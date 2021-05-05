Edit B. Kiss of Rise Energy: “Build the trust by showing testimonials and by storytelling”

…Asking questions about their circumstances: family, work, lifestyle, so we can build a rapport. When people asking for help, we need to understand what is going on in all areas of their life because all of them can emotionally impact their health. Also, they become more comfortable to pure their struggles and pains, to be able to share it with someone who won’t judge them or have no expectations towards them.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingEdit B Kiss.

Edit B Kiss is a holistic life-coach, writer, #1 bestselling author and international speaker. She helps leaders to get healed from running mind, insomnia to gain more focus and fill the void in their hearts by raising their frequency and getting them aligned with their true self so they can stand the storms and live their life joyfully and reinvent themselves to the next level.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my healing and healer journey with Reiki when I had panic attacks back in my 20s. It helped managing it, beside playing sport and taking St. Johns wort. I loved the mystical and magical part of the healing as well, so I decided to learn it. It became my sanctuary beside my career and family. When I had a free time for myself, I joined a Saturday retreat to strength my extra senses or take part in family constellation therapies.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Many people are looking for their passion or their life purpose and asking around how they could find it. In my case it arrived when I did the first Samadhi meditation in my life and I opened my third eye during that meditation. I did not know what to expect. But in the coming days and weeks suddenly interesting messages and situations started to happen. I started to receive breadcrumbs from the Universe regarding my next steps. Even though they seemed pretty weird at first, I followed them I trusted the process. I started to lose friends and family members because of disagreements, and I even relocated. Although relocation wasn’t new for me but this time it made no sense, before it was mostly well planned. What I am trying to say is that opening the third eye is a huge part of to know your purpose and find the path you are looking for.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is: “Always except the unexcepted and whenever you can be the unexpected”.Since I know this quote, I feel better in my skin.I love going out of my comfort zone and I enjoy challenges. I am a YES person what means I say yes to opportunities because I believe they are coming to me for a reason either to teach me something or to help me to elevate. We need to be in receiving mode all the time to receive supports and blessings of others and the Universe.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Oh my God, this is an extremely difficult question. I had many mentors and supporters on the way: my spiritual masters, my business mentors, my supporting friends. But obviously who was always there for me and who sometimes tried to hold me back but still supported me and leaded with amazing examples from her life and the way she lives is my Mom. She is 81 years old but fresh and full of energy. She went after one of her biggest passion when she turned 75 and started to perform on stage as a diva. She was always a hard-working lady and put everyone before herself, so she had no time for her passion earlier. Whenever I tell her my next plan, we are excited together to see how it turns out and she cheers me all the way.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

In my profession as a spiritual healer having a patient in front of me is not so much important. Because I am working with energies and I feel the energies. Although I realized that the clients feel safer when I am physically there with them and they can feel my energy more. Already my present relaxed them and heal them.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

It brings up trust issue as well. If the healing goes through phone or just energetically the clients are not sure if it is really happening to them. They wonder what I am doing on the other side of the line. Energy healing is still not so widely accepted, and some people just started experiencing it and having lots of doubts. I need to work on to eliminate the doubts and build trust with the clients, so they are relaxed and in receiving mode for the healing even I am not there with them physically. This absolutely depends on their mindset. I have clients who loves the comfort of the distance healing, that they are able to stay in their own bed while I am sending energies, even we are in the same town. My international clients also have no issues to contact with me from 5000 km away.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You? (Please share a story or example for each.)

It is important to make our clients comfortable. Specially if we haven’t met yet personally and have no history together. I would do the followings:

Asking questions about their circumstances: family, work, lifestyle, so we can build a rapport. When people asking for help, we need to understand what is going on in all areas of their life because all of them can emotionally impact their health. Also, they become more comfortable to pure their struggles and pains, to be able to share it with someone who won’t judge them or have no expectations towards them. Build the trust by showing testimonials and by storytelling. It is important that they have a positive picture about you in their mind. They will trust you more when they know that you or your clients went through similar struggles or illnesses. So be prepared to share your story, your healing journey. Answer all the questions what the client has to eliminate doubt. Explain the details how the process going to look like, what they are going to feel, what they are going to experience and what kind of aftereffects the session can have. The energy healing is a special area, when they can’t see everything, and they need to focus on their other sensations and trust not only the healer but also believe in extraterrestrial support. It is difficult for some people with rigid religious belief. As long as they hold their own belief, they are blocking themselves from certain type of healings unless it is performed 100% by their religious belief system. The most important part of the customer service is the follow-up calls. To make sure that the client is satisfied, received good care and feeling better. There are certain situations when we need to give continual support for a period of time to the client till full recovery. During these calls we can also ask questions what can help us to make our services better. I always use holistic approach by giving them further recommendations after the sessions. Such as how can they step to the next level of their life, what habits they should get rid of or cultivate, what food they should eliminate from their consumption, what exercise to do, how to change their mindset. Although my sessions and programs working on the subconscious reprogramming and the production of positive hormones in the brain they still need to practice certain activities alone to make sure not get sick again.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Since Covid lockdown started in the UK I went working fully online. It has many benefits. No commuting which can spare time and money. No virus or illness spreading. More flexible working hours. I have clients who are receiving healings from me just before they fall asleep because usually, they always fall asleep on my Reiki sessions. Back in the old days I had to wake them up at the end of the sessions and they had to drive or travel in that condition, feeling a bit sleepy. Or if I visited the client, I had to wake them up before I left. The current situation is more comfortable to everyone. I also do a powerful source memory release session what I used to do face to face. Many clients cried during the process. Now they feel more comfortable that actually I do not see them crying. Everybody is different.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

For the first meeting I usually use Zoom video call. But sometimes when the client has other request we even work with the less sophisticated Messengers or WhatsApp video. When the client is already familiar with me and the process, I use only ordinary audio call which proved to be perfectly fine.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

I am working on a program where the clients can have weekly follow-ups on zoom calls with me in a group coaching setting where I will provide recommendations, group meditations and even group healing sessions so they will feel continually supported in a safe environment.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

In my practice it is just the mindset to believe that the energy healing works even distantly, and all the other tools I use such as guided meditations and release sessions are perfectly working through phone.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

Even I feel excited about them I have some concerns though. We need to stay grounded and have physical experiences to stay healthy. In moderation they could benefit us obviously but we need to find the healthy limit how much we apply it in our life.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

I believe in humanity and that we are going towards a brighter future. I believe that we will be able to use these technologies for our highest good.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I always talk about the positive effect of meditation. I would love to see that children meditate daily in school, that people meditate at their workplace during the day. I truly recommend the Samadhi meditation which is not just relaxing but by activating the pineal gland it helps the brain to produce necessary hormones for overall wellbeing.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My webpage is: editbkiss.com

From my website they can reach all my social media.

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.

My pleasure. Thank you for the opportunity!