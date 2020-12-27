“Eat something green on every plate.” with Danyal Timmermann

Eat something green on every plate. No excuses. Always include a leafy green or veggie. Some of my favorites include bok choy and asparagus. With this, your body gets the minerals and vitamins it craves and it puts you on a fast highway to efficient nutrient absorption. Greens are finally getting the well-deserved attention that they deserve as the ultimate wellness hack.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Danyal Timmermann of Boom Pilates Life.

Danyal is deeply passionate and knowledgeable about all things health and wellness. As the owner of a new pilates studio, she loves to support her clients in taking a holistic approach to their fitness journey — encompassing emotional and nutritional components as well. She is a self-care role model and encourages each of her clients and followers to find wellness solutions that are customized and applicable to their unique needs. Not only is there deep authenticity in her mission, but she is also a resilient and successful business owner. After opening just over a year ago, she has demonstrated her acumen with her creativity and ingenuity in determining how to pivot her business to Zoom workouts and online fitness options during quarantine to continue her dedicated service to her clients. She truly exemplifies what it means to be an emerging leader in the health and wellness space.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a little bit about your backstory?

In 2019, I founded Boom Pilates Life. As a competitive childhood dancer and avid runner, movement has always been a key part of my balance and well-being.

I found the energizing world of Pilates after my son’s cesarean delivery in 2013. The procedure left me with little to no core strength, until I found the Pilates method of movement. My dedicated daily commitment to the practice of Pilates steadily regenerated a new kind of core stability that no other fitness method I’d tried could achieve.

I embarked on my teaching journey in 2015 with the highly respected STOTT Pilates method and was fully certified in each level (essential/intermediate/advanced) on all 7 modalities in 2016. My additional coaching certifications include: Core Barre, Juvo Board, e-Cornell Plant-Based Nutrition, Core Reform. I’m also a licensed Gallup Strengths-Based Coach.

I really didn’t think it was possible to reinvent myself in my late thirties, until Pilates BOOMed its way into my life and changed every aspect for the better.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? What lessons did you learn from it?

When the studio opened last year, I felt really pressured to say “yes” to every appointment/client that could generate new income for the business. Like many new business owners, I allowed all potential leads to set appointments and consultations in their best available time slot.

For many weeks, I would encounter working 14 hour days, executing free consultations, comping multiple client sessions, working through most nights and weekends, only to uncover that the fiscal needle was not consistently aligned with my expended emotions and dwindling energy.

Not only did this chaotic cycle lead to a full burn-out, but I began to sacrifice some of my core values of personal self-care and protecting valuable family time. I began to feel like a fraud coaching people in the wellness space to place their mind/body connection as a top life priority, as I could barely make time for a 20 minute lunch break, let alone finding time for a date with my husband.

Burning the candle at both ends week after week, I had what I called “the Beginner Biz Breakdown” right around the 6 month mark when I found myself overbooked for 2 separate appointments at once. That was the day that I decided it was time to make some real changes. I set out to immediately invest in elevating my daily mindset and intentions by working smarter and not harder.

I began to train a team of apprentice instructors and doubled my staff in 30 days. I let go of some responsibility and delegated out 30% of my weekly schedule to my new-found team. And finally, I increased our studio prices across the board, valuing our time and protecting our sessions with the right clients that would ideally help the studio grow fiscally and culturally.

This temporary risk in payroll and potential risk in client discomfort gave me a chance to protect the schedule with quality participation, while still blocking out MY schedule. These actions immediately implemented a positive workflow for our entire team, gave our clients a more thoughtful service experience and added more charismatic team momentum into the culture.

The best quarter of 2019 was directly following these impactful changes, and I celebrated by taking a short vacation with my husband, which was never on the agenda for year-one of opening a busy new studio.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you’re doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Our work at Boom is not solely focused on movement and Pilates. We use our program and methodology as the lever to reach and gain our great clients, but the real work comes with our mission to teach women how to love and find grace with their current body at this given time. Our studio is a body-positive safe space for all our guests, clients, staff and instructors.

We control our four walls by speaking only about attributes of emotional, mental and physical strength, and we never cater to the common discussions of body edits or body shame through obsessive fitness or restricted diets. Our health and wellness industry peers so often focus on key metrics and results like weight loss and inches decreased and rarely praise the amazing emotional attributes gained when we simply move with kindness to our muscles and joints.

That’s where Boom comes in.

We truly believe the most beautiful bodies have zilch to do with a shape or a size. This industry can often be a real bummer for creating distorted views of what is considered “healthy” or “fit.”

To help our clients “Boom,” we believe it’s our purpose to encourage, motivate and maximize on the confidence that is already deep within each and every one of our guests.

Do you have a “girl-crush” in this industry? If you could take one person to brunch, who would it be? (Let another “woman in wellness” know that you respect her as a teacher and guide!)

This is a no-brainer! It’s Kelly Leveque, author of The New York Times Bestseller “Body Love” and celebrity nutrition coach

Kelly captured my attention in 2018 on a podcast hosted by the infamous female entrepreneurial motivational speaker Rachel Hollis. Nowadays, I religiously follow Kelly in her own podcast series and can honestly say that her vibe, energy and cheerful personality keep me feeling motivated and in touch with my own nutrition philosophy after each and every episode. Her guests are some of the most impactful and intellectual leaders in the nutrition, coaching, psychology, movement, functional medicine, integrative medicine and dietician spaces of today.

Kelly’s own mission and coaching stance also brings out a super transparent, inspiring, plentiful and honest approach to eating clean, whole and nutrient-dense foods. Kelly is an industry pro at helping her clients understand how these key foods scientifically control our blood sugars when perfectly combined to do their “magic.” She has coined her influential nutrition motto as the “fab 4,” and you’ll have to check out her bestselling book “Body Love” to get more of the scoop. (I have read it three times cover to cover and her cookbook is also pretty unreal!)

Kelly’s background as a scientist, nutrition coach, a hustling writer and author, female entrepreneur and now successful podcast host makes her one of the most inspiring business women that I undeniably look up to from afar.

Can you share your “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support someone’s journey towards better wellbeing?

Always have two planners — one paper, one digital.

The immediacy of a digital calendar is crucial in our busy, face-paced world, but there is no replacement for a hand-written planner that gets us back to the emotion of writing. A hand-written planner touches on the psychological and emotional benefits of journaling. There is something about pen-to-paper that feels more heartfelt.

I recommend planning day-to-day digitally, while life planning and goal setting happen in the paper planner. You can balance emotion and efficiency by using both.

2. Eight hours of sleep every single night.

This is always my first piece of advice for any client looking to create a more balanced lifestyle. By creating a consistent sleep schedule with 8 hours of sleep per night, your circadian rhythm is set and your body gains trust. When I committed to this habit, I quickly saw a significant impact in my mental and physical wellness and I started to lose stubborn weight.

3. Eat something green on every plate.

No excuses. Always include a leafy green or veggie. Some of my favorites include bok choy and asparagus. With this, your body gets the minerals and vitamins it craves and it puts you on a fast highway to efficient nutrient absorption. Greens are finally getting the well-deserved attention that they deserve as the ultimate wellness hack.

