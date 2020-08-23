“Education! Education! Education!” With Beau Henderson & Sherelle Alexander Reed

Education! Education! Education! I am a strong believer that education begins at home and the school’s responsibility is to reinforce what is taught. We can strongly affect mental strength and stability by creating educational programs that emphasizes its importance. Creating strong mental health and awareness assist both the persons victimized by social media abuse and bullying and the perpetrator as well. This implementation needs to begin on an pre-school level and beyond.

As part of our series about '5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country', I had the pleasure of interviewing Sherelle Reed.

Sherelle Alexander Reed is a New Orleans native who is called to the community work of Encouragement and Empowerment. She loves people and can be found making a difference at speaking engagements, on her talk show, “THIS and THAT” on the PowerPlay Radio Network or by just a friendly conversation with others. She is the Founder and Visionary of the Non-Profit Organization called FIND YOUR RESILIENCE INC which is a movement that empowers women and girls to Learn from their Past, Live each day to the Fullest, all while Pursuing Purpose!

Sherelle is a Corporate Instructor by trade and her passion is motivating others. She enjoys being married for 26 years and adores being a mother to her 3 adult children, which she affectionately refers to as “Her Hearts, Her Reasons and DemReeds”. Sherelle is dedicated to making a deliberate and intentional impact in the community. While she is no stranger adversity, Sherelle has learned that all experiences are necessary for one’s Purpose. She understands that she is still standing as a direct result of understanding that she can accomplish anything she desires by intentionally working for it. Sherelle encourages others not to forsake their processes in life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Iwas grew up in New Orleans, La. My parents divorced shortly after my birth and for stability purposes, decided that my grandparents would raise me and my older brother. Education and Christianity was the foundation of my upbringing. I received my education in the Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy which was an all girl Catholic high school. I was a shy little girl who eventually grew out of her shell in High School as I began to develop friendships. I was born into from a musical family so I developed a LOVE for music and became a musician and love to sing in choirs. As I was faced with adversity, I leaned on my Faith to overcome. Growing up with a strong belief in GOD and the principles of love and respect for others have carried over into my adult life and the rearing of my own 3 adult children.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

As a family we have all read the book, The Secret by Rhonda Byrne. This book explains the importance of the Law of Attraction as well as the Law of Reciprocity. The Law of Attraction states that my life will attract whatever I focus on with my thoughts. The Law of Reciprocity states that whatever energy I put out in the universe through thought or action will manifest in my life. So this book reminds me that I can control the direction and success of my life by the decisions I make through thought and action. I use these principles in my every day life and it fuels the manner in which I interact with others.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

The quote of my life is “If you can change your mind, you can change your life!” This very quote has shaped my personal perspectives on various topics. I understand that we are the sum total of our experiences. Meaning that I tend to duplicate what I have been taught and exposed to. Grasping the concept that I control how I internalize things and I have the power to choose to see things from different perspectives and make my own decisions as to how I will respond to life has revolutionized my life and way of being. I realize that things may not always be the way it seems and there are always other perspectives to consider before making my decision of how I will move forward.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Simple…… Leadership is the ability to motivate others to follow your directives. So often we equate leadership ability with extreme power and authority. I feel the complete opposite. Motivation, encouragement and being a true example are necessary traits of a True Leader. I am a mother and my job was to teach my children the correct way of existing in this world. I did not want them to robotically follow my instructions just because in am Mama. However, I would explain to them the overall benefits of being courteous, kind and being humans of extreme integrity. I knew if I really needed them to understand and grasp these concepts, I need to encourage them and not force them. This way it became and way of life for them and not a chore. So great Leaders encourage other to follow their lead.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a series of unprecedented crises. So many of us see the news and ask how we can help. We’d love to talk about the steps that each of us can take to help heal our county, in our own way. Which particular crisis would you like to discuss with us today? Why does that resonate with you so much?

The topic I would like to discuss is Social Media Abuse and Bullying.

Often times in our society people are unwilling to consider and accept the differences among each of us. We have been conditioned to believe that our way of doing things is the right and only way. Whether it’s our way of thinking, expressing or our overall perspective on things, there is a large population who believes if anyone thinks or feels otherwise they are WRONG! That person can somehow become the enemy and subsequently the Abuse and Bullying begins……all through Social Media!

