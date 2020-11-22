EJ Dalius Talks about the Paradigm Shift in the Nutrition World amid the Pandemic Outbreak

The nutritional status of the people works as an indicator of resilience against the process of destabilization. The adversity determines the stressors, including inadequate nutrition, result in a chronic effect on an individual’s health—unhealthy and unbalanced diet results in physical and mental stress. As a result, optimal nutrition is of utmost importance at all times, even during such unprecedented times. A balanced dietary intake transcends the people and aids as a healthy resource.

Change in Dietary Patterns

There is a surge in changes in dietary cycles of people during the COVID-19 situation. This owes to the fear and anxiety of the people. Several compelling pieces of evidence show that nutritional habits affect the condition of stress, emotional disturbance, and distress levels. Elevated levels of stress push for the low quality of diet and hamper the consumption patterns of individuals.

In addition to that, sadness can result in less desire to eat and also decrease your enjoyment in eating. As a result, changes in diet patterns and food intake are the signs of stress and heightened emotional disruption through physiological and psychological mechanisms. So make sure that you take note of this and tackle it.

Eric J Dalius Points Out to COVID-19 and its Effect on a National Level

Governments in several countries are dealing with the burden of enormous strains on the healthcare system. Eric Dalius suggests that destabilization in the economy pushes a rising threat to food insecurity. Public and private organizations are paving the way to provide nutritious food and adequate facilities to people in need. With minimum reliance on food imports, one has to do with the country’s local agricultural produce.

What Can You Do to Combat the Virus?

Working professions possess the responsibility of choosing a healthy living style in such uncertain times. Maintaining a balanced diet, exercising in leisure time, maintaining a healthy weight, and obtaining the necessary amount of sleep are a few examples to remain sane. It is essential to spread the information about the correct diet patterns; simultaneously, it is equally necessary to provide a keen eye to incorrect food intake methods and practices. There are several misconceptions related to nutritional intake and COVID-19. EJ Dalius advises that all individuals’ collective responsibility is to prevent the spread of any misinformation regarding the COVID-19. In light of this, the effects of such negative insinuation can result in giving a false sense of protection to people against the infection.

A balanced nutritional intake implies a profound effect on the immune system of an individual. It also aids disease susceptibility. Specific nutrients and combinations affect the body’s immune system by activating cells and modifying signaling molecules and gene expression. Moreover, healthy ingredients determine the gut microbial composition and shape the immune system’s characteristics and responses. As a result of stress, anxiety, and depression, nutrition deficiencies can result in decreased immune function and a rise in infection susceptibility, thus falling prey to the virus.