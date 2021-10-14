Edna Yap: “The speed of the cybersecurity evolution is exciting yet intimidating at the same time”

The speed of the cybersecurity evolution is exciting yet intimidating at the same time. Cybersecurity will not stay the same and its rate of evolution has increased. We’ve seen many cybersecurity technological developments in recent years, and each one can be outdated fairly quickly. With this speed of evolution, there’s always something new to learn or discover and I’m always impressed by the innovative ways a problem can be solved. Take authentication as an example, it started with passwords and has now evolved to behavioral technology.

The cybersecurity industry has become so essential and exciting. What is coming around the corner? What are the concerns we should keep an eye out for? How does one succeed in the cybersecurity industry? As a part of this interview series called “Wisdom From The Women Leading The Cybersecurity Industry”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Edna Yap, the Asia Pacific Cyber Strategy leader and Executive Director in Deloitte Singapore’s Risk Consulting Services.

Edna Yap is an Executive Director with Deloitte Risk Advisory. She has more than 15 years of experience in Cyber security advisory field. Her core competencies are in the areas of Cyber strategies and controls advisory. In Deloitte, Edna leads Cyber Strategy for Asia Pacific.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you grew up?

My parents got us our first Personal Computer when I was fairly young (during the 80s’ era), and from then onwards, I spent most of my free time tinkering with it. It started with playing games and learning simple programming, to building my very own PC! Naturally, Computer Science was my choice of specialization at University.

In the realm of Computer Science then, cybersecurity wasn’t a specialization most would think of. Many of my peers have chosen the path of programming / program engineering. Although I didn’t mind programming, it wasn’t a future I could foresee for myself. Being the odd one out, I started my career as an IT auditor; knowing that I wanted to focus on IT security.

I’m grateful many stars have aligned in my career, providing me with opportunities where I could focus on what I love with the encouragement of great mentors and support from my family. Especially considering the unique career path I was set to explore, particularly as a woman.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue a career in cybersecurity? We’d love to hear it.

There isn’t one story to pinpoint it to, I suppose it was a combination of interest in technology, the habit of needing to know how things work and sometimes finding ways to break it. The great thing about technology is that it’s logical, 1 or 0. Everything built has a logic behind it and if the logic is flawed, it can be manipulated.

In the early days of my career, I felt the simplest joy when finding out something was flawed and could be manipulated. As my career progressed, the logical complexity has increased by adding human psychology and technology advancement. Nevertheless, the joy of discovering a flaw and providing solutions remain.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The Cybersecurity industry seems so exciting right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? Can you explain or give an example?

The speed of the cybersecurity evolution is exciting yet intimidating at the same time. Cybersecurity will not stay the same and its rate of evolution has increased. We’ve seen many cybersecurity technological developments in recent years, and each one can be outdated fairly quickly. With this speed of evolution, there’s always something new to learn or discover and I’m always impressed by the innovative ways a problem can be solved. Take authentication as an example, it started with passwords and has now evolved to behavioral technology.

Next is on opportunities. Cybersecurity presents us with opportunities on various angles — in my humble opinion, the opportunity to make a difference is most important. Most cyber experts contribute to society (whether they are aware or not) and it is important to acknowledge the contribution. From educating our kids to protecting our power plants, these are everyday ‘heroes’ that make a difference in our daily lives.

Lastly, it is an industry that essentially solves complex, everyday issues. We are required to think outside of the box and at times be creative with solutions. I am particularly excited when it comes to issues that involve technology and behavioral science.

Looking ahead to the near future, are there critical threats on the horizon that you think companies need to start preparing for? Can you explain?

I would think there are two areas that companies need to start preparing for or give greater scrutiny.

Using the analogy of a house, most traditional companies have invested heavily in the perimeters (e.g. fences, doors). However, in today’s world, it is best to assume that your perimeter has been breached. As such, companies need to invest as much in looking inwards (e.g. Room CCTV, motion detectors, fire extinguisher). The worst case scenario is getting attacked and not knowing about it and/or knowing how to respond.

Secondly, companies need to revisit the trust they have on their supply chain. Humans have the tendency to operate with trust — we trust our friends with our secrets, we trust our supermarkets to ensure that products have not been tampered with. Unfortunately, in the world of cybersecurity, this cannot be our modus operandi. Cyber criminals are known to attack your supply chain (3rd, 4th, and so on) to ultimately target you. As such, companies need to review their operations by trust with supply chains.

As you know, breaches or hacks can occur even for those who are best prepared, and no one will be aware of it for a while. Are there 3 or 4 signs that a layperson can see or look for that might indicate that something might be amiss?

It is always key to look internally, be it at a personal level or company level. In essence, you know yourself best — your login patterns, the speed of your machine, inexistence of calls from random numbers. When any activity indicates something out of the norm, it is always best to investigate or check with the experts.

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in broader terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? If not, what specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

Definitely not, especially in cybersecurity. I have had the opportunity to work with a few women talents, but sadly there aren’t many women in this industry. I have seen great teams formed when there is a balanced gender and experience background — everyone brings a valuable insight to the table.

On change, I believe we must start addressing this at a young age. Girls need to know that STEM is not a boy-only-arena, and they too can excel in this industry. Educators and parents play a key role in providing this guidance and safe environment where all genders can develop equally. In addition, many women in STEM are now visiting schools to help normalize this industry.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about working in the cybersecurity industry? Can you explain what you mean?

The most common myths I come across is that cybersecurity talent needs to be technical to be able to succeed in this industry and that it is all about hacking!

Although green/black screens are commonly accentuated by movies, the industry has long developed much further than that. Essentially the industry is trying to solve a large complex problem that can be dissected many ways — from strategy, psychology, education to technology. To solve this complex problem, talents from various backgrounds will be required.

My advice is to never shy away from cybersecurity by thinking technical knowledge is required. Talents from various background are required as our everyday cyber heroes solve complex problems.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success in your great work!