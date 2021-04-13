Eesha Patel of Origin Activation: “Values”

Values: We value integrity, quality and authenticity. We are committed to walking our talk. Behind the scenes we operate with the level of quality and integrity that we would expect from any premium level service. This involves showing up on time, delivering at 110% and ensuring our clients feel well looked after in their journey of spiritual awakening. For example, I have showed up to every single group class, session, or commitment I have promised except one instance due to technological failure (it happens, so don’t beat yourself up over it). If you asked my clients if there was ever a time I didn’t show up at 110% they won’t be able to name one! I’ve even had clients come to me from other spiritual mentors who have complimented our ability to be so responsive and deliver all of our promises, and then some. This is something we take great pride and care in.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Eesha Patel.

Eesha Patel is an international author, speaker and founder of Origin Activation, a powerful energetic healing modality being taught to world-class coaches. Her passion is helping high-performing entrepreneurs fulfill their mission with ease by helping them connect to their spirituality. In the last 5 years Eesha Patel has helped over 10,000 people awaken and step into their purpose with abundance. She helps other healers and coaches upskill their capacity to transform themselves and their clients through her modality Origin Activation.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My journey began in 2015, catalyzed by a sudden spiritual awakening and a passionate desire to teach meditation to as many people as I could. My first business started out as a brick and mortar studio in Perth, Western Australia. I had this burning passion to help others, however, I lacked business acumen to get it off the ground. With no financial plans, capital, or clue on how to reach success, I started teaching weekly meditation classes. One thing led to another and to be honest, my first business grew very organically as a consequence of me constantly saying yes. Somebody would ask me “Hey Eesha, can you help me with my personal alignment?” and I would just say yes. Then somebody else asked me “Hey Eesha, do you rent out your rooms?” My answer was yes. By saying ‘yes’ a lot, the early stages of my business were a little like a box of chocolates — a little of every flavor! Next thing I knew I had 20 different classes, 2 studio rooms, and 13 facilitators offering everything from meditation, yoga, tai chi, massage and a wide range of other modalities.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Two years into my business I was working 80 hour weeks. I was at my studio from 6am to 11pm some days, burnt out and exhausted. I didn’t have the profit margins to hire extra help and yet I knew this wasn’t working. Honestly, the first thing that got me through was having incredibly supportive friends and family around me. The second thing is my vision that I see every day of a world where people aren’t suffering, and they know how to heal themselves. If it weren’t for such a strong vision and desire to see it come to life I think I might have given up a long time ago. With that said, I know many businesses go through this, long hours and not having the ability to hire help or sometimes see the light at the end of the tunnel. So, what I can is envision that light because it is there, you may just have to put one foot in front of the other to get there!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Though naïve and certainly not funny at the time, I can look back and laugh at myself now (isn’t that always the case? Haha!) when I realize that what I had started was hardly considered a business. It lacked one very crucial element of success — money. In my desire to help as many people as I possibly could, I had created a business model that included so much community give back that it was completely unsustainable and definitely not profitable. I was giving away up to 3 classes a week for free, so naturally nobody wanted to pay for anything or I’d risk losing my class. My biggest takeaway was that no matter how much I wanted to help others I had to first help myself by creating a business model that was also serving me.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One of the biggest things I do differently is what we do behind the scenes to grow the business. I have always believed that every business is it’s own energetic entity and creation. When I first started out I didn’t have so much of a plan as I did a desire to be in service. Every morning I would come to my studio and I would ask my studio “what do you need from me?” and each time in my meditation I would receive some form of guidance or action that the studio needed in order to thrive. Sometimes it would be something simple like buying fresh flowers for the space, other times I would sit in deep contemplation for up to an hour or more as long terms plans formulated in my mind. Each time, meditation on the energy of the studio would give me the inspiration to try something new or take courageous actions.

