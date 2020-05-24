Education Is the Most Powerful Weapon You Can Use To Change the World

Nelson Mandela has rightly said that ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.’ Yes, education is the key to eliminate all problems. If you want to grow and be successful then you need to be educated!

The necessity of education cannot be over-stated. Education is one of the basic needs of human being. It is also essential for any kind of development. The purpose of education is to enlighten the individual and develop his/her capacity to the limit.

Every human being needs oxygen to survive in the world. Education is as important as this because education gives people the knowledge and skills they require. Education is important to people of all ages and it has no limit. Children require education in order for them to learn how to speak and to write.

Proper and good education is very important for all of us. It facilitates quality learning all through the life among people of any age group, cast, creed, religion and region. It is the process of achieving knowledge, values, skills, beliefs, and moral habits. People need to get high level awareness about the importance of knowledge more than before.

Education is an essential need!

Education provides you the tools to improve the quality of life in modern society both economically and sociologically. Education is power and no one can ever deny this fact. It enables us to make the right choices in life and to perform our duties properly. It ennobles our mind and refines our sensibility. In this way education can really remove the darkness of ignorance.

Education Is Given Such Paramount Importance Because It:

Helps To Make Better Citizens

Although humans are the most advanced and developed species on Earth, they are in actuality nothing more than animals who think and behave in a rational way. But without education, that rationalism cannot be brought about within an individual.

Boosts Progress of a Nation

Educated people are the building blocks of a nation. They know how to differentiate right from wrong, and do not need the advice of a third person for doing so. They are pretty aware of the resources available on their own land as well as the correct methods to utilize them.

Ensures a Successful Future

Education is the means by which a person can have a happy and successful life. It helps us to recognize our hidden skills and talents, using which we can build up our career, gain employment and have a secured future.

The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet.

Learning is a never-ending process, every human being keeps on learning till the end of life. Learning modifies your thinking capabilities and conception. Thus, your ideas keep changing due to it. You break the pre-conceived barriers with changing mindsets.

Ways In Which Education Brings Changes To the Society

Provides Knowledge: As social beings it is extremely necessary that we are aware of our surroundings, our society and the other societies so that we can see what is wrong and how it can be improved. So the first thing that you gain from education is knowledge, knowledge of the world around us and changes that can help make it into something better While education is not the only thing that gives information about the world, but it provides a tool to convert this information into knowledge.

It gives us a healthier lifestyle:

A research which was conducted in central European OECD countries shows that better educated people are more likely to live longer and have better lifestyles than those who are not educated.

Helps us to be more productive:

In these competitive times when nobody is unique, education creates the difference as it is directly related to productivity. A fact states that the more degrees you have the better will be your economic performance. Thus, education is what actually helps an industry and subsequently a nation, to flourish.

CONCLUSION

Education is the most powerful weapon. One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world. Education is the only solution. Education first.” Thus, revisiting all the above points on how Education acts as a weapon we all can draw the conclusion that education is a great equalizer which helps improves standard of living, benefits communities, even protects individuals from abuse and expectation. Improving access to and quality of education leads to better outcomes at every level.