Edit B. Kiss: “Plan and visualize”

As a part of my series about the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Edit B. Kiss.

Edit B. Kiss is a powerful spiritual healer and life coach. She helps people to get clean from blockages, healing them and preventing emotional traumas through the use of source memory healing, karma healing and Reiki.

She has healed people of long-lasting pains, blockages, ancestor defects and emotional traumas so they could live fulfilled and joyful lives. She has clients from all over the world, including the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Hungary, and Nigeria; these range from millionaire traders to influencers to artists.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Growing up in a communist country without any religion I had to discover how to connect to my higher self and the supreme pure consciences or God. It was a 15 years transformation journey what included learning Reiki healing, and becoming a Master of It, being on several spiritual retreat learning to develop my extra sense. I was also introduced to the concept of family constellation therapy. Meanwhile, I was working as a Petroleum Engineer and climbing up the career lather working for the best companies such as Schlumberger and Schell around Europe. Even though I was passionate about the oil industries I was very often overwhelmed stressed and unfulfilled. I missed spending enough time with my children. So, I decided to relocate that time form Hungary to New Zealand. I heard they have a great work-life balance. We ended up spending an amazing 7 months in the New Zealand summer finally spending time with my kids and also healing myself with Reiki intensively. When we arrived back to Hungary totally broken financially but fulfilled by the life I was able to start as a contractor making double the money working less and showing up in the office 2 times a week spending lots of time with my children and lost 20 kgs/40 pounds in a year. When you clean your chakras and your life energy able to flow through, your life just starts to elevate.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I always love to learn new healing techniques and in January 2018 I was invited to a Karma healing course as a translator. I ended up spending only 2–3 hours with the Master and doing Samadhi meditation for the first time in the course while the rest of the time I translated the materials for the Hungarian students. But that 2–3 hours in the energy of the Karma healing brought me into a powerful vortex. My purpose became solid stable and I started to have messages from the other side in weird situations and I started to see the path and the breadcrumbs I had to pick up for moving forward. I was guided to move to London with my children to establish my healing business and start to heal people within 5 months. During that 5 months, I visited London several times and met people who were from my past lives and knew I need to work with them, also I successfully passed the basic and advance Karma healing courses and I had the pleasure to translate a couple of personal 1:1 healings between the Karma Guru and the clients. You can imagine it needed all kinds of support to be able to establish a new home, but all the support always appeared when I needed. For example, suddenly our weekend house got sold which was on the market for 3 years.

What I want to say is that as soon as you get into your Karma vortex your purpose will appear and if you act on it the Universe will fully support you. It is magical.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Most of the healers are always focusing on connecting to the other side and doing energy works with the higher self, with our Sun, or other stars. As a consequence, they start to feel foggy and weak. They should not forget that even though we are spiritual beings we are having a human experience here and we need to connect to Mother Earth as much as to the stars. So I recommend doing grounding exercises like the following: imagine that from your hands and soles roots are growing out and connect the body to the centre of the Earth, and you are like a tree rooting to the ground for like 5–10 minutes. Also, take a walk outside on the grass barefoot. If you love working with crystals use the hematite for grounding. Just hold it in your hand for a couple of minutes, enough to feel the calming effect.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

As a leader, it is important to walk the talk. If you want to be someone people to follow give the example they want to be. We should not forget that the Karma is powerful. The positive karma brings positive events into your life, the negative karma negative events. So we need to be kind, respectful, humble and caring. We should not forget that our wellbeing and success also depend on our followers. We can also change people by just observing them which means see them as we want them to be and address them that way. You can already change people by reminding them how powerful beings they are and how much you believe in them. I am for example Vegan and gluten-free and don’t consume alcohol and processed sugar so my healings and manifestations are pure and more powerful. I am always searching for healthy products and this is what I also recommend for my clients. But of course not so much extreme as I am doing, but just leading them towards a healthier life step by step.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

