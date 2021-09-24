Effective Ways to Support Employee Mental Health in the Workplace

Mental health complications are among the leading causes of health concerns in different parts of the world. And as we adapt to the new normal, it is vital to look into the mental health of your employees if you are to propel your venture to greater heights. Skimp on this, and it could impact productivity, communications, and other critical business areas.

To attain business success, you ought to create a workplace where everyone can thrive. While it might seem like a mammoth task, there is more to it than meets the eye. Remember, good management and good mental health at the workplace will always go hand-in-hand. With that in mind, here are five effective ways to support employee mental health at work and increase productivity.

Encourage Your Employees to Take Breaks

While time is money, you don’t have to push your employees to the limit to have them performing at their best. Keep in mind focusing on the same task for way too long can lead to stress or anxiety. That only affects the performance of your team leading to the downfall of your company sooner or later.

Rather than turning a blind eye as this happens, encourage your employees to take a short break in between work. They don’t have to eat into your business’ precious time since a five-minute pause from what they are doing may work wonders. After all, you only need a couple of minutes to de-stress and unwind.

However, you should not limit the breaks to workdays alone. You can give your employees mental health days and have them change the scenery as it is good for their mental health. When an employee is on leave, avoid giving them any work. Instead, ask them to use this as the perfect opportunity to focus on their personal life and foster good mental health.

Change Your Organizational Culture

The changes you decide to make to the company’s culture will go a long way in boosting employee engagement and wellbeing. You don’t have to go overboard since even the slightest of changes you make will work to your advantage. One of the best ways to go about this is by offering mental health self-assessment tools to your team.

Furthermore, you should help employees develop a perfect work-life balance. Not only does this boost staff morale and wellbeing, but it keeps them mentally healthy and focused. Remember, leaders have a vital role to play in modeling healthy habits at the workplace.

Foster Effective Communication

Stigma is one of the main reasons employees choose to remain silent even when battling mental health issues. While they need help, many are afraid of what their colleagues will say and how they respond. No wonder you should set up effective communication structures to reduce stigma and increase access to mental health resources.

There is no essence of waiting until an employee complains about mental health before providing a solution. Make it the norm to mention mental health benefits in monthly newsletters or during meetings. Alternatively, hold workshops that address stress and depression among employees. That is what you need to help them curb anxiety and stress while improving their focus.

Foster Curiosity as a Skill at Work

When someone tells you ‘I’m feeling curious,’ it is easy to wonder about the state of their mental health. While they might sound different, these two will always go hand-in-hand. Anxiety, stress, and judgment can be serious curiosity-killers. That is why companies should leverage curiosity if they are to remain competitive while keeping the mental health of their staff in check.

To foster curiosity as a skill at the workplace, you can get your employees a coach or mentor. Ensure your team is surrounded by people who can uplift them, and help them think out of the box rather than telling them what they want to hear. Furthermore, encourage them to have special times in their day where they allow curiosity to be top of their mind.

Either way, curiosity ought to be fostered to some extent by teams and organizations. Create a workspace for psychological safety and allow your team to excel and go beyond their capabilities. Before you know it, you will be promoting good employee mental health at the workplace.

Make Changes to the Office

You want to have your employees feeling happy at all times to remain productive. Whereas it might take a toll on your business finances, you should strive to make changes to the physical workspace. Ensure the office has as much natural light as possible as it plays a vital role in boosting employee wellbeing. To attain this, you can decide to add windows or skylights to the workspace.

Aside from natural lighting, consider adding plants and art to the workspace. This makes the workspace appear more inviting and comforting. And since your employees want the perfect place to thrive, it will help boost mental health in ways you could never have thought. That way, you get to increase staff productivity and give your competitors a run for their money in the industry.

The Bottom Line

Mental health impacts every aspect of our lives, including our work lives. While employees have a role to play in maintain good mental health, employers must also care about their mental wellbeing. Skimp on this, and it will affect your bottom line sooner or later.

The good news is, you will never run out of options whenever you want to support employee mental health at the workplace. Promote employee wellbeing, foster good communication, ask staff what they want, and encourage curiosity as a skill at work. Never should you wait until things get out of hand before you start making these changes at work.

The earlier you start prioritizing employee mental health, the better for your organization. While changes won’t happen overnight, you will surely get there if you remain consistent and committed to your course.