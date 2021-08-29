Edward Adato of Downtown Works: “Know Your Strengths and Keep on Advancing Them”

Know Your Strengths and Keep on Advancing Them — Everyone has special skills. The trick is to find those. Work to find what you are good at and keep building on it, and use it to find your groove when you change jobs. It’s not difficult for me to pivot to new things and different industries, because I know what I am good at and I spent my early years pivoting between countries and situations. I keep building on my skills and am always learning. Find your groove every time you change. Do stuff that interests you. Don’t just sit someplace and feel sorry because things are not going your way. Nothing is handed to you. Go out and look for it!

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series, called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life, “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Edward Adato.

Over 35 years Edward Adato, has built a successful career by embracing risk and working hard. Today, he is Partner and Cofounder at Downtown Works, co-working spaces with hospitality-inspired, tech-rich work environments, and Partner at WL Investments and Performance Wealth Investments, a four-family partnership with 20+ properties in Mexico and the US. In his spare time, he enjoys fixing and racing cars, as he says both his hobby and entrepreneurship require taking calculated risks, a lot of luck, and a good pit crew.

We interviewed Adato to see what he thinks are the keys to success when driving cars and running a business.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood was spent between Mexico and Southern California, giving me a unique perspective. I was born in Los Angeles to immigrant parents that came to the U.S. with nothing. We moved to Mexico City when I was three because the rest of our family was there. When I was 13, I moved back to San Diego.

One of my earliest memories was playing with Hot Wheels cars on our living room carpet. I had probably 100 of them, along with this little gas station. I have always liked cars since I was young. I think I was born with oil in my arteries. That’s when my love of fast cars and business was born.

My dad has always been an entrepreneur, working for himself and being involved in his own businesses. He owned a leather business and used to take me to work with him on Saturdays to the shop. I was probably eight or nine, and we used to make pillows out of square scraps of leather. I was cutting squares and making stacks of them. The first time I got paid, I got paid six pesos. I remember thinking: with one peso, I could buy a soda and a bag of chips, and I had six of those. I was the richest nine-year-old you could ever meet!

Though it’s not all about business and money, when you get rewarded at a young age, you start to learn where rewards come from, and it’s not sitting at home, taking out your trash, or doing your dishes. It’s going out and working, and my father instilled in me that business mentality and knowing that I could do it at an early age. He was also a very moral man and taught me to be fair and just in all my dealings.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have never seen anything handed to anybody. Well, I have seen it, but it very rarely happens. You have to go out to get it.

There is a definition of luck I have heard that I really like. Luck is being at the right place, at the right time, and taking action. There is also a word that means luck in Hebrew — Mazal. It is made up of these three words: Ma (time), Z (place), and L (take action).

Two out of three does not work; you have to have all three to make your own luck. People say, “I am not lucky,” but there is something you can do. Taking action is the most difficult because it is up to you. When you see an opportunity, you must take action.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I am very detail-oriented, especially in finances. I cannot let even one penny be off on reconciliation of a checking account. I like to keep really good records of everything. I think it is a good quality to have in business. It makes me a pain in the butt sometimes, but that is just how I am. I learn quickly. I am always confident I can learn anything I put my mind to. If it’s a difficult challenge, I make it work for our benefit. When you are willing to take the time to learn something new, it benefits you and your business. I’ve always been able to adapt to different business environments pretty easily and make it a point to listen to others’ ideas and opinions. I don’t have the experience of working for anyone, but I have set up my own corporate structure, using my outlook, experiences, and values. I trust myself and my team to take each challenge and opportunity and make it work for the business.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I have been involved with many businesses in my lifetime. Instead of being individual chapters, my experience with them have tended to overlap.

My first chapter was when I was called on to help run the family leather business in Mexico. I was 19; the business needed me. There was a big devaluation. I decided to drop out of school and help out. We successfully grew the business for several years, and I thought I’d be in the leather business with my family for my entire career, and then it started slowing down. Our customers were shifting to importing cheaper goods from China.

