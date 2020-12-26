The book, Educated reads like a novel but the characters have real lives and the story is true – at times you wish it really was a novel – but it is not. The book is a story of individual and family survival, the devastation of un and misdiagnosed mental illness, the celebration of natural healing, the will to change, and the power of transformation.

In her own voice, Tara speaks of her childhood, as memories of being homeschooled, working on the farm, and her pursuit of an education. Tara takes us on her journey of self-discovery, self-awareness, and struggle to reconcile her Mormon past with her inner self. There were times when I winced, times I laughed and times I was in sheer disbelief of Tara’s story.

Educated should be read by anyone who thinks education for the poor is free; there are personal and societal costs. Tara was transformed by the education which gave her voice. There are many children who experience tragedies unspeakable – but they have no voice. Tara gives voice to those in this country and abroad. Education is power. Education transforms life. Education transformed a past generation; what will happen to the next?

As we reflect on an unprecedented 2020, how will we transform education for all?