EJ Dalius Advices to Not Let COVID-19 Hamper Your Mental Health

It is normal to feel disturbed by the media showing waves of COVID-19 in several cities. Feeling unrest is a normal reaction to abnormal situations. COVID-19 is causing anxiety and uprooting fears in the minds of people.

Learning How You Feel

Learning that the way you react to the media and the negative news is understandable. The solution is to divert your attention to the hopeful future. Knowing this information can put a brake on your ongoing stress levels, and worrying gives birth to anxiety and escalates things.

Several people have lost their jobs. Many are getting paid less in light of the pandemic outbreak. The virus has affected all industries, and business leaders try their best to sustain their specific market space. As an employee or a business owner, you will already face much stress at work to mount it up with the pandemic’s negative news. You can use simple activities that will help you jot down your thoughts and reason with them. You can discuss it with a friend, write it down, or opt for a telehealth consultation.

EJ Dalius States Naming and Taming the Emotions

Mental health experts state that naming your emotions makes you better at treating them. Such a move can help as an outlet to ward off the thoughts and control our emotions. Such feelings come in between work life and can hinder the process and productivity to a great level. A famous saying goes like name it and tame it. With this saying, one can learn to activate the mind to rationalize the situation and find a logical solution to the problem.

Probability Vs. Possibility

Whenever in doubt, always reason out with probability and possibility ratio. Eric Dalius recommends researching the facts and statistics of your fear’s likelihood become true if you follow adequate and necessary information. The chances are slim, but the fear in your mind can negatively impact you. As a result, learning to figure out between the healthy amount of anxiety and the anxiety spinning to irrational fear is critical. Empower yourself with facts and learn to differentiate.

Take Proactive Steps

Taking proactive steps can keep any miss happening at bay. Eric J Dalius advises stepping into positive feet to help oneself, as well as surrounding people. Becoming more vigilant is one example of how you can tackle an unpleasant situation. You can also create a family safety plan for your kids and encourage representatives at workplaces to ensure safety norms. Moreover, you can also support several non-profit organizations that aid people in need. Such actions will facilitate a person in diminishing the fears.

Some people are often of the opinion that anxiety helps people to focus appropriately. However, it does not hold for everyone. As some people follow constructive or destructive mechanisms, every person does not gain concentration in the same way. The energy we discharge during fearful times is harmful and affects the body’s aura in a threatening manner. As a result, it is vital to take control of our actions and employ stress reduction activities.