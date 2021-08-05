Eileen Strempel of UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music: “We have leaders committed to the life-changing benefits of education, and they continue to tell a true and compelling story”

We have leaders committed to the life-changing benefits of education, and they continue to tell a true and compelling story. With a bachelor’s degree, your lifetime earnings are enhanced by about a million dollars. And this monetary benefit doesn’t begin to convey the health benefits, the benefits to your children and to our society.

As a part of my interview series about the things that should be done to improve the US educational system I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Eileen Strempel.

Dr. Eileen Strempel currently serves as the Inaugural Dean of UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music. Strempel relishes the joy of founding a “start-up company,” as the school is the first and only school of music in the University of California System, and recently formed as a result of a generous 30M dollars donation by trumpeter, producer, and artist Herb Alpert. As a trained opera singer and a Presidential Scholar in the Arts, Strempel is also a nationally recognized champion for transfer students and views superb public education as one of the principal social justice issues of our time. Along with co-author Stephen J. Handel, she recently celebrated the Rowman & Littlefield release of their third book together, focused on higher education public policy entitled: Beyond Free College: Making Higher Education Work for 21st Century Students.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

As a musician and scholar, I’ve always gravitated towards exploring the music of women composers. As a young singer, I wondered why so few people couldn’t name five female composers (or sometimes even one) while the names of famous men were quickly recalled. Over time, I began to realize that Beethoven and Mozart were going to be fine without me, while the music of Tania León (this year’s winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Music), Libby Larsen, Amanda Harberg, Bessie Smith, Clara Schumann — and so many others — deserved an advocate and champion, too. As my career in higher education moved over to the administrative side, I continued to listen for the phenomenally talented and voices that weren’t yet being heard and celebrated. This led me to become a “transfer student champion” and eventually a champion of all of our nations’ neo-traditional students. Although we often read about the 18-year-old applying to college, we don’t hear enough about our nation’s neo-traditional students: students who are older, perhaps first generation, low-income, parent students, DACA students, transfer and/or veteran students. And they are now 70% of our nation’s students. 70%! We’re also not thinking enough about how we as a country help the 36 million Americans with some college and no degree, even though we know the strategies that are the most effective in successfully leading to the completion of the degree they hoped to earn. My backstory is really one of advocacy for our nation’s most talented, yet under-sung: whether that’s in terms of our musical canon or who is fully supported and celebrated in our nation’s higher education system.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It’s too hard for me to answer this question! Everyday, life is full of wonders and amazement. I am constantly humbled by the fascinating stories people tell about their own lives, what beauty and shared exuberance there is to behold in the world, and how much the art of immersive listening (whether to music or the voices of others) is taking on new meaning as we emerge from the pandemic.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My co-author Stephen Handel and I have started a new blog that we hope will help promote some of the research-tested policy changes we advocate for in our latest book together, and we’re continuing to write articles on financial aid policies in our COVID-impacted era. As a nation, we invest a tremendous amount of money in higher education, but we don’t spend enough time engaged in research to understand what works, what doesn’t, and what might work better. We should take advantage of the exciting conversation around “free college” to advocate for a more comprehensive (and cost-effective) approach. We have a thrilling historic exemplar in the United States, a moment when we’ve invested in higher education in a substantial manner. I’m deeply inspired by the G.I. Bill, which was created in the wake of WW2 as a means of helping our returning veterans. The parallels to our moment in time are compelling. We’re emerging from a war with the COVID-19 virus, and a similar investment at this critical juncture would be transformative for our country and our democracy.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are authority in the education field?

With humble laughter, I would point to the three books (and many articles and national board work) Stephen Handel and I have collaborated on over the past couple of decades. In all of our research, writing and speaking, we’re focused on transfer students, higher education policy, and uncovering how we as a country can do better. We must invest in education for all of our citizens so that we effectively combat inner-generational inequality, at scale.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system?

America is an amazing country, and especially in terms of the transfer landscape, we’re an exciting role model for the world. Community colleges are largely within reach of almost citizen, and not only are they inexpensive, they offer a quality education that is available to everyone due to their open admissions policy. This is something to be celebrated and held up: not many countries have educational “on-ramps” and second chances like this. What we believe is that it’s not enough to provide access to community college (and to make it free). Sadly, that’s also not that effective or cost-efficient. What we need to focus on instead is not access, but the final intended graduation goal of the student and its cost. When we focus on the cost-per-degree per degree, we shift the focus to completion and what makes that possible. Think about the G.I. Bill as an example: not only was tuition covered for our returning GIs, but we also provided funding for the other key life components vital to their success: food, housing, childcare, textbooks and the like. If we committed to a similar investment today, the upfront costs would be substantially higher. But here’s the surprise: the final cost-per-degree is much, much lower. Why? Because with these wraparound “life” supports, more people complete their degree.

Can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great?

We have leaders committed to the life-changing benefits of education, and they continue to tell a true and compelling story. With a bachelor’s degree, your lifetime earnings are enhanced by about a million dollars. And this monetary benefit doesn’t begin to convey the health benefits, the benefits to your children and to our society. We have access to higher education to through our extraordinary community college system, something that is a global model. We have extraordinary professors and teachers at every level of our nation’s educational pipeline, committed to developing the emerging scholar/citizens in their classrooms. We are now engaged in important conversations around “going beyond free college,” and the critical role that higher education plays in both preserving and deepening our democracy. The new Debt Free College Act bill just re-introduced in both the house and the senate is thrilling to me. Finally, we are moving towards an educational system that is engaged in the challenge of how we as institutions become “pro-actively welcoming ecosystems” to the neo-traditional students attending college today. But there’s a lot of work still to be done, and that’s both the challenge and the gift of actually living in a “continuous improvement” orientation rather than just giving it lip service.

