Effort Is An Overlooked But Major Key To Success – Abdelrahman Ismeik

"Most people knock on the door of their dreams once, then run away before anyone has a chance to open the door.But if you keep knocking, persistently and endlessly, eventually the door will open." To make anything venture successful and stand out among others, it is important to have a unique vision. Abdelrahman Ismeik

Abdelrahman Ismeik
“Most people knock on the door of their dreams once, then run away before anyone has a chance to open the door.

But if you keep knocking, persistently and endlessly, eventually the door will open.”

To make anything venture successful and stand out among others, it is important to have a unique vision. Abdelrahman Ismeik, a key member of Marya Group’s Business. It js headquartered out of Abu Dhabi, but Ismeik has made its assets and investments spread at many places around the world. The experiences and knowledge he gained has helped him tackle other businesses successfully too.

Everything that we want to achieve requires some effort. But how important is effort in achieving our goals?  What you do today – the effort you put in – determines your success tomorrow. Defining a powerful vision is inspiring. It has a clear motivational effect on everyone within the organization. It creates an energy and enthusiasm, increasing commitment and fostering change. This is especially important in difficult or stressful times, as having a clear vision will produce persistence and remind you why you started says Abdelrahman Ismeik.

It’s common knowledge that in order to achieve something you desire with all of your heart, the first step is always to have the initiative to work hard for it. Luck can influence our achievements since we’re surrounded by conditions and consequences of other actions, but effort will always be the main factor. The effort pays off in many ways. When we put in the effort, we learn. Whether the effort produces results or not, we can learn and adapt based on what we learn from our efforts. If our efforts lead us further away from our goal, then we need to change our strategy. If our effort brings us closer to our goal, we can double down with our effort.

“When people see you give your very best, they want to learn from you and get behind you because you are the very best!”

Keep this in mind whenever you wonder the power behind giving your best in everything that you do. You may not think people are watching you, but the reality is that they are watching you. Every move that you make and every word that you say is under constant monitoring and scrutiny. Effort isn’t the only thing needed in order for you need to be successful and get to where you want to go, but it sure is an absolute must and something that lacks in a whole lot of people who desire massive amounts of success. If you followed around 10 people who were highly dissatisfied with their station in life, I can bet their effort wouldn’t even come close to someone who is doing the exact same thing they are doing except on a much higher level. Effort is the missing link.

Rather than be overwhelmed by the thought of having to do it all perfectly right all the time, instead make the commitment to bring your effort. Know that the best things in life don’t happen by way of magic and unicorns (though making wishes on unicorns always helps). The truly great successes in our lives – the ones that are momentous, celebratory, monumental, game changing and most awesome – come as a result of the effort we put in said Abdelrahman.

Do you think any great person who we look back on in the history books was just born as incredible as they were? No, they poured their hearts and souls into what they did and they strove to be even better. They didn’t settle with “I am good at this.” They said, “I am good at this, but I will work to become great.”