That was when I realized I needed to pivot to my second chapter, even as I continued my first. It was 2004 and online retail was just getting started — talk about being at the right place at the right time. I was at an event and ended up sitting at the same table as a family friend who had an electronics business. We were talking, and I said, would you mind if I sell your product online? He said, no, I do not mind. So, I started, and we turned it into a 2.5M dollars business. And it was good for a while.

In the 90s, I had an opportunity to build an industrial warehouse in Otay Mesa for the family leather business. I worked with a good contractor and learned a lot. Later, I was looking to make investments, when I was about four to five years into my electronics chapter. Together with a very good friend, I built another building in 2008. That is when my third chapter, the one I am in now in the real estate business, truly started. I started with one property and then a second, and then we got family and friends to invest with us and grew the number of buildings we had, while the electronics business started to dive, given competition and supply problems.

In 2005, I officially co-founded WL Investments, a real estate building and management business with properties in the US and Mexico. In 2015, I joined PWI, with four other families. We have grown to 20+ properties in Mexico and the US; construction management; software and tenant; vendor; and owner portals for management and reporting. And in 2016, I co-founded Downtown Works, building on PWI to create hospitality-inspired, flexible, tech-rich work environments with inspiring spaces, state-of-the-art health and safety protocols, and a community feel.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I didn’t really reinvent myself. It was just continuing a focus on the same basics and looking to succeed, each time — seeing the opportunities, acting, and always improving on each business.

When I started selling electronics online, for instance, I started looking for other sources to add. First, I started on eBay. Then I went to having my own site and not having to pay the fees. It was more work; I needed aggregators to drive traffic. Then I went to Amazon.

Each time, I continued to grow and immerse myself in the business. I didn’t really reinvent. I was just looking to succeed and grow.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

My motivator each time has always been being able to be at ease financially: pay the mortgage, bills; put kids through college; and go on vacations; to live a peaceful, nice, fruitful life.

Yes, they were completely different industries, but change comes easily to me. I have an idea of what to do. I try it, and it works and grows because I put everything into it. If you make sure you are making the right choices and doing the right things to make it grow, it takes on a life of its own and your job is to guide it. I also invest the time and work needed to succeed.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

Often, I stumbled upon them.

One example is when the family leather business started to grow, I saw my dad regularly working very late at night. We had started working with computers early. In the late 80s/early 90s, my father bought one of the first PCs that came out for 3,000 dollars, which is money he did not have, but even then, we relied on computers to make things faster and easier. As the business grew, we got complete accounting software. I saw that, during the day, we were doing a lot of order processing using that computer. Very late at night (at one, two a.m.), my dad was doing production orders because he could not do them for the factory when we were doing invoicing, and it was a bottleneck.

I had heard there is such a thing as networking — two computers working at the same time using the same files. So, I went to the bookstore because there was no Internet at the time, and bought a thick book on Novel that shows how to create a network — why not?

So, we bought another computer, network cards, hub, put the software in, created a server, and connected the other computer, and in no time, we had two people working at the same time. And I saw my dad working with one computer during the day and no one had to work in the middle of the night, and everyone was happy. I was motivated. And I thought to myself: this thing can handle up to 10 people. So, we added another workstation, and the leather business grew and grew. I thought, I can learn easily just by doing a little research on how to use technology to make innovative changes to help our business.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

They are going great. We now have three locations for our Downtown Works co-working spaces and have expanded our programs and amenities — adding outdoor spaces, a reservation app, and more. We have 20+ properties in Mexico and the US with Performance Wealth Investments, totaling over 600,000 square feet, and offer construction management and state-of-the-art software and tenant, vendor, and owner portals for management and reporting.

Even though we have grown our companies and teams considerably, I still oversee operations and am involved in everyday technical aspects. It keeps me sharp and focused on our businesses. In fact, I take care of many of the tenant improvements that must be done on our properties because I like being hands on. I learn all the time about new rules, laws, codes; looking at plans; how things have changed; what is needed; working with the cities, architects, contractors; getting the right materials. I learn something every day and absorb it for the future, and it’s very easy to apply new information.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are a couple of people that I am especially grateful to. First, my wife — Maty — she has been working in the business with me in all the chapters — leather, electronics, real estate, ever since we got married. She is just a trooper. A true partner. It doesn’t matter what you throw at her; she can do it.

