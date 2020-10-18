Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Education for the survival

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world - Nelson Mandela

Education is must for everyone. Not only for good grades, knowledge, earning and most for survival. When we educated we can survive anywhere around the world. Education makes u to learn many things. We are aware of so many things around the world. There is a older note says if you are uneducated, you are a blind though you have two eyes. Of course education is the proper vision for us. It shows the right path. Educate yourself wherever you are, what ever the age might be.. Education has no age bar.

You can learn anything if you have the willingness to learn. Everyone has the right to learn, when we are educated, we can get good job, earn good amount of money it leads to better life. When we are not educated life will become struggle. Without education we can’t earn good amount of money. Try to educate you future generations, convey the importance of education wherever you go, whenever possible. Education is the ladder for us, only with right education we can go up !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

