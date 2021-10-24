Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Ebbs and Flows of our Emotions

Our emotions can change as quickly as the wind blows.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

A motley of emotions oftentimes come knocking on our door on a regular basis. For example, one moment you may be excited and celebrating, and the next moment perhaps you feel negative energy come to you. Our emotions can change as quickly as the wind blows.

Have you ever noticed your own emotions shifting as such?

Some days we are sad, lonely, anxious, disappointed and fearful. Other days or moments we may experience joy, happiness, surprise and pride. Of course, there are many different emotions that come to us or through us. However, it is the emotions that we give our power to that deeply affect us.

Do you give more energy to the negative emotions or the uncomfortable ones? These can be just as fleeting as the positive emotions; however, it usually feels different, right? Why is that?

We often give more power to our negative emotions. We tend to analyze the negative or be hyper-focused on the negative that we disallow ourselves from engaging in the positive emotions and moments that we experience. However, it does not help to feel down when you feel down, does it? SO, just as you accept positive emotions and feelings to ebb and flow freely through you, let’s try to offer ourselves the same courtesy for feelings that are more negative in nature.

We must find it in ourselves to accept the vulnerabilities of being human—the good and the bad.

Developing a practice that allows you to feel both positive and negative emotions freely and with the same grace can be powerful. We are human beings—part of being human is to feel. How often do you sit with your feelings, acknowledge them, and allow them to pass through you? Perhaps you have a conversation with these feelings, allowing yourself to see what is deeply behind that emotion or an opposite reaction to such an emotion.

Back in the day, there have been so many times in which I have pushed emotions down and regretted it when they all came to the surface at once and felt like a volcano erupting. This is not healthy for us and is actually quite painful.

The ebb and flow of feelings provides us with a great model. Our emotions are constantly rising and falling. We are human. We are in fluctuation.

Emotions play a critical role in how we live our lives, engage with others, and engage with the world. Additionally, they play a role in our day-to-day decision-making.

Here, I outline methods that I use to allow myself to feel, process, and move forward with my emotions.


• Allow yourself the space to process.


• Sit quietly when you can and offer your emotion a cup of tea. Share a peaceful moment acknowledging that they are here for you.


• Name it to tame it. Often the naming of an emotion can help lighten its emotional burden.


• Express it on paper. Get out your journal and write.


• Try to discern what the emotion is sharing with you, teaching you or offering you. Why is it here?


• Share with another trusted individual that will help you process what you are feeling.

These are some of the techniques that work for me in allowing the ebbs and flows in my life. I would love to hear what works for you.

Sue DeCaro, Heart-Centered Life and Parent Coach, Worldwide

Sue is a heart-centered coach, educator, motivational speaker, and International Bestselling Author, working with individuals, corporations, and families around the globe to navigate life’s daily challenges. 

 

While integrating education, consciousness, and coaching, Sue helps individuals to feel empowered, grow and thrive. Her passion is to help people deeply connect to themselves, to their children, and of course, to the world around them, creating a brighter future.

 

Sue also serves as a member of the Wellness Council for the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District, focused on researching and identifying best practices related to improving student health. She served as a Guest Parent Specialist/Coach for Mindvalley University Training and an esteemed member on the 24-hour virtual help desk support team for Mindvalley.com month-long summer event in Pula, Croatia, 2019.

 

Sue has had writings featured in various online publications and magazines. She has presented at events featuring Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Neale Donald Walsch, Marianne Williamson, Anita Moorjani, and John O’Sullivan. Sue has been an invited guest on radio shows and podcasts and has also appeared on Television, on The Dr. Nandi Show as well as a number of appearances on FOX 29, Good Day Philadelphia.

 

 

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Emotional Minimalism : The Zen Master’s Way

by Hithakshi Kotyan
Community//

How to Stop Being an Autopilot Thinker

by Kristina Todorova
Community//

The Negative Emotion Typology: Disarm Negativity By Defining It

by Victor Ung
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.