I am also especially thankful for my dad. He has always been behind me. He has been a huge inspiration and help. He has always believed in us and our company; he likes our business model and is a big investor.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

You never know what’s going to come up in commercial real estate. We purchased a small warehouse as part of our investment portfolio about a block from the Mexico/U.S. border line. One day I was at the gym, and the warehouse was on TV news. Authorities found a tunnel under the building! We helped them to close the tunnel to prevent any contraband from being brought in. Bought another building closer to the border one year later and it happened again! Another tunnel. It was wild and something you just don’t think about when you buy warehouse properties.

COVID also presented huge challenges for our coworking business, Downtown Works. You can imagine how tough the coworking business was at the beginning of the pandemic. When the shutdowns happened, we didn’t close the doors or shut down. We quickly installed medical-grade air purifiers; a premium HVAC system; cold plasma generators to kill viruses, bacteria, and mold; and initiated health and safety measures such as touchless doors for restrooms, keyless entry, limited seating capacity, touchless coffee makers, and a barista to limit contact with food and drinks. We even got kudos from the San Diego Mayor for our efforts during a public address about the virus.

We also saw some businesses and their employees struggle when they needed office space away from home. Working from home is not ideal for everyone or every venture, so we created a program where a company could lease one or several private offices and rotate among their team members — it’s been a tremendous success due to the custom packages we can put together. And we aren’t requiring long-term commitments, which really helped some enterprises through the pandemic. We also responded to trends such as podcasting, putting in a podcast studio for our members to use, free of charge.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Everyone struggles at one point or another. I think even Jeff Bezos has mentioned his struggles, and it’s normal. If you don’t question or struggle with believing in yourself, I think you probably don’t have a pulse.

People say when you own your own business, you have less to worry about. But, really, when you own your own business, you worry twice as much! It’s 24/7, at night, weekends, vacations, you are connected to the business.

There are times when you struggle more than others and times that life is better, and you have less to worry about. I remember there were times I had no idea if I was going to be able to pay payroll or our vendors. But you must pull together and make arrangements.

You always have to think, am I doing the right thing? Don’t put the “no” in your brain. If you start with that thought, and that they are going to say “no,” from the get-go, the “no” is there. Start with making it a “maybe” or a “yes.” You never know until you ask, particularly in finance.

Then, be honest that this is what is going on financially in your business. Go to people you trust and say, “I need your help with this amount.” Create goals that are achievable with those you owe money to or partner with.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I was fortunate in that it was created for me automatically with my wife working with me and taking work off my shoulders. I also have my assistant, Maria, who has been with us for over 20 years. I give her a task, and just the same as with my wife, she goes at it. They know all of our paychecks come from what we are doing. And that feels great because they believe we are doing the right things. I try to make them a part of what we are doing and ask for their advice and suggestions. If I implement something new, I ask them what they think. Is it going to make your life easier? And if they say yes, I say let’s do it.

I also think it is important to observe other successful people and to ask questions, as well as to look for mentors — a mentor who has had success and has no financial stake in your business other than wanting you to succeed is invaluable.

Just as I do with looking to other successful people in business, when it comes to my favorite pastime of racing, I’ll take driving advice from any senior racecar drivers. If they have won many races and are still standing, that’s someone you want to coach you.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Well, I don’t like interviews, and here I am doing one, so this is a new chapter, maybe?

And I went racing three weeks ago and almost barfed my brains out. Yes, that’s getting out of my comfort zone. But it’s important to always challenge yourself.

