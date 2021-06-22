Eddie Betz of Brilliant Scents: “Patience ”

Not to focus on multiple ventures at once, as your main focus should be your main main venture you are involved in. I was always attempting to run multiple ventures at the same time, but being they require full time attention, always led me to delay progress.

As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs, I had the pleasure of interviewingEddie Betz, the chief executive officer of Brilliant Scents, a pioneer in bringing the power of scent to the home.

In 2017, Brilliant Scents’ founder and CEO Eddie Betz came across a scent he loved while shopping at a luxury boutique. That pleasant sensory experience inspired the longtime entrepreneur and sales veteran to provide the same positive, mood-lifting environment for homeowners and small businesses alike. He pioneered Brilliant Scents as an affordable home scenting alternative that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and business owners scent their living and workspaces.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was originally a client in the scent marketing industry. I was working with a company that was extremely expensive, and they had me tied into an extremely long contract that was basically like a marriage. There also weren’t any other solutions available at that time, which was a problem because I wanted my home to smell just like the boutiques or these apartment buildings where I would walk into their lobbies. So, I signed up with them.

When my contract was up, I looked for alternative solutions within the industry. They all stunk, though, because the systems they offered were cheaply-designed and would constantly break. They weren’t designed to fill the space and the square footage that these companies were promising to fill. I took it into my hands to figure out a solution, so I wouldn’t have to go back to the original company and spend too much. It took me a couple of years to really dissect different scenting systems and figure out where and how to have them manufactured.

I had an engineer dismantle the scenting systems that were on the market and look at all the parts. We then contacted an overseas manufacturer that specializes in making nebulizers — because this is a very similar product to a nebulizer. And that took some time, but they figured out how to put the system together. I ended up, researching the specs of all the competitor’s systems on the market. I made sure to produce this spec information for my manufacturer so that when they created and designed our system, which is the LX 3000 and 6,000 machines, that they followed better specs than what was on the existing market. I wanted to make sure it was more affordable than what these other companies sold their systems for.

Fast forward two years later, our systems were designed. A lot of testing went into making sure that they really are what they say they are. We fell in love with the new and improved scenting systems and we offer the best bang for your buck in terms of what our competitors offer.

Our systems are designed better than the competitors in terms of specs. Yet they’re more affordable by being less expensive than what our competitors charge. I made it so that the machines are more affordable by charging less and making less profit margins on them. Because of that, we are able to get more people into them.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’m a very straightforward type of person. I love to give everyone an experience when they shop with me, so that they can, obviously, remember and feel comfortable and content with. So, overall my client’s experiences have always been good. There’s always going to be something along the line that may go unplanned, but the goal is to always resolve any problem that anyone may ever have. That is what has made me successful in my life. I don’t want to ever just put my hand out and expect someone to give me something for nothing. If someone is giving me something, including compensation for something, it’s because I am here to provide them the ultimate experience of whatever it is that I’m providing them with. So, one of the main lessons that I’ve learned in working for myself is that, obviously, I am working for myself. I don’t have an income coming in unless I do the most by working for myself. That’s always been giving customers the ultimate experience of whatever it is I’m doing and providing.

Can you tell us about the cutting edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

We designed and manufactured a cutting-edge product that provides a luxurious, all-natural scent you typically smell in expensive shops and hotels. What we have done is taken those experiences and given them to an everyday person. We make the exact scenting system that the large companies use, but it now fits into a home or small business. From the start, we have had the everyday person in mind, so our outlook is to bring this to market and make minimum margins, but provide this for a large volume of people.

Up until now, scenting systems were unaffordable to most consumers, but we are here to break that cycle. Our goal is to have everyone get familiarized with our Brilliant Scents brand and products and have anyone and everyone take advantage of what we offer. You can now have what the hotels spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on for as little as $99 a month — without cutting any corners as it performs the same and provides you the exact same all-natural, non-harmful and pet-friendly scenting solution. Scent is an important part of our everyday lives without even realizing it. Scents help boost moods and have many additional health values.

How do you think this might change the world?

