uncertain, but it is in the harshest of environments and times that we absolutely must invest and build. These are the conditions I always seek out — where returns would be exponential and our purpose fulfilled.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. In recent years, many companies have begun offering mental health programs for their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, we would love to hear about five steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employee’s mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?



This is a topic that has really been brought to light recently, and with all the attention on depression, people are realizing life is not all about work. You have successful people taking their own lives and it’s clear that there must be more to life.

We are still in the start-up phase, but there are a few things I think we have gotten right at Moneda. Even before the pandemic, we created a flexible working environment, focusing on results rather than time, so no one has to be at the office every day; We invest in our people, in knowledge not directly related to their core functions (broad learning) — and we have all benefited immensely from this; We don’t stand for just “making money” or being the “largest energy financier in Africa”, even though that may be an outcome — we stand for transforming African lives by adding value to African businesses. This is a therapeutic goal in itself; Combined with the energy from 1952.Africa within our building, there is a positive openness which I think rubs off on everyone. This has been a morale booster.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest raising awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

The media has always played a vital role in shaping collective behavior. I think we are already seeing that power in the redefinition of global success — most visible now in the energy sector (with oil profits no longer being widely celebrated). Conglomerates and capital markets are shifting without choice.

This is the same strategy required for changing standards for successful companies, especially in emerging economies where the right companies should be recognized and identified for creating sustainable environments for their people to thrive and contribute to the community. I understand the economic pressures for media houses, but ideally, the media needs to lead this with more intensity!

From your experience or research, what are different steps that each of us as individuals, as a community and as a society, can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling stressed, depressed, anxious, and having other mental health issues? Can you explain?

In my experience, someone to sit and listen to you has always been the most necessary element of recovery. We all go through traumatic situations, and we all need someone to talk to whether we realize it or not.

Habits can play a huge role in mental wellness. What are the best strategies you would suggest developing good healthy habits for optimal mental wellness that can replace any poor habits?

Lagos, Nigeria is a very vehicle-oriented city, so it’s easy to get conveyed everywhere, even down the street. I try to walk as much as possible while at the office, and around my community. I believe physical wellness overlaps onto mental wellness. We also encourage friendships in the workplace. My experiences have shown that team members that become friends are more productive, so it’s important to be friendly in the workplace. These office relationships create a support layer with the people that you spend the most amount of time with.

Do you use any meditation, breathing or mind-calming practices that promote your mental wellbeing? We would love to hear about all of them. How have they impacted your own life?

I don’t, but would like to try some if you have any suggestions… Reading has been a useful mind-relaxing activity for me.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

There is one book that made a significant impact on my early career by Jack Welsh called Winning. He was known as one of the greatest leading business minds and his perspective on performance review influenced my hunger for top performance.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I firmly believe the biggest problem facing the continent is one of identity. We all need to come to an understanding that we are from the same source and share an indivisible future. Our art, culture, and history have unique similarities, which we must begin to celebrate and actively share with the world.

This is the purpose of 1952.Africa residency. We are launching a residency on July 1, 2021 — calling for raw and undiscovered African artists. We shall select 10 artists in visual arts and craft; to be supported by a $2,000 per artist endowment towards the creation of 3 pieces over a 3-month period; The artists will be mentored by renowned African artists and curators with masterclasses in sourcing, technique, and pricing; and in the end 1952. Africa will exhibit their works to a global market. Some of these artists are hawking on the streets to survive right now while being some of the most talented humans in the city. We will give them not just a way out — but a transformational opportunity. We need all the support we can get!

The movement is the economic viability of African arts; the active celebration of African culture first by Africans and then, the world. This is the biggest idea I have ever had for my community.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?



