Eggplant Taught Me Resilience

You can't break an eggplant

Eggplant taught me resilience

At this time of year, the amateur garden is drying up in the Atlanta heat.  It’s time to:

  • untangle the shriveled cucumber vines (we had a good run)
  • toss the half-eaten tomato carcasses over the back fence (dang you, squirrels)
  • console the squash (better luck next year, buddies)
  • snack on the strawberry (literally, there was a single, sad berry this season)
  • honor the noble eggplant

I learned you can’t break an eggplant.  The infant seedlings barely made it when I scrambled to get them in the ground, and a late frost came. The young adult plants got fried from fertilizing.  The early career plants fell over-hard with every good rain.  The middle-aged plants bore gorgeous fruit even with leaves poached by bugs.  The aging plants are now ready to be cracked into the compost.  

If eggplant is willing to roll with me again next year, I’ll be a little more over-easy on them.

Donna Peters, Career Coach & Podcast Host at The Me-Suite

Donna Peters, a retired Accenture Management Consulting Partner, is founder of The Me-Suite.  The Me-Suite provides career coaching and leadership development services to executives and next-generation leaders who strive to be both career-oriented and life-minded.  We help people lead their lives with more purpose, planning and power--like C-Suites lead the companies we most admire. The Me-Suite advises on personal development, business coaching and organizational effectiveness topics through one-on-one coaching, speaking, academia and workshops.  Listen to The Me-Suite podcast (available wherever you get your podcasts) for C-Suite and next-gen leader interviews on how to build a Me-Suite mindset.

