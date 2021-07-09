Eight Tools to Become a More Productive Writer!

Writing is hard, and productive writing is almost an oxymoron because you are never actually done.

But can you at least improve your productivity to become a better writer and develop a writing habit? Here are a few tools to help!

1. Appointy

When you’re planning for the year ahead, you need to have a good calendar. Appointy is a great alternative to handle your appointments.

They have a free version with basic features, and you can also choose some of the monthly payment options if you wish to have more control, branding or Google linking.

2. Simplenote

Simplenote is a super minimalist but useful app that allows you to take notes from your iPhone.

Sometimes you just need a quick-open and user-friendly tool to collect and save your thoughts for later. It’s a great way to catch your creativity anytime it comes. There are a few great free WordPress plugins that can offer this functionality!

3. Expensify

One of the most challenging and dreadful things some of us have to do is “expensing”.

If you need your company (or your employees) to have a better organization when it comes to submitting receipts and paying back, then Expensify is your way to go.

Their premise is “Simplified expense reporting your employees will love”.

4. Fastreel

Fastreel is a cool online video creator that allows you to quickly put together videos to accompany your articles. It is a great way to diversify your content and attract more shares.

5. CoSchedule

If you have a blog or just need to handle your social media account, CoSchedule will step up your game with scheduling and planning an editorial calendar.

6. Habit List

Productivity is important in your work life but also in your personal life. Habit List allows you to organize your goals and create healthier habits, set a date for their completion and get motivated along the way with reminders and badges.

It even tracks your progress!

7. Focuster

Focuster works along with Google Calendar to optimize your schedule and help you prioritize your tasks.

You decide what should go next, and the app reminds you about it until you get it done.

8. Asana

If you need help keeping track of what your team-mates are working on and communicating with them, Asana could help.

Similar to a to-do list, it helps you organize all your projects and assign tasks to your colleagues. It’s also an excellent way to get a glimpse of what others are doing.

You don’t need all of these tools as too many tools don’t help productivity. Check out these tools, and then narrow down to those you feel like will turn useful.