Effective Self-Care That Doesn’t Cost a Cent

In these current stressful times, self-care isn’t a luxury; it’s a must-have. Self-care activities don’t have to include getting an expensive massage, facial, or getting a trainer (but those are good too if you want them!).

You can practice self-care every single day without spending a single dime. Here are some fabulous ways to include more self-care in your life – frugally.

Take a Bubble Bath

A luxurious bath is free when you have the right supplies. Draw yourself a hot bath and pour in some bubbles, essential oils, bath salts, and don’t forget your cheap, homemade sugar scrub!

Get the kids and the pets busy so you can actually relax. Listen to music, light a candle, read a book (or listen to one on tape), and just let the stresses of the day float away.

Leave the cell phone elsewhere!

Give Meditation a Try

Meditation is another great self-care tool that’s free, free, free. While you can spend money on meditation CDs, you definitely don’t need to. And even if you choose to, that’s usually a one-time, small dollar expenditure.

Meditation involves sitting quietly in a calming space and doing breathing exercises alone while relaxing your mind. You want to try to clear your mind of thoughts so that you think about as little as possible.

Instead, use imagery to think of bring something to mind that brings you peace and happiness. It does take a little practice, but once you get the hang of it, you will realize just how beneficial it can be.

Go For a Walk or Run

Exercise should always be a priority when you’re trying to find self-care activities.

Some workouts cost money when you need to buy equipment, supplies, or get a special gym membership. On the other hand, walking (and running too) require nothing. All you need are a good pair of shoes and comfortable clothes, and you’re ready to go!

You can walk around your neighborhood, walk across town, or even do “laps” around your house if the weather outside is bad.

So many people feel that self-care is selfish, expensive, or time-consuming. While it can be any or all of those, it also doesn’t need to be. Incorporate self-care into your daily routines to help yourself feel your best!