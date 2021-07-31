Eden Cheng of WeInvoice: “Great data analysis skills are also very important to draw a viable conclusion”

Great data analysis skills are also very important to draw a viable conclusion. Data is the real gold for businesses and there is no second thought about it. As a digital marketer, you should be good at data analysis to figure out what’s important and what’s not. It lets you take a deep dig into the customers’ insights and churn out valuable results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Eden Cheng.

As an innovation freak and young entrepreneur, Eden Cheng has managed to weave success at various fronts and has explored the industry for a considerable amount of time. Currently, she is successfully handling the responsibility of managing very high-end and tech-driven invoicing software WeInvoice — A company co-founded by her. Bringing a pillar of strength for this startup, Eden is helping businesses of all sorts to reduce the drudgery involved in the invoicing and billing process. Owing to her excellence and expertise, she has bagged many accolades and applause.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

As far as I can move back to my memory lane, I was able to figure out the tediousness and taxing nature of the invoicing & billing when I handled it myself. During my previous job, I got to interact with multiple business people from different domains. Then, one day, while scrolling through Twitter, I got some data and that was the first time when I thought of coming up with such a product.

I understand that people have a tough time handling the invoicing at the front work. It demanded accuracy, speed, and high-end professionalism all at one go. With so many transactions in a day, it was a much sweatier task than we generally think of it.

Though the stint was for a short time, it let me have an in-depth overview of the real-world difficulty at invoicing front.

I got to know more about this issue when I started talking to billing agents working full-time in different organizations. Though the invoicing was automated up to a certain extent for some, it lacked viability at various fronts. For instance, there was no inventory management facility, recurring billing, accepting multiple payment systems, and digital invoicing. From there, the idea of having an all-inclusive invoicing app took the proper shape.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

We all are bound to make mistakes as a greenhorn and I am also not an exception. In the beginning days of our product launch, I designed an email marketing campaign and I was so nervous and excited that I launched it with an error on the subject line. By the time I realized it, it was too late. But, the response was higher than our expectations. It made me learn that sometimes perfection is not needed. It is ok to make mistakes.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Going alone, on the path of success, is indeed tough. The entire struggle becomes more bearable if you have the right company. Gladly, I got one. Bill, a very good friend of mine, has been my support and mentor. He owns a tech company in China and his business is doing very well currently. His experience in software development helped me bring my idea into reality. We brainstormed on this thought to polish it initially.

I am also extremely thankful to the people who shared their invoicing-related experiences with me during my research phase. It helped me list out the pain points of my prospects, and eventually, provide a solution for them.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One of the key traits that make our company and product stand out from the crowd is that we deal with actual issues and try to resolve them using the best of breed technologies and AI. For instance, during my work experience, I got to know that tracking the movement of pending invoices was a tough nut to crack. Most of the time, businesses failed to keep track of pending payments and it gave birth to a negative cash flow issue.

While I decided to come up with my invoicing app, I ensured this issue is no longer there to bother our clients. Hence, we included a real-time tracking feature.

This feature is bliss. Now, nothing can be missed out on. Also, we give value to customers’ trust in us and offer a generous free trial. We let our actions talk. We let our customers have a feel of our products before demanding their investments.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

For me, the most important trait has always been maintaining someone’s trust; be it personal or professional front. In the world of mammoth opportunities, customers have the leverage, not businesses. If a customer is given a chance to serve then a business owner should never let it be wasted. No matter at which stage you reach or which heights you attain, never take your customers for granted. My 1000th customer is as equally important as my first customer.

We never take them for granted and maintain quality standards in every case.

Also, I feel that being optimistic is also very crucial to surviving in the industry. The competition will always be there. So, instead of focusing on others, one must have attention to improving your services and facilities. If you keep on improving then no one will ever replace you.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Presently, both of our hands are full with our current product and our full attention is on taking it to new heights. Due to COVID-19, many businesses opted for e-invoicing and we put a lot of effort into improving our product as well as the website for them. We want to ensure the best user experience for all our users.

I would say, we do have the vision to bring cryptocurrency support for invoicing. Cryptocurrency is the talk of the town and is winning more and more hearts. It’s no longer a mystery. We are trying to build payment support for this mode of payment as well. We know it requires a lot of compliances and is highly taxing but we’re giving it a shot and trying our best.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

As per me, the biggest hurdle in digital marketing is not targeting the actual audience. We know that everything is easily available in the digital world. Having a huge fan-following is not a tough task. But, getting a genuine audience is. Businesses get overwhelmed seeing a high number in the “Followers” section. But, this shouldn’t be the case. For success, focusing on targeted audiences is more important. If you have few yet targeted audiences then success is a sure thing.

