Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Edris Hashimi Gives his take on Managing Stress And Anxiety as an Entrepreneur

An article on overcoming stress and anxiety

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
IdreesKickz

Mohammad Edris Hashimi, popularly known as IdreesKickz is a young businessman and e-commerce expert. Despite being only 19 years old, Idrees has had his fair share of dealing with stress and anxiety while running his businesses.

In this article, he shares the tips that he has used over the years that helped him succeed in business and life while keeping stress at bay.

How to beat Stress

One way or another, stress always finds its way into our everyday life, whether we plan it or not. Stress is like an unavoidable reality of life that can trigger our fight-or-flight response in a difficult or uncomfortable situation.

As humans, we experience stressful situations throughout the course of our lives, but what really matters is how we handle these problems. For Idrees, his default response is to turn to his faith.

 “When I feel stressed, I usually pray and turn to God for guidance. After that, I can walk away feeling completely relaxed and turn my attention back to work,” he shares.

Another effective way that helps Idrees overcome stress is taking a walk through nature. According to him, going out and enjoying different vibes usually helps him forget about what got him stressed in the first place.

Staying Productive

As an entrepreneur, it is essential to start your day on a solid foundation. There’s always something new pulling you away from the tasks that will move you closer to achieving your goals and seeing your vision through. To avoid distractions that can breed anxiety, you must map out your day. Here’s a sample of Idrees’ daily routine to guide you.

“First thing I do in the morning is pray. Then, I dedicate a specific time frame for exercise before I have my breakfast. I don’t try to do a lot, but I try to do things that will elevate me forward.  I only focus on 3 to 4 major tasks every day, and I make sure I take breaks in between. One thing I always push for is finishing all my work for the day before midnight. This gives me enough time to plan for the next day, and get enough sleep,” Idrees explains.

Idrees believes succeeding is not a factor of who does the most. The important thing is knowing how you can utilize your time most efficiently to get closer to your goals.  

Having Fun on the way

Maintaining your focus is important, but you must also learn to avoid boredom. For fun, Idrees loves to keep himself busy making videos for his  YouTube channel and TikTok account. He also plays video games occasionally.

You can also relax by meditating, reading a new book, or starting a   journal. Whatever the activity, try to engage in something that will replenish your energy and will make you feel refreshed.

Never Backing Down

Idrees has some very relevant advice for anyone trying to overcome burnout and depression.

“Whatever work you’re doing- be it a student, teacher, entrepreneur, etc- the best way to get rid of burnout is to focus on your goal and what you want the most. Let your own energy control you. “

Zulaikhah Agoro, PR Marketer at Last Word Bender Inc

Hey there!

My name is Zulaikhah Agoro.

I am a freelance Digital Marketing Strategist, certified by Google. I help high-impact entrepreneurs use their personal stories to increase their income and expand their brand visibility

.

I also run feature stories on social entrepreneurs and innovators who are doing kickass stuff all around the world.

You can reach me at [email protected] if you would like to be featured, or connect with me on LinkedIn.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Entrepreneur Landon Murie Gives His Take On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success As An Entrepreneur

by Oyinloluwa Balogun
Community//

Combat Veteran Luis Jorge Rios Gives His Take On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success

by Chukwuma Agugbue
Community//

Entrepreneur Mike Ciorrocco Gives His Take On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success As An Entrepreneur

by Marko Stavrou

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.