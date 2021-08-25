Eden Cheng: “It’s Ok to talk or share”

It’s Ok to talk or share — Don’t ever think that you’ll sound stupid to admit that you feel your promotion is due for a longer time or that pocking co-worker is irritating you like hell. Try to open your heart and feelings with whom you’re feeling comfortable.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Eden Cheng.

Eden Cheng has been a tech-savvy professional who has explored the IT industry and its related domain for several years. She now enjoys managing her own business with an interesting start-up, PeopleFinderFree, wherein she helps people to find the person of their interests quickly, swiftly, and cost-effectively. Eden is a great team player and wears many hats for this start-up.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Of course. Born in a family of IT enthusiasts, I was an average student with a passion for exploring new things. Sports were my love in school. After completing my graduation in Computers, I had worked with some of the top guns of the industry. I was handling the most difficult but interesting projects before I decided to change my path.

However, things become mundane and monotonous after a certain time, and I realized something was missing. This is when I decided to take a bold move and switch career paths. It was indeed a bold move as I was in the prime of my career and enjoying tons of perks. But there is always a huge difference between being an employee and being boss, even if it’s a start-up. My family supported my decision and here I am, interviewed by you.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Honestly speaking, the actual inspiration was for my start-up; not for my regular career. Just like any other normal student, I decided to grab good grades, secure a seat in a college/university of repute, complete my graduation, and live happily ever after. Things were going as I planned. And I was going with the flow. One fine day, my aunt, who owns a boutique, visited my place, and I was so struck with the ongoing project that I wasn’t able to attend to her properly.

On the other hand, she was not at all worried about how errands were running at her boutique in her absence as she had a small team to look after the things. There is no boss after her life to complete the task or a co-worker ready to pull her leg as soon as she makes a mistake. With all these worries, she was enjoying whatever she was doing and whatever money she was making. I admit that she also has a tough time making things work. But, all of her efforts were going to reap benefits only to her.

This is what hit me hard and motivated me to start something of my own and after some time, PeopleFinderFree happened. After that, it was my mother who supported and helped me the most in growing as an entrepreneur.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

It has to be my mother. She has been in business for years. She already had vast experience of managing a start-up. Her experience helped me to understand the nitty-gritty of a start-up. She made me understand that early days are going to be tough and I have to hold on. Success will take time and giving up early is not going to help. Also, it was she who made me understand that it’s wise to have realistic expectations from the start-up. We all want to be Jeff Bezos but we don’t understand the delivered books of his own before having such an extensive delivery network.

She was and is great support for me. Other than her, one of my friends helped me with the operational part of my start-up. While my mother was great monomial support and encouragement, that friend of mine was great functional support. Without the help and motivation of these two, PeopleFinderFree couldn’t exist.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Well, I must say that as an industry novice and a fresh college drop-out, I wasn’t aware of the office tactics and committed the mistake of saying “Yes” to everyone & everything. Once I said yes to a new project which was out of my forte or expertise area and faced tons of troubles. Instead of making things better, I made them worse for me. We almost lost the project. It was not a funny mistake but a silly mistake. From that onwards, I learned that it’s ok to say “No” and not in somebody’s good book rather than dragging yourself into a puddle of hassles and worries. It’s not going to help.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I guess you know where it must come from. My favorite life lesson quote came from my mother’s mouth and it is “It’s ok not to be ok and be strong all the time. Sometimes, we must let our inner struggle come out to have mental peace”. It was such a life-changing sentence for me as I was having a tough time dealing with office politics and standing out from the crowd. The constant pressure of being a performer was taking a toll on me. I was never like that during my teenage days. I always wondered about new things and challenges. These words reminded me of who I was before and motivated me to do what my heart says.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Presently, the most interesting thing happening on both my personal & professional front is my start-up. It’s a website featuring tons of people’s records. Using this website, one can easily spot the content details of a person. We are surrounded by people from the beginning of our lives.

While we won a few people by business’s birth, few come in our contact as we proceed in our lives.

