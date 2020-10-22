Effective Communication Within a Business

When people talk about business communication, they are referring to the way people interact and communicate with each other and their customers for the express purpose of aligning with the core values of a business and achieving goals that are meant to boost revenue. The effectiveness of these interactions is a strong indicator of how well a company will succeed in the long run.

When you look at your organization and determine where the roadblocks are, you will find that there are things you as a business can do to increase employee engagement. Many businesses fall into the disbelief that every issue deserves its own email chain or meeting, when in fact the average employee takes 25% out of their day to deal with email issues that could be avoided. Having a more effective communication system can determine whether the pros outweigh the cons of interrupting your employees’ momentum.

There are several directions that information can flow within a business. Some use the model of downward flowing communication. This is when information is passed down from a superior to the subordinates. This could take on the form of a staff memo or email. Upward flowing communication is when a subordinate delivers information up the chain of the hierarchy until the information reaches their superior. This is something that every leader needs to encourage and support because it is often their only way of knowing what is happening on the front lines of a business. This includes data reports about website traffic, SEO campaigns, as well as other information.

As far as the general day to day culture, having an open-door policy is the best way to hear about issues like employee morale. Since every step up the corporate chain of command is another step for information to either be misconstrued or for an employee to lose the courage to follow through.

Another method of business communication is lateral. This is when employees talk amongst themselves via chat, email, or in person. When encouraged, this happens across departments and helps to remind all employees that they are working towards a common goal and are on the same team. This is a great employee morale booster.

This article was originally published on alanrasof.net