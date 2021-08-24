Edwin Wentworth: “How to be honest”

…How to be honest — One of the questions I ask myself most often when writing is “Is this true?” I don’t mean “did this actually happen?” but true in the way that the emotional charge of the poem is an intention that comes from your heart. I have written poems in the past that have been terribly hard to edit, and I realized that’s because I was playing a character when I wrote them. I wanted to be the kind of person that would write this kind of poem, instead of just being me and seeing what came out.

Poetry is growing in popularity and millions of people spanning the globe have a renewed passion for embracing the creativity, beauty, and art of poetry. Poetry has the power to heal and we make sense of the world through the human expression of writing and reading. Are you wondering: What does it take to become a successful poet? What is the best medium and venue to release your poetry? What are some techniques to improve or sharpen your skills? In this interview series about how to write powerful and evocative poetry, we are interviewing people who have a love for poetry and want to share their insights, and we will speak with emerging poets who want to learn more about poetry either to improve their own skills or learn how to read and interpret better. Here, we will also meet rising and successful poets who want to share their work or broaden their audience, as well as poetry and literature instructors.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Edwin Wentworth.

Edwin Wentworth is a writer that hails from Toronto, Ontario and has been creating poetry for the majority of his life. He has been published by Soliloquies Anthology, Weasel Press, Months to Years, Hive Avenue Literary Journal, and various online blogs and periodicals. He shares a home with his partner Steph, and many, many houseplants.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

Some of my earliest memories of poetry are of my mother, who has a great love of poetry and is a wonderful poet in her own right, climbing up into my bunk-bed and reading to me before I would fall asleep. One poem in particular stands out (“I Saw a Jolly Hunter” by Charles Causley) since we could barely get through it without shrieking with laughter, tears running down our faces. It was a very memorable moment for us, we still quote lines from it to crack each other up, but I think that’s an example of what drew me towards poetry, this ability to produce such strong emotions.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

I have a few projects that I’m excited to move forward with, one of which is collaborating with my very talented partner on a zine. I have always been curious about combining poetry and visual art and I think that our styles (theirs is hard to pin down but I would venture “organic collage”) would compliment each other, especially if both art objects were conceived in the same creative space. Another is a kind of “call and answer” collection with my mother, and one ongoing project that always puts a smile on my face: “Guerrilla Poetry.” A great inspiration of mine, Billy Collins, has sometimes used the words “anti-poetry deflector shields” to describe how a lot of people tend to react to poetry when it is encountered in the wild. To get around these shields I try to put poetry where poetry is not supposed to be. One example of this is “Emily Dickinson Karaoke.” Dickinson mostly wrote in the common meter which can be easily transposed over many songs available at a karaoke bar. “Because I Could Not Stop For Death” to the tune of House of the Rising Sun, or “I Taste A Liquor Never Brewed” to the tune of the Pokemon theme song, you get the idea.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

I think that poetry is, essentially, the most direct form of communicating emotions. We can describe our emotional state, how it affects us, what we’re “feeling”, but the person we’re talking to will always have their own experience of the world, and their interpretation of our description will be subjective. Text that isn’t poetry is very good at describing objective reality but often falls down when trying to communicate subjective experience, and that’s where poetry comes in, because instead of describing an emotion poetry allows you to feel the emotion the author intends, if the poem is well crafted. It allows the reader to involve themselves in a specific experience that could only be communicated through a poem. I can describe to you what looking at a sunset is like for me, but in order for you to feel what it’s like to be me looking at a sunset, I would have to write you a poem.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

Poetry allows us to see our experiences, however ephemeral, captured in something concrete. The words are on the page, and suddenly it’s no longer something you were thinking to yourself right before you fall asleep, it’s no longer a sensation, or a preoccupation just below your daily routine but something tangible and real, and I think this can provide a kind of map to our internal life. There have been times when I go through old writing and remember the inspiration behind a piece, but upon rereading I find hints at what was going on in my mind when I wrote it, hints that I had no idea were coming through in the text, but were right there nonetheless.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

I have a ton of favourite poets but one that I always come back to is Billy Collins. His writing has such a sense of tenderness toward humanity, and an earnest affection for the experience of being alive. I also love W.H. Auden, the imagery is so gorgeous, a true craftsman. And of course Leonard Cohen, some of his poems are almost scriptural in their significance to me, he was the first poet I truly fell in love with, and for me has achieved something akin to sainthood.

If you could ask your favourite poet a question, what would it be?

I would be curious to ask any of my favourite poets about their creative process, but specifically Billy Collins. I feel like any of the “big life questions” I could ask them could be answered by their work.

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

There are so many poems that have changed my life, it’s hard to pick just one to talk about. Maybe the first time I read “A Thousand Kisses Deep” by Leonard Cohen. I had always loved the song, but reading the poem it evolved out of allowed me to see a whole new dimension to the piece. Cohen has this way of writing that feels mythic to me, like we’re all born knowing the words to A Thousand Kisses Deep and his job is to remind us. It felt like I was uncovering some ancient truth, and that truth was so gentle and open and humane.

