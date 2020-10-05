Effects of stress on health.

We are increasingly used to living with stressful states on a daily basis. We have normalized the frenetic pace of life, the feeling that we cannot stop and still we do not get to everything. Personal, social and work demands are increasing and all this, finally, ends up taking its toll on the body.

Generally, we do not give stress the importance it really has. We don’t heed the signals, we ignore the red flags, and we continue to push ourselves beyond our means. The consequences of stress on both physical and psychological health are extensive and increasingly frequent.

If you’re trying to marry your passion to your locksmith profession, you’re no stranger to stress. Following a career that resonates with you on a personal level is a tedious process, one that often leaves you with little time to deal with the negative emotions it creates. So, what are you doing?

If you want to manage your stress in an effective and positive way, you will need to train yourself to overcome uncomfortable feelings so that you can continue to feel passionate about what really matters: creating a fulfilling career.

What is stress?

Stress is a psychophysiological reaction that occurs in the body to excessive environmental demand. When we perceive that the external demand exceeds our capacities to face it, stress appears. At that moment, a hormonal cascade begins to help us take action.

Our body is prepared to withstand specific peaks of stress, for example, the one that can appear in the face of a threat of theft or the days before an exam. In these cases it helps us to take the necessary measures to protect our integrity and our well-being.

The problem arises when stress is maintained overtime for a long time and becomes chronic. If this happens, a mechanism designed to activate us in solving a specific problem is constantly installed in our lives. The permanent activation, the continuous hormonal flow ends up wearing down our energy, unbalancing our internal state, and seriously affecting our health.

Effects of stress on health

Depression and anxiety

Long-term chronic stress can lead to states of depression and anxiety. In addition to the hormonal imbalance and the energetic waste that it entails, stress affects all the main areas involved in good health. Sleep disturbances appear food loses quality and social relationships suffer. All of this can contribute to the individual beginning to experience anxiety and depressive symptoms.

Skin conditions and hair loss

Skin eruptions such as acne or eczema can be caused by continuous states of pressure; other conditions such as atopic dermatitis or psoriasis flare up and get worse. In addition, excessive hair loss can occur, which in some cases can lead to total baldness.

Menstrual problems

It is very common that, in sustained states of stress, irregularities in the menstrual cycle occur. Intensely painful periods may appear and it is even possible that menstruation is completely withdrawn in severe cases. The explanation for this phenomenon is found in the hormonal imbalances that a prolonged state of stress produces.

Digestive disorders

Stress alters the functioning of the digestive system; makes heavy digestions, the typical “everything feels bad.” In addition, it deregulates intestinal transit and is closely related to the appearance of stomach ulcers, since it increases the production of digestive acids that enhance these types of problems.