Edward Mermelstein of One and Only Holdings: “Find a practice that will allow you to flourish in the space that you chose”

Edward Mermelstein, Founder and CEO of One and Only Holdings, Inc.

Edward A. Mermelstein is an attorney, legal strategist, businessman, and philanthropist. Edward is especially skilled in international corporate and real estate law, private equity investment and joint ventures, real estate investment, management and development as well as claims and dispute resolution. He is also the founder and CEO of One and Only Holdings, Inc. Edward has been named one of the 10 most influential figures in New York City real estate, and is regarded as a leading expert when it comes to closing complex deals and winning unique legal cases.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

I’m an immigrant/refugee from Ukraine and arrived in NYC in 1976. As an immigrant with Jewish roots, I had few career choices other than doctor or lawyer. I was terrible in the sciences, so it was the latter option for me.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

Over the last three decades, I transitioned from a typical law partnership to a family office practice. I started in the litigation space and within several years wound up in Real Estate, which is what I did before law school. My real estate practice focused on representing foreign investors from emerging markets.

Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three most important character traits that were instrumental to my success are flexibility, determination and hard work. I also spoke four languages and learned quickly to maneuver amongst those with different cultural backgrounds.

I had to work for everything I received, and nothing came easy to an immigrant with ADD. I had to go to summer school to qualify for one of the top high schools in the Country — The Bronx High School of Science. Having joined the US Army while still in high school, my college choices narrowed quite quickly as I had to start in January. Luckily, my brother was a student at NYU and was able to have a Dean reconsider my application, due to my military service.

Studying in one of the best universities in the country was challenging for a kid with ADD. I continued on to a less prominent law school, which presented difficulties in finding a job at a law firm. However, I was able to open my law firm in 1996.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes, absolutely. When you work hard, both luck and success eventually find you and the harder you work, the luckier you get.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

While my high school and college were top notch, my law school was not. That is also one of the reasons why it was unlikely that I would ever be offered a job in a top tier law firm. With that said, when I started my practice, I would get in to work at 7 am and leave at 8 pm. I built a career that would be very difficult to do if I was working in someone else’s law firm. It goes back to the luck question. If you work hard, it matters much less as to which law school you attended.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

I would tell my twenty-year-old self to study more and focus on the task. Today, there are so many more distractions, but do not waste time with nonsense.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

For me, making a lot of money is not the end game. I am all about giving back. Therefore, the more successful I am financially, the more I can give back. This country has given my family so much, and there is no better feeling than paying it forward.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Everything from working on luxury leases and purchases to opening data centers around the globe. My office prides itself on being agile, flexible and not knowing the word no.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

From here, I continue to grow and help people — whether they are wealthy foreigners or impoverished students.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”?

It feels like every story is a war story. At one point, my firm represented a foreign student from a high net worth family, who was looking for a rental apartment. That small job turned into a multi-million payday when the family made a substantial investment in the USA. You never know when that luck will hit in my current business.

Can you share the funniest?

I was going to an engagement party for a head of state’s family and they asked me to bring wedding invitations from the U.S. As I was going through customs, the agent thought he found someone bringing in undeclared goods that can be taxed. Things changed very quickly when I showed him the invite, as I was waved through customs with a security detail.

Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

While hybrid and remote work is becoming more popular, high-end clients want personal interaction. When someone is trusting you with family and finances, they want to look in your eyes — not through zoom. With that said, I do see the legal space moving further and further into a remote workplace. In my space, it is very hard to work remotely, but most legal positions do not require in-person interaction.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

The internet changed how people could receive legal assistance since COVID. For example, due to COVID, people can notarize documents in most states online after meeting certain requirements, and most courts across the US moved online due to COVID. Attorneys have become much more comfortable in filing documents with courts and government agencies online. You have to get very comfortable with technology. Attorneys will need to show they can work with online software and hardware with flexibility.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes, still true today. If anything, more important today. The only difference is that networking has gone digital and social media has supplanted in person meetings. Before people would have to go out of their ways to attend meetings and certain events in order to network and make connections. Now, through social media platforms, we can connect with more people in different ways, allowing us to widen our horizon of opportunities. Networking creates job opportunities that might have not been possible without that referral or connection, and it has changed in the sense that you can contact people in numerous ways through technology.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

I cannot overstate the importance of having a niche and being different from your competitors. Expectations are that you will do things correctly and better within a space that few can compete.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

The five things you need to become a top lawyer in your specific field of law:

– Find a niche

– Get better at that niche than anyone else

– Find a practice that will allow you to flourish in the space that you chose

– Work with people that are smarter than you are

– Develop strong work ethic

