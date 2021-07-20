Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Education Charities You Can Support Today

Few causes are more important than education, and there are many charities you can give to that aim to improve it. Whether it be at home or abroad or elementary education through university, these charities are dedicated to making education more accessible to everyone.  Turing Trust The Turing Trust was founded by James Turing (great-nephew of Alan […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Few causes are more important than education, and there are many charities you can give to that aim to improve it. Whether it be at home or abroad or elementary education through university, these charities are dedicated to making education more accessible to everyone. 

Turing Trust

The Turing Trust was founded by James Turing (great-nephew of Alan Turing) in 2009. Its goal is to help students in Ghana and Malawi become IT literate, which will help them secure jobs in the future. In just over ten years, they’ve donated over 4,200 computers to schools in Ghana and Malawi, helping more than 41,000 students become IT literate. If you or your company is interested in technology and helping those in other countries, give to the Turing Trust. 

To continue reading, visit Patrick Dwyer Merrill Lynch’s blog

    Patrick Dwyer, Financial Professional

    Patrick Dwyer is a philanthropist and finance professional living in Miami, Florida. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Providence college, where he also minored in business. Afterwards, he attended the University of Miami where he obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration.  He previously worked at Merrill Lynch for 26 years as a Private Wealth Advisor. While working for the company, he built the fourth largest private wealth team there with 11 members, and it managed 3.8 billion dollars in assets. 

    He has been able to have a successful career because of his concentration on productivity. Every morning, he wakes up at 5 a.m. and starts his day by reading financial news. This helps him develop new investment ideas and allows him to visit with private equity firms and top money managers. Professionally, Patrick Dwyer thrives on interpersonal relationships and appreciates the insight a face-to-face conversation can provide. Additionally, because Patrick Dwyer is always keen on improving his own abilities and expertise, his mindset frequently prioritizes growth and development. Being able to learn and grow in unexpected ways is part of why Patrick Dwyer has been able to cultivate such a successful career.

    Outside of work, Patrick Dwyer is passionate about helping his community thrive, which is why he founded the Dwyer Family Foundation. When he was a young boy, Patrick Dwyer’s father donated frequently to their church, even if they were struggling financially. This spirit of giving inspired in him a great desire to give back to the community. The Dwyer Family Foundation donates to educational organizations in their community and strives to empower and support students of all backgrounds and abilities in the Miami-Dade area. Notably, the Dwyer Family Foundation has provided resources for students with learning disabilities such as dyslexia as well as programs for young female students to further support their education and ensure every child has access to high quality schooling.

    In addition to his work with the Dwyer Family Foundation, Patrick Dwyer also assists with a number of other charitable organizations. He is a member of the Board of Trustees for the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami. He is also a governing board director for the Telluride Science Research Center and the Neuroscience Centers of Florida Foundation. Additionally, he is a supporter of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, which is dedicated to philanthropic endeavors across south Florida.

    Patrick Dwyer aims to improve himself and his community with all that he does.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Menaye Donkor of SHE-Y: “It might sound like a cliche but the best advice to other women striving to be entrepreneurs is to never give up; Never stop believing in yourself”

    by Alexandra Spirer
    Work Smarter//

    The Pretenders: You don’t have to change who you are to get what you want

    by Melissa Hereford
    Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem
    Community//

    We Rise by Lifting Others Up

    by Betsy SIlverfine
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.