While Social Media is an awesome platform where we can express ourselves openly without limits or restraints, the Achilles heel is that just as you express your views, opinions, causes and family life to others, you also open yourself to the scrutiny of some as well.

There are Social Media Trolls out there whose main objective is to exploit what is put out in a negative way especially if it is in contrast to their personal beliefs and perspectives. These Trolls will demean, twist and alter your perspective on things to fit their agendas. They may even go to lengths of putting out photos or fake information on the people with opposing views. This is done in an effort to “EXPOSE or HUMILIATE” them. This is an intimidation tactic used to get others to conform to their thoughts and perspectives or to force the other person to operate from a space of fear. These intimidation tactics bring about embarrassment and mental anguish to the targeted person. This is the face of being bullied and abused through Social Media.

This topic is important to me because we are living in a Social Media age. Often times we don’t understand or realize the part Social Media plays on our psyche and overall Mental Health. As a society Social Media mentions, likes, reposts, etc has subconsciously become what is used to measure success, popularity and reputational image. It is great when the expected outcome is attained but it can quickly go south when our expectations are not met. We as a nation are suffering and plagued with Mental Health issues most of which go unrecognized.

This is likely a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

We have instant access to masses of people and can express thoughts and feelings easily without taking the time to process things. This causes impulsive reactions to things rather than an informed respond.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience either working on this cause or your experience being impacted by it? Can you share a story with us?

This hits home for me because I placed an unfavorable review on a restaurant where I received horrible service. As a result of my post, social media trolls began to criticize me quite harshly. They began to hurl personal criticisms about my race, appearance and intellect. I was devastated by some of these comments to the point that I deleted the thread before reading all of them. I consider myself to be a woman of strength and character and I treat all people with a great deal of respect. I would not have expected these comments to affect me the way they did. I immediate realized how strong social media abuse and bullying can affect one’s mental capacity. This is why the recipients of it sometimes fall into a depression, retreat and become isolated and if bad enough, become suicidal. We must develop educated on the importance of protecting our Mental Health.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Strengthen our Mental Health — it is important to develop ongoing exercises that will reinforce the importance of mental competency. This will aid in preventing others from easily provoking you moving forward. Destress and Minimize Anxiety — find something that puts you in the best head space. It could be meditation, music, reading, journaling, etc. Place controls on Social Media Platforms — if you are easily flustered by the comments and opinions of others add restrictions on your social media to prevent comments from unknown people. Limit Time Spent on Social Media — be aware of how much time is spent on social media and decide a healthy percentage of time for you. Adjust to a time that works well with your mental capacity. Use Social Media as Recreation — Do allow social media to determine your level of success in life. This is something that is measured and controlled by you and not others.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but what can we do to make these ideas a reality? What specific steps can you suggest to make these ideas actually happen? Are there things that the community can do to help you promote these ideas?

Education! Education! Education! I am a strong believer that education begins at home and the school’s responsibility is to reinforce what is taught. We can strongly affect mental strength and stability by creating educational programs that emphasizes its importance. Creating strong mental health and awareness assist both the persons victimized by social media abuse and bullying and the perpetrator as well. This implementation needs to begin on an pre-school level and beyond.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I am always hopeful for change. We have to be willing to have transparent conversations and take effective baby steps that will result in eventual sustainable change.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would emphasize to them two principal laws. The Law of Attraction and the Law of Reciprocity. The Law of Attraction states that my life will attract whatever I focus on with my thoughts. The Law of Reciprocity states that whatever energy I put out in the universe through thought or action will manifest in my life. This teaches them they can control the direction and success of my life by the decisions I make through thought and action. This is the best way to impact society.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

That person would be none other than Iyanla Vanzant. I admire her ability to see the good within people in society regardless of their actions. She has the skill to encourage and empower other to recognize their areas needing improvement and direct them on a path to “Do the work” and make the necessary changes to become the best versions of themselves.

How can our readers follow you online?

Facebook: Sherelle Alexander Reed

IG: SherelleReed

Websites: SherelleAReed.com and Findyourresilience.org

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!