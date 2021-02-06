Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Effective Self-Care That Doesn’t Cost a Cent

In these current stressful times, self-care isn’t a luxury; it’s a must-have. Self-care activities don’t have to include getting an expensive massage, facial, or getting a trainer (but those are good too if you want them!). You can practice self-care every single day without spending a single dime. Here are some fabulous ways to include […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Bathing woman relaxing in bath smiling relaxing with eyes closed. Multicultural Asian / Caucasian young woman in bathtub.
Bathing woman relaxing in bath smiling relaxing with eyes closed. Multicultural Asian / Caucasian young woman in bathtub.

In these current stressful times, self-care isn’t a luxury; it’s a must-have. Self-care activities don’t have to include getting an expensive massage, facial, or getting a trainer (but those are good too if you want them!).

You can practice self-care every single day without spending a single dime. Here are some fabulous ways to include more self-care in your life – frugally.

Take a Bubble Bath

A luxurious bath is free when you have the right supplies. Draw yourself a hot bath and pour in some bubbles, essential oils, bath salts, and don’t forget your cheap, homemade sugar scrub!

Get the kids and the pets busy so you can actually relax. Listen to music, light a candle, read a book (or listen to one on tape), and just let the stresses of the day float away.

Leave the cell phone elsewhere!

Give Meditation a Try

Meditation is another great self-care tool that’s free, free, free. While you can spend money on meditation CDs, you definitely don’t need to. And even if you choose to, that’s usually a one-time, small dollar expenditure.

Meditation involves sitting quietly in a calming space and doing breathing exercises alone while relaxing your mind. You want to try to clear your mind of thoughts so that you think about as little as possible.

Instead, use imagery to think of bring something to mind that brings you peace and happiness. It does take a little practice, but once you get the hang of it, you will realize just how beneficial it can be.

Go For a Walk or Run

Exercise should always be a priority when you’re trying to find self-care activities.

Some workouts cost money when you need to buy equipment, supplies, or get a special gym membership. On the other hand, walking (and running too) require nothing. All you need are a good pair of shoes and comfortable clothes, and you’re ready to go!

You can walk around your neighborhood, walk across town, or even do “laps” around your house if the weather outside is bad.

So many people feel that self-care is selfish, expensive, or time-consuming. While it can be any or all of those, it also doesn’t need to be. Incorporate self-care into your daily routines to help yourself feel your best!

    Heather Behrends, Creator & Blogger at Made in a Pinch, LLC

    Heather Behrends is the creator of Made in a Pinch, a family lifestyle blog dedicated to helping parents eliminate parenting overwhelm and uncertainty with simple, practical resources and tips as well as kid-approved, easy recipes.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What Self Care Really Means

    by vivi sahajpal
    Liliboas/Getty Images
    Community//

    What Does Truly Productive Self-Care Look Like?

    by Carina Bonasera
    Community//

    Self-Care for the 50+ Hour Work Week

    by InHerSight

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.