Eat Your Way to Better Mental Health

For many of us, nutrition is tied to physical health. We eat for longevity, slimmer waistlines, and lower cholesterol. But dietitians suggest that how we eat can also play a role in improving our long-term mental health. In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, I talked to Jules Davidson, RD, an on-site dietitian for addiction treatment center Endeavor House North, about the ways that nutrition and mental health intersect.

For individuals recovering from addiction, whether to alcohol, shopping, or even food itself, learning how diet impacts decision making is one way to help prevent relapse. But understanding the connection between nutrition and mental health has many more benefits, Davidson says.

“The connections between food and mood runs deeper than most individuals realize,” she shared. “When we invest in our physical, spiritual, and mental health, we feel better about ourselves, which leads us to making better decisions.”

After a year of lockdowns, stress and isolation, many of us could use a nutritional reset. To become more mindful of your mental health, Davidson offers these five tips:

Learn to recognize disordered eating.

Eating disorders are more common than you might think, and some behaviors are subtle. Many people struggle with binge-eating, for example, but may not know how, or when, to identify the behavior as an eating disorder. Understanding how disordered eating affects your mental health can help you break cycles of behavior that make you feel worse, and get the right help when you need it.

Focus on nutrition, not calories.

For many people, the word “diet” has become synonymous with slimming down. Thinking of your everyday diet as fuel for your brain and body can help to improve your mental health. Rather than looking only at calories, consider the vitamins, minerals and fiber in the food you eat. Eating for nutrition will help not only help you feel your best — you may find that you start to look your best, too.

Recognize factors that affect your eating habits.

Insatiably hungry for salty carbs? It could be a sign that you’re sleep deprived, dehydrated or stressed. Understanding why you crave certain foods and how to resolve the root issue can help you avoid unhealthy foods that make you feel worse.

Eat consistently.

Modern life doesn’t exactly allow for three square meals, but science suggests your brain will thank you for setting a routine. When you eat at consistent times, you’re less likely to experience the sudden drop in blood sugar that can make you feel “hangry.” You’re more likely to feel in control of your emotions, and less likely to behave in ways that you later regret.

Sit down — and slow down.

Eating consistently is a good first step toward a more stable mood, but there’s one more good reason to sit down and eat more leisurely. Setting aside time to thoughtfully cook a meal — and better yet, to enjoy it with friends and family — can have a big impact on your mental health.

Every time you practice mindfulness in one area of life, it can positively affect other areas, Davidson says. “Investing in our whole health is how we become the best version of ourselves, one day at a time.”