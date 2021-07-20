Education Charities You Can Support Today

Few causes are more important than education, and there are many charities you can give to that aim to improve it. Whether it be at home or abroad or elementary education through university, these charities are dedicated to making education more accessible to everyone.

Turing Trust

The Turing Trust was founded by James Turing (great-nephew of Alan Turing) in 2009. Its goal is to help students in Ghana and Malawi become IT literate, which will help them secure jobs in the future. In just over ten years, they’ve donated over 4,200 computers to schools in Ghana and Malawi, helping more than 41,000 students become IT literate. If you or your company is interested in technology and helping those in other countries, give to the Turing Trust.