Five and a half years down the track one afternoon I sat in my studio and I asked the same question “what do you need from me?” This time the answer came back “it’s time to let me go”. Tears filled my eyes and I knew in my heart the truth that it was time for me to move on. I had seen this coming for a while yet had grown so attached to my beautiful studio. I always knew there would be a day where I’d need to take my business global so I could help more people. When that day came, I trusted the guidance and closed my doors for good. Now I have transitioned my entire business online and I get to help a much greater volume of people from all over the world!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

As an entrepreneur, it’s so easy for your business to become your life. Working the long hours (especially in the beginning), cleaning up messes, meetings, creating new ideas, and so on. I’d say the best thing you can do is schedule time off rather than letting it be something you do ‘when you have the time’. The reality is that there will always be the next thing that needs to be done in your business. Your to do lists will be longer than the hours you have in a week. It is so important to schedule the time in for yourself and then stick to it! This means days off, time without checking your phone, time with loved ones, exercising, sleeping in when you need to, and knowing that the time you take for you is just as important if not the most important part of making sure that you will be able to show up 110% when you do get back to work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

One of the best decisions I made was hiring a business mentor from very early stages of my journey. I signed up for my first high ticket business coaching program when I’d only served 3 clients in my business. I knew there was a lot that I didn’t know and I had no desire to reinvent the wheel, so I opted instead to pay top dollar for coaching to help me from day one. Since then, I have had multiple mentors guide and support me along the way. Even though I have been with many of these mentors for multiple years, there is still always something new to learn and new heights to reach. I am so grateful I have had them by my side and it is so much nicer being on this journey with an incredible community around me. Nowadays, I easily invest multiple 6-figures in myself for my own coaching and mentoring every year which allows me to show up even more for others. I learned early on that investing in myself is always the best thing you can do. So now I have mentors in business, spirituality, and finance, and I recommend all entrepreneurs do the same if they wish to achieve success. We are not here to do this alone.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let us shift to the focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let us start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

There are lots of good companies out there. These are the ones that do what they say, deliver their service, and leave you satisfied as a customer. Being a great company however, that requires something special. Being a great company is the kind of company that leaves people talking for days, that leaves an impact, a mark on the person or people we interact with. A good company delivers a product or service. A great company leaves a legacy.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

Ask the company what its needs are, remember it is an energy just as much we are. Whether that be mentors, flowers for reception, or time off, this all needs to be considered.

Values: We value integrity, quality and authenticity. We are committed to walking our talk. Behind the scenes we operate with the level of quality and integrity that we would expect from any premium level service. This involves showing up on time, delivering at 110% and ensuring our clients feel well looked after in their journey of spiritual awakening. For example, I have showed up to every single group class, session, or commitment I have promised except one instance due to technological failure (it happens, so don’t beat yourself up over it). If you asked my clients if there was ever a time I didn’t show up at 110% they won’t be able to name one! I’ve even had clients come to me from other spiritual mentors who have complimented our ability to be so responsive and deliver all of our promises, and then some. This is something we take great pride and care in.

Over promise, then over deliver: I tell my clients what they will get from me, open and honestly. Then I give them more. For example, bonus sessions, and access to new programs are a very common occurrence in our business.

Personal touch: We offer an email service that is attended to for all enquiries, along with processes such as onboarding calls. While automations are great and do serve a purpose we find there’s nothing quite like a phone call or even old-fashioned snail mail. You will often see our clients posting images to social media of the little gifts we send out from time to time as a little thank you for how much we value our dear clients.

Responsiveness and clear communication: We aim to respond to all emails with 48 hours. We communicate this to our clients so they know what to expect. If we are unable to resolve something within that timeframe we will at least send them an email to let them know we’re working on it. We find our clients really appreciate the promptness in communication.

Employee culture: I think this is something that’s important and often overlooked in growing businesses. Your team is the backbone of the company and having an alignment in values and culture is crucial to creating success within a company. We also like to create abundance within our company. Since it’s something I teach, I like my team to experience it. One of the big things I personally like to do is to find great employees who are superstars at what they do and then pay them more than what was offered so they truly understand their worth. This will not only create loyalty, but bring higher productivity and success to the company.