Also, businesses must track their social media campaigns. It is very important as it will help you figure out whether or not you’re going in the right direction.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

To be called a successful digital marketing campaign, it must be customer-specific, properly marketed on Google, Bings, Facebook, and other platforms, and tracked properly. Also, it should be demographically targeted. One crucial thing that most businesses miss out on is to design campaigns as per the customers’ requirements and needs.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

This one is a brainer. Google Ads is leading at PPC and other kinds of digital marketing. It has a huge customer base, is the most active one, and offers a lot of tools for tracking other measurements. It is wise to build a customer base from Google Ads and optimize the business in the early stage itself.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

The first thing that should be in your mind while expecting commendable results from the PPC campaign is to design after proper audience research. Try to figure out how your audiences are searching for your products, which keywords they use, and how they perform a search.

Of course, the success of a PPC campaign lies in targeting the top keywords. Make sure that you’re advertising on the top-performing keywords.

Lastly, I would suggest doing regular tracking of the PPC campaign. Tracking it is already a breeze then why should one ignore it. With tracking, it is easy to figure out the success of the campaign.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Email marketing, when used in the right manner, is going to be a game-changer for you. When we use this potential tool for our business, we make sure that the subject is short and catchy to grab the attention of the target. Most of the time, the email goes unread and your efforts are wasted. A study shows that around 47% of recipients open the emails only based on the subject line. Subject lines with 6–10 words are the most effective.

The next success tip for email marketing is to make your emails optimized enough for mobile phones. 80% of internet users own a phone and check emails on it. So, if you want to achieve the highest turnover then optimize your emails for the phone.

Lastly, remain consistent even if you’re not getting expected results. Being consistent will surely deliver the results.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

My personal favourite is Ahrefs which is used to punch up the website traffic. It provides commendable assistance in figuring out the top pages, the content ranks, and which amount of the traffic is going on your competitors’ websites.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Sure! In my opinion:

1. A strategic mindset is very crucial to be a successful digital marketer. With a strategic mindset, a digital marketer will be able to figure out which is important, which is big, which is long–term, and other crucial things.

At the beginning of my career, I never paid attention to all these things and made decisions as per the rules. It didn’t work well for me and our digital marketing efforts used to be a miss rather than a hit. The absence of strategic thinking fails you to fit into customers’ shoes and figure out what they expect out of a digital campaign. Without strategic thinking and running digital marketing campaigns is like throwing your money away. I have been there and done that. So, I don’t want others to make the mistake of ignoring strategic thinking.

2. Great data analysis skills are also very important to draw a viable conclusion.

Data is the real gold for businesses and there is no second thought about it. As a digital marketer, you should be good at data analysis to figure out what’s important and what’s not. It lets you take a deep dig into the customers’ insights and churn out valuable results.

3. Not giving up is a mark of excellence as digital marketing can be a little exhaustive and takes time to deliver desired results. In that case, holding onto the things matter a lot.

I remember it was so disheartening not to receive expected traffic and better leads during the initial stage of our stint. We were wondering where we’re going wrong, despite everything being done up to the mark. But, the reality is digital marketing is a continual investment and takes some time to deliver ROI. So, be patient, stay consistent, and don’t give up early.

4. A zest to learn new things is also very crucial as new technologies and tools are keep-up showing up in the world of digital marketing.

There are already so many digital marketing tools and every day a new one pops up. With each new launch, we have something new to use to devise success. If you will remain open to changes and new things, things will be better for you. For the same purpose, we have a ritual to check the latest releases and version updates for the digital marketing tools.

5. The last thing that is crucial to be a successful digital marketer is the ability to think from the customers’ point of view. What the customers want to see, what appeals to them, and what they expect out of a campaign are some of the things that make someone successful.

Knowing the customers is a sure shot way to double-up the success probability. This one thing is going to help you at every front. I take the help of surveys or track the customer history to become cognizant at this front.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I follow the “Follow Your Different” podcast by Chris Lochhead to gather useful insights into category creation. Reid Hoffman’s “Masters of Scale” is also useful. Neil Patel’s blogs are highly educational.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to have a world wherein people are not judged based on gender, caste, creed, and culture. I have witnessed many partialities and discrimination because of these factors. They hinder our growth as human beings. If I ever get a chance, I would really like to do something to minimize this.

How can our readers further follow your work?

I welcome all your readers on WeInvoice.com to have a look at our work. I highly recommend availing the free trial and having a better understanding of the product. Give us a chance to serve you.

