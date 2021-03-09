Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Effectively Managing Remote Teams | Jonathan Mase

Remote work is becoming so ubiquitous now, and many companies are starting to open up to having remote teams. You might find yourself suddenly managing a remote team due to changes in your work environment or restructuring that is occurring within your company. Managing a remote team isn’t something that should be all that hard, but you do need to know how to do things right. Keep reading to get information about effectively managing remote teams. 

Make Sure Everyone Checks in Each Day

Making sure that everyone checks in each day is going to be more important than you might think. This gives you a bit of time to interact with your team to catch up on what needs to be done each day. It also helps everyone to feel more normal about the job because they can get some interaction with their co-workers this way. You can set up software or apps that will make it easy to video chat if you would prefer that, but many remote teams just touch base using a chat app or something like that. 

Make Communication a Priority

You need to make communication your priority when you’re managing a remote team. It’s imperative to explain things to your team properly so that they can do their jobs right. Be clear when you’re giving out orders to your remote team so that they won’t make mistakes. Being good at communicating with people makes managing a remote team a lot simpler, and you should remember to be ready to listen to your team so that you can help them with any issues that might pop up. 

Adopt the Best New Technology

Adopting the best new technology will ensure that your remote team has the best experience. You should utilize good communication software or apps to keep everyone in touch. It’s also crucial to ensure that everyone has the right tools to do their jobs while working remotely. Train your team to use the new technology that you decide to implement as well. 

Try to Focus on the Outcomes

Managing remote workers will be more about focusing on the outcomes than monitoring activity. Things will be a bit different when people are working from home, and monitoring their activity constantly just isn’t practical. What you want to be sure of is that things are getting done on time and that they’re getting done right. How a remote worker handles workflow should be up to them, but you can make suggestions if a team member asks for assistance. 

    Jonathan Mase, Nurse Care Manager

    Jonathan Mase is a dedicated healthcare professional with over a decade of experience. Jonathan Mase currently serves as the Nurse Care Manager where he performs patient assessments and implements action plans. Jonathan holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Health Care Management from the University of Phoenix. Mase also proudly holds a variety of licenses and certifications including a licensure as a Registered Nurse. Jonathan Mase currently works and lives in the New Jersey area. For more information about Jonathan Mase’s career or personal endeavors, check out his blog or connect on LinkedIn.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