I get the same sensation whenever I reread it. Some of the other poems that have had a pronounced effect on my life are: “The Cinnamon Peelers Wife” by Michael Ondaatje, “As I Walked Out One Evening” by W.H. Auden, and “The Elephant” by Carlos Drummond de Andrade.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

So many of the trials that we face today come from a lack of empathy, an unwillingness to escape ourselves and become intimately involved with another person’s struggle. I think poetry, but really all art, is the antidote for this. To paraphrase my mother “If empathy is a muscle, consuming art is like lifting weights,” and I really agree with that. Art is the thing that allows us to see the world from a perspective that isn’t our own, and it becomes very hard to continue to dismiss the struggles of another person when you’ve looked at those struggles through their eyes.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

I find it very hard to talk about what kind of poet I am because that changes from day to day. What I try to do when I sit down and write is to create an accurate expression of my inner world, and there are certain themes that reoccur, certain images or rhythms, but not because I intentionally have a “style” but more because those are the structures of my mind.

A piece I wrote recently I think has a lot of these structures, it’s from a series called “Confessions” :

Confessions Part 3

You confessed to me That every night you sneak out,

Careful not to wake me as you climb out the window,

To become a skyscraper almost entirely

Obscured by falling snow.

I ask if that’s why I can’t picture your face

Without a tumble of bricks on your tongue

Or scaffolding peeking out from behind your ears.

Why sometimes,

On our chilly Lakeshore walks,

I can see people silhouetted against your skin,

Lonely as streetlights

Going out in the morning.

Whose lover do we live in?

On what skyline?

Are we profane?

Who will care for us when we fall out of this city

Like sheets of ice.

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

I don’t think my poetry has a goal in that way. Poetry is something we all do, we all have vivid and unique internal lives, I choose to externalize mine in writing. I think, like most art, poetry exists for its own sake. That isn’t to say that there can’t be poetry with goals, there’s a lot of fantastic political poetry that would fall into that category, but if a fantastic political poem could have been an essay, it would have been. If it needed to be a poem that means it needed to communicate something beyond its goals and objectives, something that speaks to our eternal nature rather than our temporal one.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

1: Poetry can teach us to more closely examine our own experience, by juxtaposing it with the experiences of others.

2: Poetry can teach us to find beauty in everything, the poetic lens is a powerful tool with which to craft joy.

3: Poetry can teach us more about our own range of emotions in a safe environment.

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1: How to not be afraid of writing bad poetry

When I first started writing more seriously I realized I was petrified of creating something that I didn’t like. I had to get over that fear pretty quickly because the reality is, every artist in every discipline makes a ton of stuff that they think is garbage, and that’s okay! It’s your job to write, that’s all you have to do, it’s up to everyone else to decide if the work is good or bad.

2: How to not take themselves seriously

There’s no need for poetry to be this big serious endeavor. Enjoy the act of writing, have fun, play with the form. If poetry is a reflection of our souls, then reflect when your soul feels silly, or whimsical, not just when it feels contemplative or broody. (This is something I, myself, need to work on.)

3: How to be honest

One of the questions I ask myself most often when writing is “Is this true?” I don’t mean “did this actually happen?” but true in the way that the emotional charge of the poem is an intention that comes from your heart. I have written poems in the past that have been terribly hard to edit, and I realized that’s because I was playing a character when I wrote them. I wanted to be the kind of person that would write this kind of poem, instead of just being me and seeing what came out.

4: How to daydream

Daydreaming is the closest link we have to our poetic selves. In daydreams anything can happen, you are completely free to roam the terrain of your mind without judgement or hesitation. Daydreams are where we think our truest thoughts and engage in the most genuine discussions with our own aspects. If you learn to daydream well, and practice at it, the rewards are legion.

5: How to edit their work

Editing is the most unglamorous aspect of writing poetry, but possibly the most important. I know it’s tempting to think about some poet at their window, pen in hand, from which pours the perfect poem, first try. But that isn’t how it works 99% of the time, so learn to embrace it. Editing can be a great learning experience, from the technical side of spelling and grammar to the more transient goals of creating more evocative imagery and tightening up metaphors. Oh, and keep all your drafts.

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

I would tell them that they already make poetry all the time, all they need to do is start writing it down.

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches…

Poetry heals by…

To be a poet, you need to…

Poetry teaches us to connect to other people and the world around us.

Poetry heals by allowing us to process our emotions in a safe and productive way.

To be a poet you need to write as much as you can, as often as you can.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Entertainment , Business, VC funding, and Sports read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to get to talk with Billy Collins, getting to chat with him about the craft would really be a dream come true.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’ve recently started an instagram for my poetry @e.t.byron (my occasional nome-de-plume). Feel free to drop by!

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success.

Thank you very much for the opportunity!