I am also huge on offering professional development and education for my team members. I give my team access to my programs so they can receive the benefits of the meditation and the practices I teach. It’s important to me to share the core teachings of what makes this business so that we can all apply it and grow together. This is part of my vision of longevity where I would like team members who stay and grow their careers with me as the business continues to grow and evolve.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

All businesses in some way or another exist to fulfill a need. That need can be something simple like food, or it could be something that we offer, which is around fulfillment, having the confidence to live your best life, spiritual exploration, and connection. I think businesses should consider being more purpose driven because at the end of the day the customers and people you serve see through businesses that are just driven by profit. Consumers these days want to know that you care about the planet and you care about the future.

A business that does not have a purpose behind it or desire to create a social impact, is to me personally, not something I would consider buying into. Even if we were to talk from a profit perspective, people are more likely to buy or look to businesses that have that next level of vision and mission behind it. Just look at all people that purchase the products based on the ethics of the company. This is something consumers look to these days, and if you don’t have that you are seen as that person who is only trying to make a quick buck, and people don’t really value that in society anymore. People are willing to pay more for something that is creating change or making an impact, so if a business has that it is more likely to be considered from a consumer perspective.

Businesses have a large capacity to create change and influence, and with this comes great responsibility. Our products and services have the potential to change culture, and the way we live as human beings. When we come together as business owners who care about social change, we can create companies and structures that can do so much more with this world. When a business has a purpose or desire to create social impact behind it, it shows that the business cares about its people rather than just profit, and ultimately, it’s the people that create the business.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill? From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

Absolutely! Come and see me. A business is very much an energetic being just like the body. When someone or a business comes to a standstill it is a matter of simply bring them, the person, or the business back into alignment. Sometimes that is not pretty, but alignment creates flow and ease, and it is essential that all businesses move with this. I would certainly recommend the need for a mentor or some outside entity to provide a fresh perspective and often a new perspective, but at the end of day, it is coming back to the source, the original alignment and re-adjusting.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

One of the best examples for this was during COVID last year. There was a point where I lost 50,000 dollars overnight and that was scary. However, when you come back to this idea that all businesses serve a need, that need can change according to the times. So, I reached out to my audience and found out what they needed. When COVID hit and my studio shut down, I did lose a significant amount of cash flow and I needed to recover that quite quickly. One of the things I did was put a post out on Facebook and asked what clients needed during that difficult time (and even now) and a whole bunch of people commented what their needs were. From there, I created two free trainings that led into a low-end sale, and at that time people were feeling low and the effects of instability, they were feeling the effects of what was happening with COVID.

I created a product that was done with the intention of serving the community knowing that, when I serve the people, the money comes with that anyway. So, it was a matter or removing the fear (or the need) of money and back into how I can continue helping others because people are always going to need help. There is always something that people need help with and even though it was difficult, I gave my clients price options. I created 3 different pricing options for my program and it removed most of their fear and put a lot of the decision-making process back into their hands. The people that purchased the program felt empowered and grateful because what I was doing was helping them but still understood I was running a business and needed to support myself. From the 3 pricing options of programs I was running, is how one of my signature programs came to be. It is called New Earth Rising and it was started during this difficult economy. Just by me connecting with my clients and asking “what do you guys need from me?” and then using that feedback to create something that was matching the market. As a business, there will be good times and bad times, during those bad times, you need to readjust your product or service to fit the new need and what the status of the economy.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

The biggest aspect of running a company is the Directors, or rather, Directors having time to themselves. I think this is the part where people really overlook the difficulty, stress, and burden they carry. I firmly believe that self-care is a component that must be exercised and always be valued. You can talk about employees, profit margins, all the logistics behind your company at the end of the day. However, behind every company are individuals making it successful and the health and well being of that person, must come first. Whether it be the Director, CEOs, or Managers, they must have time to themselves so they then can lead their teams more effectively and with a clear head. When you give them that time, space, and support, they can nourish themselves and therefore operate at 110%! This can be something as simple as a company wellness day or program that allows employees time to replenish and recoup.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

