Educational Activities for Kids During COVID

Ember Conley, longtime educator, shares some educational activity ideas for your family during COVID.

The quarantine necessitated by the pandemic caused learning to move from the classroom and into the home. Some children can attend class online. But, in many areas, parents undertake the role of teacher. Families might consider engaging in various activities to keep the learning process ongoing. 

NATURE WALKS

Donning masks and maintaining social distance to venture outdoors is ideal for alleviating cabin fever and learning more about the environment. The adventure might occur in the backyard, a local park, or at a nearby nature reserve. First, the family might create a list of plants and animals natural to the environment they hope to see along the way. Take the list along and cross off each item seen. Perhaps reward bonus points for unusual findings. Collect some leaf or plant samples for later craft projects. In most areas, if you google videos for your geography there will be ample information.

VIRTUAL TOURS 

Touring an aquarium or zoo enhances natural science or biology lessons. The National Aquarium in Baltimore, MD takes virtual guests on a journey to see the various marine life species cared for in the four-level tank. Zoom in to take a closer look and discover the various aquatic creatures that live in the world’s oceans and nations’ waterways. The Australia Zoo in Queensland, Australia, provides the opportunity to see animals not commonly cared for by zoos in the United States. The facility created several YouTube videos showcasing some of the many species that make their home at the facility. The Smithsonian Institute offers a variety of scheduled online events and webcasts covering many different topics. NASA TV broadcasts various space-related events daily. NASA STEM @ Home provides many activities, games, and videos to spark science enthusiasm. 

BOX PROJECTS

Families quarantining at home may have accumulated boxes of various shapes and sizes when having food or other items delivered. Use the boxes for creative projects that encourage creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork. Large boxes might be combined and stacked to form a unique play center for the family cat. Assist children in cutting holes into the sides, tops, and bottoms for the cat to navigate through the maze. The boxes may also be decorated to add a bit of flair. You can use smaller boxes to plan and create a cityscape.

The current pandemic has changed our lives. Whether your kids are attending school in person, online, or you are homeschooling them, these are a few ideas to incorporate some additional educational activities. 

ONLINE GAMING

Most families have some type of device or computer.  There are many online games that you can play together with your child.  This not only makes you more relatable to your children it can help with understanding online safety.  Another bonus is that oftentimes, the children are having conversations with other players and it helps with spelling and grammar.

This article was originally published at EmberConley.net.

    Ember Conley, Child Champion, Social Emotional Expert, Change Agent at Timberwolf Educational Services

    Dr. Ember Conley learned leadership from watching her father. With a few employees on his team, his example set her on the path of guidance and mentorship and enforced the principles of perseverance, self-advocacy, and determination. Over the years, Ember has been employed as a middle school teacher, elementary and high school principal, assessment director, and deputy superintendent. In her latest role, she prides herself on overseeing the safety of children, advocating for federal programs and a secondary curriculum, and mentoring others. She is on the Board of the Horace Mann School, which holds a belief that all children deserve a fair and equal right to education.

