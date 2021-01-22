Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Educating in Texas

Even as schools start to reopen in Texas, parents and school boards are beginning to recognize that returning to business as usual isn’t possible. There’s growing interest in providing more training to teachers, so they will be prepared for future disasters. There’s even an interest in providing teachers with training that will help them meet their students’ needs on a daily basis.

Teaching Online Requires More Thought

The online learning situation that the pandemic brought about was sudden, leaving teachers as frustrated as their students. It was a learning experience for everyone and, as a result, it was far less effective than classroom learning. To prepare for future events, Texas schools should be training teachers to develop more effective lesson plans for virtual learning. If children must be kept home during a future lockdown, this type of training will help teachers provide a better quality of education online.

Helping Teachers Through Continuous Support

Another idea that’s gaining popularity is that teachers should receive professional counseling throughout their careers. A part of this philosophy involves creating a residency program in which teachers spend more time learning their trade with a mentor before teaching on their own. Even after a residency program is completed, teachers should be provided with career counseling that will help them adapt and grow as educators.

Reorganize Existing Training Requirements

Currently, Texas teachers are required to undergo career training on a regular basis, but the existing training courses are ineffective. They either focus on repeating information that teachers already know or provide training that isn’t relevant to their teaching duties. The training process should be reformed to address issues that concern teachers in today’s classrooms, which ensuring all training is provided in one comprehensive course. This will save valuable time for teachers who currently have to attend training courses at various locations and at various times throughout the year.

In reforming the training and support teachers receive, it’s also important to accurately maintain records for completed training programs. This will help teachers get the assistance they need to stay up to date with changing educational requirements. It will also keep them from wasting time on topics that they have already covered in previous training sessions. The goal should be to provide teachers with new and relevant information, so they can improve their teaching techniques as their careers advance.

    Stephanie Mathews, Stephanie Mathews, Author

    Stephanie Mathews is an entrepreneur, author and volunteer based in Dallas, Texas.

    Stephanie Mathews didn’t always plan to be an entrepreneur and business owner, though. While her husband had an interest in owning a Subway franchise, Stephanie knew she couldn’t run a business that she didn’t have a passion in. 

    She stumbled upon The Rustic Brush while trying to plan an outing for her college friends that everyone could participate in and enjoy. She loved the company’s model but saw that there were no locations near her. After seeing they were selling franchises and speaking with her husband, they decided to jump in and become business owners. Then, they found the perfect studio located in Lower Greenville, a bustling neighborhood in Dallas perfect for small businesses.

    The Rustic Brush is a painting studio that lets you create one-of-a-kind custom wooden signs. With the necessary materials and expert guidance that allows you to create a beautiful piece of art, The Rustic Brush is perfect even for those who would never consider themselves an artist. 

    In addition to owning and operating a business with her husband, Stephanie Mathews is a student in business school and is also in the process of writing a book and designing a game to go along with the book. Her game is focused on building positive habits for children, and the book explores the science behind it. 

    Her idea for the board game came to fruition after a panel of seven Dallas entrepreneurs selected her pitch. While they loved her idea, they didn’t feel she had the proper background to bring it to success. They suggested she work along with a group of people to ensure the game would be successful, which is how the book and game became linked to one another. 

    Born in Malaysia, Stephanie moved to the United States as a young adult. A large portion of her time in Malaysia was spent volunteering, a passion she brought with her to the states. At her school, she led the Honor Society and established a Green Team, where she worked on sustainability projects. Throughout her late teens and early twenties, she worked as a Community Service Director. Her move to the United States only increased her passion for volunteering, as she wanted to be able to bless her community. Currently, she volunteers at Equest. Equest is a charity working to improve the quality of life for those with diverse needs through the use of equine assisted activities and therapies. She is also involved with the Wounded Warriors Project and plans to use her business as another opportunity to give back to her community. 

    Stephanie Mathews attended Temple College, where she earned her Associate’s Degree in Business Administration and Management. From there, she went to Richland College to continue her business education. Most recently, she attended the Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas. Here, she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management. 

    Follow Stephanie on this site, where she will blog about her work as an entrepreneur, her volunteering experience and her work as an author. 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