PeopleFinderFree is here to help find out the details of lost, new, or existing contacts. It’s not necessary that we know every information about a person. Emails and addresses are hardly known in many not-so-close acquaintances. This is where PeopleFinderfree is going for your rescue. Without any hassles, you can find details of your choice about a person. It has made finding people easy & effortless.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First of all, thanks for appreciating. A leader is not born, it’s made and I have a strong belief in this fact. As I grow & learn, I become a better leader. Out of my experience, the three key traits to be better leaders are:

Empathy — Before we lead others, it’s essential to others what others are feeling or facing. Try to build a connection with your team members so that they can pour their hearts out. You can’t lead a bunch of people with whom you don’t have a connection. Empathy makes you not only a better leader but a better person as well. Ability to take challenges — As a leader, you shouldn’t get scared to take the challenges. Challenges are always there and no leader can run a business without accepting the challenges. Before you hand over the challenge to your team, try to work on it on your own beforehand. A positive attitude will help you see the bright side of the story.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Because, I have faced it myself, not once but a couple of times. Also, as a leader or business owner, I get to see a few of my teammates have the same feeling often.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Of course, we should now begin talking about what we’re here for. For me, burnout is the feeling of not getting enough worth and recognition. When you feel that you’re investing more and getting nothing or less than the expected return. It’s the frustration and stress you get from all these feelings.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

I would say the opposite of burnout is ecstasy, gratification, contentment, and hopefulness.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

It’s like saying depression is nothing but a mental state. We all have the right to be happy and there is no reason that can be justified to bear the stress, unhappiness, and tension. Bearing burnout is like walking miles after miles in shoes a size smaller than your actual one. It’s hurtful, tedious, and breaks you from inside. If ignored for a longer time, burnout can be a reason for one’s insanity or absurd behavior.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

As far as experience says, burnout is caused by the majority at work when someone is overloaded with work, feels a lack of control, a mismatch of values and ethics exist, and is not rewarded or recognized properly.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

It would be my pleasure to discuss burnout so extensively. This is one thing that shouldn’t be taboo any longer and should be hash out in the open. Here are my 5 actions to be taken when one is feeling burned out at work.

Think what the main issue is — Before doing anything, try to figure out what actually is causing the burnout. Is it the rude team leader who takes credit for all your jobs or the unwanted project? When I faced it, I took some time out to spot the problem and face it more maturely. It’s Ok to talk or share — Don’t ever think that you’ll sound stupid to admit that you feel your promotion is due for a longer time or that pocking co-worker is irritating you like hell. Try to open your heart and feelings with whom you’re feeling comfortable. Talk directly to the concerned authority — When the sky is clear and you know what’s causing burnout in your case, get ready to talk with the higher authorities to pass on your concerns. For example, your senior HR or administrator can help positively sometimes. Take some time off — This is very necessary as it allows you to have some mental peace for a while. Holidays out of human sight are a great idea too. I like going on treks every few months. It helps me stay refreshed. Schedule your Day and Trust Yoga — There was a time when I used to think my days were very hectic. IT was the time when I turned towards Yoga to get some help. I believe that regular practice can actually double up your productivity.

Also, it is good to plan for your day in advance and keep updating your schedule every day. It gives a sense of non-urgency and helps you stay relaxed.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

The first and foremost thing is to lend an ear to them and understand what they are going through. It really makes a huge difference.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Try to listen to their concerns and give consideration. Assure them to look into the matter fairly and encourage them to pour their heart out. Taking timely actions is also essential.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Timely one-to-one sessions with the employers by an unbiased or mental health expert can help, I feel.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I think the biggest mistake that one can make while reversing burnout is trying to make things work all alone. For instance, if a project is out of their expertise area, they try to learn new skills. This shouldn’t be the case. Accept the issue and resolve it. Don’t make peace with it.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Of course, I think it is high time when employers and other people should be concerned about mental well-being.

A disease is not something that is seen by eyes or machinery. It can also be felt. So, don’t keep mental health in the back seat as it impacts tons of things.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I wish it to become true as I love to meet Ugar Sahin in person. I guess he doesn’t need any introduction as he gave the world a ray of hope when people were dying like anything by a novel virus. His firm. BioNTech developed the first-ever COVID-19 vaccine and firmed the faith in humanity. He is no less than a messiah I guess.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I have already made finding people easier than ever with my start-up PeopleFinderFree. So, one can find me using that website. Also, PeopleFinderFree.com is our website that showcases my work indirectly. So, one may see that too. I hope people will like our product and find it useful.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!