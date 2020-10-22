Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Effective Communication Within a Business

When people talk about business communication, they are referring to the way people interact and communicate with each other and their customers for the express purpose of aligning with the core values of a business and achieving goals that are meant to boost revenue. The effectiveness of these interactions is a strong indicator of how […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

When people talk about business communication, they are referring to the way people interact and communicate with each other and their customers for the express purpose of aligning with the core values of a business and achieving goals that are meant to boost revenue. The effectiveness of these interactions is a strong indicator of how well a company will succeed in the long run. 

When you look at your organization and determine where the roadblocks are, you will find that there are things you as a business can do to increase employee engagement. Many businesses fall into the disbelief that every issue deserves its own email chain or meeting, when in fact the average employee takes 25% out of their day to deal with email issues that could be avoided. Having a more effective communication system can determine whether the pros outweigh the cons of interrupting your employees’ momentum. 

There are several directions that information can flow within a business. Some use the model of downward flowing communication. This is when information is passed down from a superior to the subordinates. This could take on the form of a staff memo or email. Upward flowing communication is when a subordinate delivers information up the chain of the hierarchy until the information reaches their superior. This is something that every leader needs to encourage and support because it is often their only way of knowing what is happening on the front lines of a business. This includes data reports about website traffic, SEO campaigns, as well as other information.

As far as the general day to day culture, having an open-door policy is the best way to hear about issues like employee morale. Since every step up the corporate chain of command is another step for information to either be misconstrued or for an employee to lose the courage to follow through. 

Another method of business communication is lateral. This is when employees talk amongst themselves via chat, email, or in person. When encouraged, this happens across departments and helps to remind all employees that they are working towards a common goal and are on the same team. This is a great employee morale booster. 

This article was originally published on alanrasof.net

    Alan Rasof, President & Humanitarian at Amigo Managing General Agency, LLC

    Alan Rasof is a seasoned insurance professional and the President of Hallandale, Florida-based Amigo Managing General Agency, LLC. The company works hard to match independent insurance agents and insurance customers with the best plan and prices for their individual needs for personal insurance.

    Outside of work, Alan is a passionate humanitarian who is actively involved with multiple charities, including March of Dimes and the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Additionally, his grandson, Elijah, was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and, as such, Alan dedicates a large portion of his free time connecting with his grandson.

    To learn more about Alan Rasof, please visit his website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Promote a Positive Work Culture

    by Thomas Griffin
    Community//

    Communication in the Workplace: How Vital It Is Not To Be Missed

    by Johnny James
    Community//

    Health and Wellness at the Workplace

    by Linda Nyakasi

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.