There’s a lot of value behind these fragrance scents, especially if you’re coming home from a long day of work to your sanctuary, and you open your door to a beautifully smelling home. It’s great for businesses, too. We have a dental office that we scent. They love it, because many people have anxiety going to the dentist. When they walk in, they don’t necessarily have to smell a dental or medical clinic type of a scent. Instead, there is a calm, relaxing, luxurious scent that immediately hits the client’s senses upon entering the establishment. It brings more relief to the person and just puts their nerves at ease, which is especially needed in the COVID environment.

Along those lines, we are working on a pillow product where we can infuse it with an all-natural and organic essential oil — not a fragrance oil, but an essential oil. Essential oils can calm someone down if they lay on the pillow when they have anxiety or can’t go to sleep. Rest and relaxation is so important.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

I have been super busy and honestly have not watched it. However, I will answer this as best as I can. Our scent diffusing systems have very little drawbacks and, in my opinion, they will only enhance moods, work performance and alter moods for the better, as scents are known to trigger positive emotions. Companies are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits associated with a fragrance’s powerful emotional connection. When used effectively, retailers can use scent to trigger emotions, enrich brand identity, and motivate purchases. If used in the right way, scent marketing can build into and enrich a brand’s universe, as the in-store environment becomes a highly curated and immersive experience for the shopper. We see this becoming the next move for retailers worldwide to create an immersive experience.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

The tipping point was that I was a regular everyday consumer of scenting systems, but felt I wasn’t getting my money’s worth. I took the initiative of researching and figuring out how they were built, taking matters into my own hands to make one that would actually work the way I wanted it to. Originally, I didn’t think that I was going to turn this into a business. Initially, I wanted to create a product for myself, for my own personal use. When I finally did figure out how to do this, it took several years. This wasn’t a walk in the park. I’ll tell you that it took very many years, but when I figured it all out, I had friends who wanted them. I had friends of friends that wanted one. Before I knew it, I had about 10 or 15 clients and I was amazed by this.

I was like “I’m going to do something with this now.” I already had an existing company that I owned that did well with, but this was something new that I found extremely interesting, because I did it for myself. Now, all of a sudden, I see a slight demand. I already know the scent marketing industry, just from being a client. I was going to take what I learned and the new scent marketing system that I created for myself and turn it into an actual company and brand. I love developing products. I love selling products. I love working with people and I love bringing something that someone loves to life. This was something I had a passion for. Since I’ve already been involved in this and had experience with scent diffusing systems, that was when I reached the tipping point.

I was getting overcharged for a subpar product. So instead, I put my money into researching how to make it better and tested the crap out of it. Here we are today, several years later with two superior scent systems on the market that we’re proud of. We’re in the process of officially launching our marketing campaign, but we have almost 80 clients so far, just from word of mouth.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

It’s about educating people to know that this product exists and is important, so it’s actually getting out there. That’s what we’re working on now. The home fragrance industry is a $30 billion a year industry with plugins, sprays and candles, and it’s constantly growing year-after-year. I think our place in the industry exists, but they just don’t know about the technology of what Brilliant Scents offers, or what the home scent marketing industry offers, because it is a very niche industry. The different strategies that we’re putting into place to get the attention of our target customers is something we’re working on constantly, whether it’s through Google or social media, et cetera.

Once people have the understanding of what this is, how simple it is and how natural the product is — and yet, it’s not going to break the bank in most people’s cases — I think they will adopt, it and adapt to it fairly quickly. It’s all about getting the word out and exposure, and that’s what we’re working on doing.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

Fragrance is a difficult sensation to convey. Anything other than experiencing it yourself will inevitably fall short. For that reason Brilliant Scents is the innovation in marketing. Our systems enable all businesses to utilize the cutting-edge marketing techniques that luxury boutiques have used exclusively. Our cost-effective approach to scenting allows us to market our fragrances in the only way possible, experience.