After I already finished the Karma healing curse one of my clients brought my attention to the book Becoming Supernatural by Joe Dispenza. This book is giving the information in extreme details how a specific meditation can heal you at the cell level. The writer mentions it in the intro that the Karma yogis use this technique since 60 000 years called Samadhi. Of course, I got interested in how he explains what I am doing. This book is really precise and deep in nearly 400 pages. It also gave me more biological insights and understandings.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

The first would be definitely to understand we are not alone. In more ways. We are all connected here on Earth as a society. I am sure many of us realised that since the lockdown started people are more kind and supportive of each other. So we can reach out for a phone call conversation or any help confidently. We are also not alone because there is a higher power, what you can call God, Universe, Supreme Pure Consciousness or energy centre. This higher power was many times scientifically proven. As soon as we believe that we are always looked after, we will have more calmness, understanding and patience.

The second step is to learn how to connect to this power. Many people use prayers or meditation or both. Me personally I do both. When I wake up in the morning I start with a prayer which is full of gratitude and forgiveness, then I follow with a Samadhi meditation before even get out of bed. In the afternoon or the evening, I do a Reiki healing on myself and before I go to sleep an Ancestral defect meditation. I change the topic of the night meditation from time to time.

Third thing is to limit watching television. I do not watch TV at all, I do not even have a TV license. How do I know the news? From friends, family members, school letters…. The news, the horror movies, the thrillers all carry negative energies and just make people more stressed.

Fourth would be to have a healthy diet. If you already feel anxious stop drinking coffee or coke. They are making it worse. Take vitamins, specially Vitamine B6, which is supporting good mental health. There is also a herb called St. John’s Wort. You can have tea or capsules with this ingredient. Try to eat fewer sweets and increase fruits and vegetables in your diet.

The fifth one I am sure is many people’s favourites, the exercise. It absolutely depends what you personally prefer. If you love yoga do yoga, if you love jogging, do jogging. Just make sure whatever you do you enjoy it.

From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Ask and ask and ask! Communication is the most important. People are might shy or feel ashamed to ask for help. Be aware of your environment and realise if someone needs help.

I know hugging is forbidden in coronavirus time. But hugging has amazing power, so definitely practise it within your family.

Provide understanding support, just listen to people who might only need to speak to someone through the phone. Dedicate time from your day to just be there for others.

Still having a positive mindset and see the good things instead of complaining. I have to tell you that there are so many great things happened to me during these months: I had more time with my kids, I did not need to commute in the Morning to school with them, I had more time to cook healthy food, I started to learn new things and got closer to some of my friends.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

The person itself. Just start to focus on his or her breathing and say I AM. Nothing more. When you say I AM the attention will go from the mind into the centre of the body and the person start to feel calm and limitless.

There are many books in the market with calming exercises which are very useful.

Can you please give us your favourite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favourite quote is: “ Always accept the unexpected and whenever you can be the unexpected. “ I was always a rebel in the society, I loved being unique especially since my young adulthood. When I have found this quote it resonated with me so much, because I am kind of an unexpected person and I am intentionally getting into situations like that because I am following my intuitions more than common sense. Also when we accept the unexpected we can adjust better and not creating dramas around the situation. We control more of our emotions.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My Karma Guru Sumant Kaul has a vision that there will be 1 billion karma yogi by 2025. I am supporting this vision since the samadhi meditation and the karma healing is easy to learn and would bring great advantages to families around the world by healing emotional traumas and physical illnesses and keep the body healthy and pure. There are already a couple of centres around the world where we teach these healing techniques together with mindfulness on courses. I am planning to open the London centre later this year so more people can learn these techniques and heal themselves and others.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

I have an Instagram page: @editb.kiss, where I post and go on life regularly. I also have a FB group where I give karma healing, mindfulness and meditation lectures called: Healing emotional traumas — Karmahealing, Samadhi.

I also have a webpage where I write blogs: riseenergy.co.uk

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you so much for the opportunity to share my support.