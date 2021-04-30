Edward Stanton: “The inevitable rejections”

First of all, I’m not a great writer, but I’m a good enough writer to offer advice without blushing. All of those habits are good and necessary. I would reduce them to the old Latin saying, “Nulla dies sine linea” (No day without a line.) Can you share a story or example? Hemingway’s advice to strive for “one true sentence” in a day.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Edward Stanton.

Born in Colorado and raised in California, Edward Stanton has lived in Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay and Spain. He’s the author of twelve books, some of them translated and published in Spanish, Arabic and Chinese. Road of Stars to Santiago, the story of his 500-mile walk on the ancient pilgrimage route to Compostela, was called one of the best books on the subject by the New York Times; Stanton’s environmental novel Wide as the Wind, the first to treat the tragic history of Easter Island, won the Next Generation Indie Book Award for Young Adult Fiction and three other international prizes.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

After reading and relishing Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Tom Sawyer at the age of ten, I imitated Tom and Huck by playing hooky from school. My parents and my teacher punished me. So, I learned that literature and life are joined like nail and flesh, that books can be a cause of joy or pain. I also learned that I wanted to be a writer.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

When a book of mine on Ernest Hemingway was about to be launched at a restaurant that was one of his haunts in Madrid, an uninvited guest arrived, a neofascist and writer who declared that Hemingway was a communist and a fraud. The owner of the restaurant, my publisher and my Spanish agent negotiated for the man to leave, but only on the condition that I would appear on his radio program that evening. I felt like a sacrificial lamb, but the book launch went on, I appeared on the radio, and the man turned out to be gracious on the air… All he had wanted was publicity for his own book on Hemingway, which he was supposedly writing at the time. It never appeared in print, the man died a few years later.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author?

The inevitable rejections. How did you overcome it? By accumulating and laughing at them, confident that I would eventually make it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

In the spirit of play, I considered all mistakes to be humorous: Homo ludens. Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that? You can laugh at yourself and the world while remaining convinced that your own writing has value.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Since I’ve known writers who talk so much about their future works that they end up writing nothing, I only talk about projects that are nearly completed. Right now, that’s a novel about the so-called Dirty War in Argentina. It’s a political thriller and a love story.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

In VIDAS: Deep in Mexico and Spain, I tell about a night in Orizaba, Mexico when I had to pass for a native speaker of Spanish or risk losing my life. My language skills improved very quickly.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

That every person is a world. What we must do is find the door into that world.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”?

Read.

Read more.

Write.

Write more.

Read still more, etc.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e., perseverance, discipline, play, craft study).

First of all, I’m not a great writer, but I’m a good enough writer to offer advice without blushing. All of those habits are good and necessary. I would reduce them to the old Latin saying, “Nulla dies sine linea” (No day without a line.) Can you share a story or example? Hemingway’s advice to strive for “one true sentence” in a day.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from?

I read extensively in English, Spanish, Italian and French, in that order of time and competence. All genres, especially by women, with preference for short, elegant books. I also do a lot of re-reading, mostly of Dante, Shakespeare, Cervantes and Marguerite Yourcenar (who tended to write long, elegant works).

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-).

A movement that already exists, the one to save the last, precious, dwindling stands of first-growth forests in our country and the world. It’s anticipated and described in Richard Powers’ beautiful novel, The Overstory.

