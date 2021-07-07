Edgar Scott: “Do not worry if what you have written is bad”

Do not worry if what you have written is bad. Please see rule number one, if you are censoring yourself because you worry about what you are doing may not be good enough, then you are not being a writer, and so you are not. Editing will clean and sharpen the ideas that you have splashed up on the paper. Write first, edit ruthlessly.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Edgar Scott.

Economist, Computer Scientist turned novelist. Edgar Scott is the author of 418: I am a Teapot, a modern dystopia of a near future world that is just around the corner. Edgar lives in South Florida with his wife, enjoys being part of the community and helping to further the dream of Silicon Beach.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I have worked for most of my successful career as an IT professional. The money is great, but I found myself working more hours at more unusual times of the day. As I watched the internet change, I saw how work had become more and more specialized, but yet, there was always a race to save costs wherever possible. I’ve always loved writing but could never find an outlet for it. I found myself leaving a job because I didn’t like the agism being demonstrated by my fresh out of college boss, so I decided, let’s write a really good novel, and if it doesn’t work out, I can go back to the computer world. I thought that I could see a disturbing trend to race to the bottom, the lowest cost production, and felt I could connect this in my novel.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

As technology is always changing, new technology made possible something that had never been allowed on my company’s platform before. I had worked there for years and had routinely denied requests to enable certain software because it included a serious security issue.

Monday: A new patch was released I didn’t know about. The retail arm of our company forwarded me more than two thousand trouble tickets to change. They started calling my extension personally for each and every customer, so I stopped answering my phone.

Tuesday: The Chief Technology Officer wrote me up for not answering my phone, told me it was strike two, though I didn’t know what strike one was and instructed me to investigate each of the two to three thousand customers myself. I was to sign and return to him at head office a disciplinary note by End of Business on Friday.

Wednesday: A recruiter reached out to me about a job as a Database Administrator.

Thursday: I interviewed for the job; it was a match made in heaven.

Friday: Took everyone for lunch, thanked everyone, signed my disciplinary letter, with only these two words, “I quit” and sent that back to head office.

Monday: Started a new job with a thirty-five thousand dollar pay raise.

The best revenge is living well.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

The biggest challenge that I faced was letting myself be myself. For years I had heard people say things like you should write like this… or that’s a nice try, but maybe someday you’ll write something that is good. This kind of thing, from well-meaning people, can build crushing self-doubt. Overcoming that, letting myself be me, having faith in what I was doing, was the toughest obstacle.

In order to overcome this, I lowered the importance of what I was doing. Told myself to write a good story, not worry if anyone ever liked it or ever read it. By using the trick of lowering the importance, I was able to turn off my self-censor. I’ve always believed that writers’ block is self-inflicted. Never be afraid to write badly, it’s the only way something good can ever come to be.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m not sure how funny it is, but I learned that I can’t do it all myself. Because I wrote the novel, I’m blind to things which are obvious to others. Involving other people, editors, beta readers brought insight, allowed me to move pieces around to make a more engaging novel.

It takes a team to bring the vision of a novel to life. As an example, the cover was designed by a beta reader who is a fantastic artist. Always seek constructive feedback — get people to critique the plot, structure and syntax — but ultimately, the author must make decide what to do and what not to do.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on a murder mystery right now; of course, this has been done before. In my murder mystery there is no mystery about who is going to get murdered, and who is going to do it. The how to do it and how to get away with it is not clear. The victim sorely deserves it, this mystery is, will the reader be cheering for the murderer?

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I think the most interesting story is that we cannot progress across social strata until we see ourselves as being similar and not dis-similar to the people around us. Brian and George, or 418 and King, cannot find their freedom until they recognize each other as being equal human beings.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

We often accept the life roles — job, social group — that we find ourselves in without actively deciding that we wish to be in those groups. I want to impart the idea, no matter what you think you are stuck doing, you can have change. It may seem difficult so here’s how:

you must make a conscious decision to change,

you must believe that you can affect that change,

you must start taking steps to achieve that intention

and finally, you must evaluate, are you making progress toward that intention?

If you do this, honestly, you can have, be or do whatever you wish. Oh, and both my main characters do this within the novel.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

1 — You are what you do. If you want to be a writer, please write. Don’t just talk about it, do it.

2 — Do not worry if what you have written is bad. Please see rule number one, if you are censoring yourself because you worry about what you are doing may not be good enough, then you are not being a writer, and so you are not. Editing will clean and sharpen the ideas that you have splashed up on the paper. Write first, edit ruthlessly.

3 — Understand that what you are writing may change on you. Do not be afraid to write scaffolding writing; Michelangelo could not have painted the chapel ceiling without scaffolding. How could you possibly create your stunning work of art without scaffolding; writing you knew you would edit out and throw away?

4 — Be organized. I keep a spreadsheet for each story. I use that spreadsheet to keep the chapters organized, to track when they were written, when they were first edited, how long they are and anything that’s noteworthy about the chapter.

5 — Write first, edit later, but don’t wait too long. I find writing a few chapters in advance and then taking some time to edit back chapters even though I’m not finished the draft keeps me from wandering too far off course.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study). Can you share a story or example?

Approach writing like a job or a business. You must actively try to do something every day. Be organized. Keep notes. Be clear to yourself what you intend to do, then make plans, set goals, take action, then review and ask yourself, “did I get what I thought I was going to get?” And then, make new plans, set new goals, continue to move toward your intention. But do it. Finally: finish what you write, that doesn’t mean hit the publish button, just finish it.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

To me the most inspiring writer is, Crad Kilodney. I met Mr. Kilodney, as many did, while he was standing on a street corner selling his own books. Of course, who could resist; he was the first author I’d ever met. I asked him why? How? And while I don’t remember exactly what he said, I do remember that if I wanted to do something there was no-one who could stop me. Mr. Kilodney published most of his books himself, and some of them were shocking, though, he certainly imparted his effort into each one. I learned from him not to be afraid to write badly, you can edit it out later.

Over time I have lost all but one title from Mr. Kilodney’s bibliography. However, if I should feel that my writing may not be enough, I open my copy of “The Second Charnel House Anthology of Bad Poetry” which contains some seriously bad poems by serious writers and celebrities. I’ll give that a read and, in a few minutes, through tears of joy, I find the hope that says to me: I too can be so bad, it might just be good.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m sorry, I never wanted to start a movement. But the goal of my writing is to give you something to think about. I don’t want to tell you what to think, just that maybe you should. In 418, I simply ask, do you know what you are giving up and exactly what are you getting? I can’t tell you the answer because that’s different for everyone.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Edgarscottwrites.com is my website.

I am @Escott_Writes on twitter

I am also @edgarscottwrites on Instagram

And I can be found on Facebooks as Edgar Scott Writes

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!