Once a person is introduced to the world of fragrancing, they are often quick to learn out more. On our website all of our fragrances include a listing of their top, middle and bottom notes that can be filtered down to find a fragrance that is exactly to preference. For those who are open to finding a fragrance they love, we have a sample blotter pack that we send free-of-charge that includes samples of our top 30 fragrances.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I love this question because there’s not necessarily one person who made all the difference. Instead, I would say it’s living in a country that has a lot of opportunity and the ability to learn from a lot of successful people. As a kid growing up, I always had a job from a very young age and worked for businesses and companies where I watched upper management and all the owners being successful at what they did. And, that inspired me. Being an ambitious person overall gave me the effort and energy that I put into being an entrepreneur and spotting financial opportunities. That still gives me the drive to work for myself and be an entrepreneur.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Well, I haven’t helped with the entire world, but I do help. I make donations as well, as often as I can to mostly local charities here in the Boca Raton area. Giving back is very important. It doesn’t necessarily have to be financially. It could be, physically. I am a firm believer in giving back to the world. It’s a very broad question, because obviously I’m not a billionaire where you can Google me and it’ll show that I gave a billion-dollar donation, but, I think giving back is definitely very important and there’s different avenues for that.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

I am a risk taker and always excelled at any issues which would arise and come my way. Every day was a learning experience until I finally got it right on my own. No one ever assisted me with anything other than motivation and positivity, and I always took it upon myself to figure out a solution to any and all issues. The five things I wish someone would have told me though before I started are:

Not to focus on multiple ventures at once, as your main focus should be your main main venture you are involved in. I was always attempting to run multiple ventures at the same time, but being they require full time attention, always led me to delay progress. I was aggressive and hungry and had a mindset that I can take on several business ideas at once. I realized I needed to take a step back and focus on one goal and achievement at a time. Patience — I had to learn this on my own. Rushing will never get you ahead and only discourage you. Structure — having a responsible and organized day-to-day game plan and routine is important to the overall structure of your entire career and future visions. You must always set realistic goals and always play devil’s advocate. Financials — if not budgeted correctly, your business finances can easily get out of control and drown you. Always have a solution at your fingertips.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d want people to have good energy, be positive and not have a hidden agency. It’s 2021 and people are not stupid. At the end of the day, it all boils down to who you are as a person. Because if you’re not a genuine person on the inside, when you’re outside of work, chances are, you’re probably not going to bring that same energy and chemistry into your workforce.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Oh man. I think, everything I do in life is a lesson that I definitely have spoken to myself. I don’t have a particular quote that I live by, other than, “money comes and money goes.” I’m going to tell you why. I’ve invested a lot into every business I’ve ever been in, and I have made while investing. And, at the end of the day, if you’re going to sit there and make a financial mistake in your own business and cry and dwell on it and not move forward, that’s an issue, because you’ll never get ahead. Just work through it and build bigger and better. Learn from your mistakes, because trial and error is everything in business. I’ve spent tens of thousands of dollars if not more on avenues of trying to figure out how to grow my business. It didn’t always work, but it was an investment necessary to make and learn from because there is no right or wrong way of doing things. And, there is no “school” to teach you how to do things. You have to constantly freestyle and go with what it is that might work and try it out. Another quote I like is, “It doesn’t take much — it takes everything.” That sums it up for entrepreneurs trying to build their businesses.

Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

My pitch would be along the lines of this: Scent is the next big wave for all brick-and-mortar businesses. Customers these days need much more than just visuals when they walk into a location. They need the whole experience, and our sense of smell is the first sensory response.

First impressions are everything, The scent of a lovely fragrance can be the determining factor in someone being able to enjoy your space or not. From a science standpoint, scent has been proven to improve moods. At the same time, from a business standpoint we are providing an immersive experience and triggering positive vibes in our customers before engaging in business. We are setting the tone for what in our eyes will be revolutionary to all industries and sectors. We are a startup, but we have large future visions. With the right people backing us, we can get this brand across the globe, with our products in all homes and businesses worldwide. Scent marketing is a more than a $30 billion a year industry. It’s growing. We are a player that brings not only a product, but value, quality and integrity in all our services.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Visit www.brilliantscents.com. We’re also on Facebook and Instagram.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.