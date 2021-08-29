Ebru Debbag of Soorty: “Educate yourself so that you can tell better stories”

Educate yourself so that you can tell better stories: There is abundant resources on climate change and relying on facts will make stories “real” and sharing information will trigger further interest in younger generations

As part of my series about what we must do to inspire the next generation about sustainability and the environment, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ebru Debbag.

Ebru has been a part of the global denim and jeans industry for over 3 decades and she has pioneered in the industry`s transformation to highlight its connection to the people and the environment at large. She is the Global Executive Director at Soorty and also runs her think-tank Indigofriends dedicated to educate, inform and interact with everyone striving to be an inspiration for change. Ebru is also a co-founder at the first permaculture NGO in Turkey dedicated to set examples that a sustainable lifestyle is possible for everyone.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

My father was a cotton farmer and my mother designed children`s clothes and had her own brand and my hometown was where major fabric mills were located and even as a 8–9 year old during the summer holidays I would help my parents out at the clothing store we owned. Even back then I was intrigued by how a plant on the farm could become a dress and I considered this as a miracle. I was surrounded by a big family circle and most of my relatives were connected to textiles in one way or the other and my mother was always busy designing, crafting, selling fashion. Textiles to me was a form of connecting, interacting and also expressing love.

It would not come as a surprise that I studied Textile Engineering and started working for one of the leading denim mills in Turkey, Orta Anadolu where I have stayed for 27 years before joining Soorty in 2017.

Was there an “aha moment” or a specific trigger that made you decide you wanted to become a scientist or environmental leader? Can you share that story with us?

I think there are couple of stories that Back in 2009 I had listed to a talk by Paul Polman where he had talked about the global inequalities, and he mentioned that we will not be able to be at peace unless we looked at the “bigger picture.” This was a profound moment that led me to do more research and I then read the Silent Spring by Rachel Carson; which was a huge stepping stone for me to understand the urgency of preserving what we have. I started to investigate the impact of the industry that I was working for not only within the company I was working for but considering the bigger picture. I needed to engage with more people who had the similar passion and I attended the Singularity University`s Executive Program that targets to change the lives of a billion people through partnerships and using exponential technologies.

Is there a lesson you can take out of your own story that can exemplify what can inspire a young person to become an environmental leader?

During the lockdowns I put together a training program I am calling the Climate Crisis in my Wardrobe and I was able to reach out to over 1000 participants and wanted to address that our clothes, our decisions were a part of our current global problems and that we could choose to change if we can see the interconnections. The feedback I got was most fulfilling — seeing the impact I could make to invite change is amazing.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

Soorty is based in Pakistan where the environmental and social conditions are harsh. Denim and jeans manufacturing use a lot of natural resources like water as well as polluting the environment. Soorty is setting a global example that fashion could become a force of good for the people and the nature through multiple projects.

We have just launched Soorty Organic Cotton Initiative which is dedicated to transform a community as well as the soil. The Cradle to Cradle Gold Certified jeans collection has been launched through a rigorous certification process and ensures that no part of the jeans pollute the environment while they are being worn and thereafter. We have developed multiple innovative processes to eliminate the use of pumice stones in the laundry ( Stoneless) as well as using minimal amount of water through the Smart Blue process. The DenimKind garment factory operates partially on solar energy and is equipped with latest technology to ensure environmental and human safety and health. The spinning plant is equipped with its own recyling unit, enabling both post consumer and pre consumer waste to be utilized in production.

The digital collection development team is using technology to cut down on the samples; making sure that we can deliver our customers what they need faster with less impact.

We have also switched to a Seasonless Collection theme where we reinforce durability, flexibility, and innovation. Interested readers can follow Soorty`s work on www.future-possibilities.com dedicated solely to inspire and interact on sustainable solutions.

Can you share 3 lifestyle tweaks that the general public can do to be more sustainable or help address the climate change challenge?

1- ask questions and demand answers when you make purchases 2- Compost and learn to grow your own food 3- Try to see the interconnections and how you are a part of nature itself.

Ok, thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview: The youth led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

1-Set an example instead of “telling” what you know: this may sound simple, but this is where the groundwork begins. This is the steppingstone as it refers to the personal journey one must take first. If we want a better life for our children, we must change ourselves first.

2- Educate yourself so that you can tell better stories: There is abundant resources on climate change and relying on facts will make stories “real” and sharing information will trigger further interest in younger generations.

3- Listen to the younger generations — part of the solution is

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

Getting everyone in the company committed, scaling, measuring the impact, telling the full story with failures as well as successes, partnering within and cross industry, looking at the bigger picture to go beyond business are the key to make sustainable options more viable and permanent. Patagonia is a great example of a successful brand. They have set up their business

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother has been an amazing inspiration for me. She has always found joy in learning and practicing new things and was always fearless even in the eye of the storm. During the lockdowns at 83, she started a project with a target to hand make over 1,000 toys for underprivileged kids using production leftover socks and accessories. She managed to finish 1,100 toys which were distributed to children via an NGO. I could not help but took a photo of her with the toys and tweeted about it. Her news went viral in 2 days and she had millions of people commenting; reaching out to her to thank her, wanting her to be a part of their TV show…She has always inspired and led me to be a better version of myself.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?

What is the best way for people to follow you on social media? www.indigo-friends.com web page as well as Indigofriends Instagram Account.

This was so inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!