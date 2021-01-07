Education Powers a Better World Says Folabi Clement Solanke

“If you can read this, thank a teacher.” It’s a cliche, but it’s true. If it weren’t for education at all levels, you wouldn’t be able to read, write, speak, think critically, make informed decisions, know right from wrong, effectively communicate, or understand how the world works.

Folabi Clement Solanke wants to leave a mark, to educate, support, and help future generations. He believes that the greatest satisfaction is not counting your endless profits but seeing how your support has made a difference in the lives of others. For Folabi Clement Solanke, the goal was always to help children in the poorest areas of Nigeria.

Folabi Clement Solanke says it is no secret that a good education has the power to change a life. What is new is the demand for that change. The first thing that strikes in our minds when we think about education is gaining knowledge. Education gives us knowledge of the world around us. It develops in us a perspective of looking at life. It is the most important element in the evolution of the nation. Without education, one will not explore new ideas. The children of today are gearing up to become adult citizens of tomorrow. The growth is parallel to the future of our country, reflected through the quality of the present education system. A school must stimulate curiosity in the young, impressionable minds and equip them with tools to be better human beings.

It is widely accepted that the learning process is instrumental in shaping one’s personality and the way he/she deals with situations of life. Education isn’t just about learning a collection of facts and knowledge that can’t be applied to the real world. Good educational systems focus on moulding future members of society. When a child reaches adulthood, they should be armed with all the tools, characteristics, and knowledge they need to thrive in a world of opportunity. Independence is a vital attribute for any person. This doesn’t just stop at knowing how to cook and get around town. Self-dependency includes learning how to deal with failure, how to manage certain emotions and how to deal with the difficult scenarios that life throws at you.

Education, and the knowledge about the world that it provides you, provides a huge draw of confidence. A confident child is one that can benefit in many aspects of life. In education, they have the confidence to express themselves or ask for help or clarification if they need it. Confidence is a vital characteristic when working creatively in the arts or in a sporting environment. A more educated child is one a more confident one, and that in turn only helps them in their educational pursuits. Education is very important if you want to be a self-dependent person. It helps you become financially independent but that is not all. Education also makes you wiser so that you can make your own decisions said Folabi.

Education provides stability in life, and it’s something that no one can ever take away from you. By being well-educated and holding a college degree, you increase your chances for better career opportunities and open up new doors for yourself. Education is one of the key components that bring growth and progress into society. The more people in a society are educated, the more they can provide a beneficial contribution to their environment he quoted.