I read every night before going to bed, go on forums, and search for topics I don’t know but want to learn about. Continually learning is so important.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization are:

Know Your Strengths and Keep on Advancing Them — Everyone has special skills. The trick is to find those. Work to find what you are good at and keep building on it, and use it to find your groove when you change jobs. It’s not difficult for me to pivot to new things and different industries, because I know what I am good at and I spent my early years pivoting between countries and situations. I keep building on my skills and am always learning. Find your groove every time you change. Do stuff that interests you. Don’t just sit someplace and feel sorry because things are not going your way. Nothing is handed to you. Go out and look for it! You’re Tougher Than You Think — You already have it in you. Sometimes you may have to dig deeper than others. I have seen people, including myself, bounce back from the hardest of times to realize their goals and dreams. The Covid pandemic is just one example that many of us can relate to and that taught us that we are all more resilient than we think. It has been a tough time, especially for service-based businesses or startups building a new concept and needing feedback to innovate and develop truly novel solutions. Many struggled without interaction with their teams. And then they got back to work without missing a beat. It’s really great to see the resiliency of these teams. That’s what entrepreneurism takes — never giving up, and the confidence to know your situation today can be different tomorrow.

Realize that you and the people around you are capable of getting up quickly from any setbacks. Trust that you can weather hard times to be successful. You have it in you; it’s just sometimes you have to dig deeper than others. Listen — True leadership and success comes with the ability to first listen to others’ ideas and opinions objectively without the impulse to “be right” or hold out for complete agreement. We may not always agree. I don’t have to take your suggestion, but if I don’t listen, I might miss something that could make all the difference to my success as a leader. In business and racing, it’s the same. Listening is the first strategy, not pressing the pedal to the floor. I listen to all the risks and opportunities that could lead to winning. If we listen and respect each other’s position, we might just find the best possible solutions to challenges — big and small. Delegate — I have problems sometimes with this. But people flourish, and they really get into what you need done and come up with ideas that you might not have thought of or that may be better than what you would have come up with, when you allow them to take responsibility. Sometimes they don’t, and that is okay too, as long as they meet their ideals and goals you have set for them. You have to trust others to leverage their talents because you cannot do it alone. Find a Mentor — You don’t have to recreate the wheel that someone already created, and a mentor can point you in the right direction. There are a lot of people that like to share what they have learned. And a lot of people have already gone through what younger generations are going through now. Find someone that has done what you want to, like to do. Ask them questions; you will be surprised with what they know.

Four years ago, one of my son’s friends came to our office, introduced himself as being in real estate, and that he would love to get an internship. It was an extremely busy time, and I almost initially dismissed his request because of it, but it’s important to give people opportunities and pay it forward.

Now he works in our finance department, doing underwritings and heavy lifting, including many things I used to do. I see myself as his mentor and am trying to teach him everything I know. I am not going to be here forever, and I want the company to succeed and grow. Similarly, my son David has worked for the businesses for about 10 years. He first started driving the forklift at the warehouse. I wanted him to have other jobs and work for other people first. Now he manages Downtown Works and is innovating every day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would champion more opportunities for people to mentor and help others.

I tend to be a private person, but I have a lot of knowledge and am a big believer that you can always learn from others, even in something so basic as online forums for car repairs, where we share a lot of knowledge. It took a lot of info for me to first do an engine swap. I took the engine out, put one in, learned how the wires were connected, how the motor mounts needed to be created — all of that stuff I found from someone else sharing it in an online forum.

But now, I have done it a couple of times, once myself. And I already know how to do it. And when you bring me the second one, I know where the problems are.

I think there are a lot of opportunities to help people to see what they are best at and to keep learning. I would like to inspire a movement for people to get more involved in mentoring and empowering people to be their best, to use their resources — friends, family, colleagues, people from school, counsellors that are not being tapped — and get out there and look for opportunities. There are always opportunities. You just have to look for them.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Probably somebody like Bezos, someone who has been able to grow their business to such a magnitude. I would love to know the real inside story and how he started selling books online from nothing to grow to the huge organization it is today.

Or maybe someone influential in Formula One. I have been watching the series on Netflix. The drivers are so young; it’s amazing. Everyone focuses on them, but it’s not only the driver. There are hundreds of people working on a race. I get more focused on the team managers — the actual people that make the decision to hire the driver who can make it a win or lose. I would love to talk with them about it.

I guess in my life, I am a lot of things all at once: a manager, a driver, a student, and a mentor. That has made all the difference.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/edward-adato

Downtown Works: www.downtownworks.com

WL Investments, LLC: http://www.wlinv.com

Performance Wealth Investments: http://www.pwinv.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!