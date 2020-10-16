“Either you run the day, or the day runs you” With Lianne Kim & Candice Georgiadis

Either you run the day, or the day runs you: I’m not sure where this expression came from but it is 100% accurate. I’ve had a few moments in my journey where I hit a wall of exhaustion and often it’s because of a lack of careful planning. I expect a lot of myself and I juggle many commitments. That said, I wish I was more innately organized. I work at creating and maintaining a tight but joyful schedule, so I can get everything on my list done and still have time for what lights me up.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lianne Kim.

Lianne Kim is the founder and owner of Mamas & Co, an online network catered to mom entrepreneurs, offering business classes, virtual networking events, and in-person networking events. She understands the struggle of trying to be great at all of the things, all the time. She also knows that surrounding yourself with positive, generous women who lift each other higher is the key to achieving real, lasting success.

Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was in a sales career that I liked but didn’t love. I had two babies under the age of two, and I felt incredibly unfulfilled. Something was nagging at me to pursue a life with more meaning and work-life balance, so I started dabbling in various businesses. But I didn’t know many entrepreneurs and I desperately wanted to meet more mamas who had their own business. So I started a little networking group, which has now blossomed into a thriving online community of hundreds of mom bosses worldwide.

As I met with these smart, passionate women, one thing became painfully clear to me: they hated selling. I knew if I could help them gain more confidence and feel amazing about selling themselves in an authentic way, they could reach new heights. So I leaned into what I knew was my calling, and I never looked back. Over the past 5 years, I have coached thousands of women to create profitable businesses that light them up, and I know this is only the beginning!

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s “disruptive” or unique to your industry?

Despite putting in just as much (or more) energy into their work than their male counterparts, women are often underrecognized and underpaid in the traditional workplace. One of the ways we can disrupt this is to define our own version of success and create our own wealth. What’s been amazing about this journey is I have helped countless women leave their soul-sucking 9-to-5s and quickly replace — and ever surpass — their former income! By taking our personal fulfillment into our own hands, we’re challenging the status quo and shaking up societal norms. Mama & Co women have proven that we can carve our own path! “What glass ceiling?”

We all need a little help along the journey. Who has been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have worked with so many incredible mentors and coaches along my journey. One of my amazing mentors, Rick Mulready taught me to just be myself and do business my way. He encouraged me to stop chasing what I thought success was, and enjoy the journey or “look back down the mountain” as he said. It’s stuck with me and that’s why I now insist my coaches celebrate their own success on the regular.

What are 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Keep your Business Model Simple: This advice came to me from my friend Winnie who was that little bit further ahead in her business than I was. She kindly sat down with me over a cup of coffee and told me that the simpler my business model was, the happier I would be, and she was right. I know I could further simplify still, so it’s something I constantly work at. Less really is more.

Not everyone will like you, and that’s OK: This advice came to me from a podcast I was once listening to with two online entrepreneurs I admire, Jasmine Star and Amy Porterfield. Up until that point I had been trying to please everyone. I now see that we want to have bold opinions and share them often. We want to attract some people, but at the same time we’ll repel others. I’m not everyone’s cup of tea, and I embrace that.

Either you run the day, or the day runs you: I’m not sure where this expression came from but it is 100% accurate. I’ve had a few moments in my journey where I hit a wall of exhaustion and often it’s because of a lack of careful planning. I expect a lot of myself and I juggle many commitments. That said, I wish I was more innately organized. I work at creating and maintaining a tight but joyful schedule, so I can get everything on my list done and still have time for what lights me up.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

This year, our signature conference MamaCon (Oct. 23, 2020) will take place online, and the theme is “Bringing joy back to business.” As a result of COVID 19, many of my mamas were forced to take a step back from their dreams in order to be more available for their families, and while I salute their hard work, I think we could ALL use a little more joy. We’ve curated a list of speakers who’s stories and insights would make anyone’s heart sing. The focus of MamaCon is on hope, resilience and having fun. It’s going to be a great day.

I’m also writing my first book, which will help women create joyful businesses that allow them to share their innate gifts and talents. I think far too many of us end up as prisoners of our own businesses, and it has to end. I want to help women unlock their true passions, and get a grip on their business, so they can live the dream.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

First off, I think it’s our programming. Women are hard-wired to people-please and “behave,” and none of us we’re really encouraged to disrupt. We care a lot about what others think of us, and that keeps us small. I want more women to step into their badass CEO shoes, despite our upbringing, societal and cultural pressures.

The other problem, there is not a lot of us paving the way. I have a handful of female mentors I look up to, but there are far more male entrepreneurs and leaders in the spotlight than women. This has to change.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

The Big Leap by Gay Hendricks is a fantastic read about self-sabotage. It’s helped me to understand where I am getting in my own way, and how I can address some of the mental roadblocks that hold a lot of us back. It takes diligent, consistent effort, but it’s the most important work of an entrepreneur.

James Wedmore’s podcast (The Mind Your Business Podcast) was probably the first business podcast I listened to that focused primarily on mindset. I devoured hundreds of episodes the first few weeks of discovering him, I couldn’t get enough. I recently had the pleasure of being a guest on James’ show and it was a total “pinch me” moment.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want more working moms to know it’s possible to create their own happiness. I want to inspire women to have the courage to explore what really lights them up, and when they’re ready, make that leap to running their own business. I want to inspire them to trust their instincts and know it’s possible to make a great living on their own terms.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” by Martin Luther King Jr. It’s my absolute favorite quote, and whenever I’m feeling scared, overwhelmed, or I’m procrastinating on a big goal, it always reminds me that I just have to make a start, and the rest will fall into place.

How can our readers follow you online?

Website: https://www.mamasandco.com/

Personal IG — @liannekimcoach

Community IG — @mamasandco

Podcast: The Business of Thinking Big (https://www.liannekim.com/blog)