I believe conversions come through authenticity and connection. While things like branding and social media are all important, at the end of the day people buy from you because they know you, they trust you and they like you. It’s that simple. When you have systems in your business that create that connection, whether it is through social media, sales calls, or webinars, people need to feel like you care about them. I have seen this done extremely well and I have also seen this done extremely poorly. As the saying goes, “you only get one shot at a first impression” and if it is not met with care and responsiveness, it sets the person up to feel like the rest of the experience is going to be like that as well. So, on the front end, it is all about creating strategies to create connections so that you can give the person the taste of the experience and of course, once they join the program, they are even more surprised by the connection and the premium level services. I am all about premium, I am all about elite, so offering a luxury experience whether it is a 199 dollars digital product or a 100,000 dollars elite service, it is all about providing an experience of care, and it’s because we truly do. Hiring a team of people that care about the mission, vision, and values is crucial. Having those type employees on the frontlines so they can make a genuine connection rather than just trying to sell someone will make a difference you could not even imagine.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

We believe it is important to speak from the core and be honest. The more honest companies are with their intentions and “why’s”, the more this will attract the audience they are seeking. It is also vital for companies sticking to their core values and beliefs and standing by them. In today’s world, you see many companies who have gained new customers and clients because they stick to their values and don’t stray due to complaints from individuals who had a bad experience. Let’s face it, you can’t please everyone, and if you try to it can become a big problem. So that is why by establishing your core values and principles from the beginning, and letting customers and clients know that they will always stay intact, you will attract individuals who want to work or buy from you, rather than those who may not be the ideal client or customer.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Our top two essentials are to be honest, and to over promise then over deliver. When you are genuine with your clients and give them that honesty, it shines through. When you say that you are going to do something, do it and do it better than they expected! Clients or customer can usually tell when they are being lied to or a given a “by the book” response. Even if you are behind or have not gotten to them by the promised time or date, go beyond the “we are working on it.” How many emails are you answering in an hour? Where are they currently at in the waitlist and what is the expected time? It is finding the ways that you can over deliver even when you are backed in a corner. You are not going to be perfect all the time, so when those stressful moments come (and you will get through them), push with everything you have and those you serve will notice that and be grateful, therefore creating a long-term relationship of trust!

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

Responsiveness is key, as is maintaining integrity and standing for core beliefs and values. In today’s world, social media is often the first point of contact for a potential customer or clients journey. Therefore, it is vital that your true company values and culture are depicted clearly on social media. I can also speak with experience to the challenges that can come from social media. Cancel culture is a very real thing, as is public defamation. In recent months I have experienced both, including having my personal Facebook account shut down without reason. Reputations can be ruined on social media and they can also be built. I think any query or comment on social media needs to be addressed, but it all comes back to being in alignment with those core values and missions, and most importantly that a person /client is being heard. Social media, when not restricted by speech, gives clients a voice and allows them to air their concerns. The trick is responding quickly and efficiently before something escalates, and to show people you genuinely care.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes is undervaluing your time and skipping the self-care. Your time is precious and is worth it. I think once you see the value in yourself, you no longer give discounts, no longer say yes when you really mean no, and soon you attract the people who see the value in you. Those people are willing to pay and sing your praises because they not only value your time and commitment, but their own as well. When you value yourself and remember to put your self care into your routine this allows you to show up even better for your clients.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I feel like Origin Activation is that movement! I am on a mission to share my meditation and spiritual practices far and wide to every corner of the globe. I know that if every CEO, Coach, Consultant, and Entrepreneur adopted my practices the world would be a significantly happier and healthier place. Having a spiritual mentor allows you to find the balance. Gone are the days when the change makers of this world need to sacrifice their wellbeing to serve others. Origin Activation helps people to connect to their core and to fulfill their mission with ease. Less hustle, more magic — that’s my motto, and I can’t wait to see this movement ripple out through the world!

How can our readers further follow you online?