Can you identify the 5 key areas of the US education system that should be prioritized for improvement? Can you explain why those are so critical?

Most critical for our US education system is to move beyond “free college” into the five additional components truly needed for success. We need to address: (1) housing insecurity; (2) food insecurity; (3) the need for childcare for our nation’s parent-students, who comprise 27% of the students in the US today; (4); funding for textbooks/supplies and transportation that are requirements for educational access (5) the “digital divide,” so that it isn’t an insurmountable chasm for students, because educational today requires laptops and reliable WIFI.

Without these supports, we haven’t truly provided equitable educational access. As I mentioned above, these upfront costs are admittedly more expensive, but the long-term payoffs are huge to society. The ROI is roughly 5:1, meaning that for every dollar invested in both access and support, we have an extraordinarily high rate of return of 5 dollars. With the ASAP program in NYC, we know what works and we’ve seen it replicated, too. As a country, let’s invest wisely and well in this moment of opportunity. The Debt Free College Act is an idea whose time has come, and the research around this is unassailable.

How is the US doing with regard to engaging young people in STEM? Can you suggest three ways we can increase this engagement?

STEM is similar to music in that the lack of visible role models makes it challenging for people to engage. For example, there is currently not a major American symphony orchestra that has a woman as the principal conductor at the helm, so it’s hard for interested young people to see a visible and viable pathway for being on the podium and leading the orchestra. There are only a two or three major music schools led by a woman.

But this is an exciting time. We’re re-thinking curricula to assure programs feature diverse areas of study, we’re re-imaging the role of education, and mentoring diverse leaders in our professional in a manner that inspires change and hope. Most importantly, we’re moving away from the notion of “community service” towards “community engagement.” We need to be in partnership and dialog with the communities in which we reside and embody the public good of higher education. If our neighbors are educated, and thus have access to careers with a family sustaining wage, that’s good for all of us. We need to remember and celebrate that inter-dependence.

Can you articulate to our readers why it’s so important to engage girls and women in STEM subjects?

It’s important for all of us — regardless of our gender, race/ethnicity, or immigration status — to have access to STEM subjects and all subjects. Without those important voices at the table (and my grandmother always had room at the table for everyone!), we miss out on so many opportunities, perspectives and talents. In our global society, this isn’t merely ethical and socially just, it’s also good business.

How is the US doing with regard to engaging girls and women in STEM subjects? Can you suggest three ways we can increase this engagement?

We’re doing a lot better in terms of engaging girls and women in STEM subjects. What we’re not doing well is maintaining and sustaining that engagement. I believe a significant component to this is the lack of “family friendly” policies in our government and workspaces that support the efforts of women to balance both their career and their family. Other people specialize in this research area, but I’d offer the observation that when you’re a new mother, biology and feminism simply don’t mix. Your partner can be incredibly supportive, but he can’t give birth or breast feed for you`. The pressures become too much, and the tradeoffs seem too high. If we began by focusing on the needs of parent students in higher education and do that successfully, we’d be able to apply these findings more broadly across society.

As an education professional, where do you stand in the debate whether there should be a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) or on STEAM (STEM plus the arts like humanities, language arts, dance, drama, music, visual arts, design and new media)? Can you explain why you feel the way you do?

Being an opera singer by training, I’d have to vote for STEAM. Creativity, leaps of the imagination, a sense of over-arching vision and the honing of artistic discernment are vital for not merely living life, but living life well and with meaning. The sense of craft, the iterative and reflective process of the artistic mindset and process, and the humble sense of being at service to something mysterious, profound and worthy of committed long-term engagement provides a rigorous framework, one that is necessary for being entrepreneurial and innovative in any field. Skills can be taught, but curiosity, creativity and investigative energy are only fostered with care, mentorship and time.

If you had the power to influence or change the entire US educational infrastructure what five things would you implement to improve and reform our education system? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’m ready to re-enact the G.I. Bill, version 2.0, as a way of helping our country successfully emerge from the pandemic. The pandemic exposed for all of us various layers of inequality: in health care disparities, in disparate educational impacts and so much more. This reinvestment in education would offer a profound sense of hope and energy towards building a more equality in America in a manner that epitomizes the highest ideals of American democracy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My family has several mottos: “work hard/play hard” and “it’s not an either/or world” are two that come to mind. At the heart of both of these sayings is a belief that a binary approach won’t usually provide the most optimal solution. We need to find a way to integrate work and play, and we need to continually rediscover subtle solutions that don’t reduce complex challenges into forced, simple choices. We need to remember that we have more in common with each other than not, and thus it’s important to think about how our actions (or the lack of them) impact others. I love to daily commit to interdependence, care, and kindness. My sons (now 21 and 16) talk about how these approaches have helped them feel deeply connected as a family, and as citizens. As the inaugural dean of a school of music and as a professor of education at our nation’s #1 public research university, I am continually inspired by our students. As a first-generation college student myself, I’m evidence of the transformative power of higher education. To be in the situation where I can “pay it forward” to others is one of the many joys of my life. One third of our students at UCLA are first generation, one third are transfer students, and their stories and their success are triumphant narratives for our country. My hope and dream for higher education is that access, support and success should be available to every American willing to make the commitment to work towards their educational goals, not just the fortunate few.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’d love to share a lunch with LeBron James, about how to help assure our nation’s investments in education are designed to be as effective in promoting equitable student success as possible. He’s already doing amazing work in the creation of his I Promise school in Ohio, and I find his commitment to education inspiring.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Twitter: @Eileen.strempel

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!