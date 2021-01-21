“Eat. Sleep. Move. Repeat”, Erica Marcano and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Eat. Sleep. Move. Repeat. To me, these are the most important steps any of us can take towards optimal wellness. While so many biohacking techniques out there can seem really cutting-edge and appealing, the fact remains that by prioritizing healthy meals, a quality sleep schedule, and daily movement, we can

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewingErica Marcano, MS ATC.

Erica, otherwise known as The Notorious ATC, launched her Holistic Fitness business during the COVID-19 quarantine in New York City. After 15+ years of working in the traditional health and fitness sector as an athletic trainer and strength & conditioning specialist, she now seamlessly combines the latest evidence-based trends in rehab and fitness with the ancient traditions of Reiki, breathwork, and meditation to empower her clients’ minds, bodies, and souls. While she is based in Brooklyn, where she was born and raised, she now serves virtual clients nationwide in addition to providing in-person sessions locally.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure! I grew up in a family that prioritized health and wellness, so from a young age I was exposed to fitness and nutrition, which was a pretty different upbringing from many of my friends. Both of my parents were active, and they involved me in sports as a child. While I was brought up with healthy food and lots of activity, my parents had very different mindsets around the purpose of this lifestyle. My mom viewed meals and fitness as social events that were to be enjoyed, while my dad saw them simply as strategies to strengthen the body and mind. Being raised with both viewpoints present meant that I grew up with a really balanced view of fitness and nutrition, and incorporated them as a natural part of my life, rather than them being a new habit I had to develop later in life. As a child, sports were also an opportunity for our family to show each other support, whether it was me going to my younger brother’s basketball games, or my parents driving hours to be at my swim meets. At times as a young adult, I drifted from fitness and nutrition being priorities, but I have always found my way back. It’s no surprise to anyone that these building blocks were the foundation for my career.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I got into athletic training the same way many of my colleagues did — when I sustained an injury as a competitive athlete, and had to work through the subsequent rehab. I found the idea of being able to help other athletes recover from injuries really appealing, so I transferred schools, declared a new major, and embarked on this career path. Over the years, the clients I’ve worked with have often subtly pointed me in my next direction. At times I would feel like I wasn’t going deep enough in the care I was providing, or like there was a missing link that if found, could really help a particular client. I would then begin to work towards developing my clinical practice to meet that need. Over the years, this had led to my training as a Strength & Conditioning Specialist, Reiki Master, and Breathwork & Meditation Practitioner. At first glance this may seem like a list of skill sets that don’t really go together, but as I relate so deeply to them all, the result has been the development of my own Holistic Fitness business where I blend these to deliver a comprehensive and deeply enriching experience to my clients.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My family and closest friends have been nothing but supportive of every step I have taken in my career. They want me to be happy and feel fulfilled above everything else — even if sometimes that has meant that I wasn’t there for them in the ways I would have liked to be, they’ve never held it against me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The biggest mistake I made was trying to fit myself neatly into a role created for me by my previous jobs.

My parents encouraged me to pursue a career that was enjoyable and fulfilling rather than just stable or financially lucrative. I did exactly that in pursuing athletic training, and while for my whole career I really loved what I did, I never felt completely fulfilled in my work. Even while taking all the right steps to advance my career, I didn’t feel like I was living in my purpose. I only realized over the past year or so that while I had chosen a non-traditional career, I still was taking the traditional steps forward on that path — seeking promotions, climbing the ladder, etc. I was being challenged each time I took on a new role, but I still didn’t feel fulfilled. As I worked through the different levels of my Reiki training, there was a lot of discussion about things “being aligned with your greatest good.” I started to realize that the work I was doing, while important, didn’t feel truly aligned with my true self or with me being able to provide the greatest good to the greatest amount of people. That sparked the idea that perhaps to be doing work that felt fully aligned, I would need to create something new.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

First of all, it’s so important to work hard to excel at the technical aspects of our craft. While I don’t believe that there is a set amount of time someone needs to take before becoming a business owner, I do believe there are benefits to working in your field, learning from your peers, and having the time to develop your skill set. When launching a business, you want to be confident that what you are delivering to your clients has incredible value, and there’s no better way to build that confidence than through experience. I work a lot with students and interns, so I definitely see some people who are in such a rush to get where they want to be, they forget to focus on the skills they will need when they get there.

Secondly, take advantage of opportunities that come your way if they spark interest — even if they aren’t something you want to do long-term. The opportunity to work on short-term projects outside of your typical responsibilities gives you the chance to learn new skills and build new relationships. In my case, over the first ten years of my career, opportunities like this included: teaching as an adjunct professor, spending a year working on a company rebrand as the clinical coordinator to the branding & marketing director, onboarding new staff during an acquisition and integration phase, mentoring new-hire athletic trainers, and traveling with a research team. These experiences allowed me to achieve quick upward mobility over the following few years. They also helped me learn non-clinical aspects of running a business, which came in handy when I was ready to launch my own small business. Most importantly, they helped teach me what I didn’t like and didn’t want when I launched.

Third, if you are looking to build your own brand, build your foundation on three things: what you’re passionate about, what you’re good at, and what you do differently from everyone else in your field. I encourage people to write a separate list for each of these three things, and then look for the things that pop up across multiple lists. You can also ask colleagues or clients if you can’t quite figure out what makes you different from others in your field. Once you’ve hit on a concept or two that crosses all three lists, you’ve found your “superpower” and the base for your new venture.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’ve always been an avid reader, so it’s hard to choose just one book. However, if I had to pick, I would say it’s the sci-fi novel “Ender’s Game.” I read the book for the first time at age 13, in my high school Honors English class, and I’ve read it so many times since that the pages have actually fallen out. I’ve also read the sequels, which follow two different character groups from the original in diverging plot lines. On the surface, the original is a military sci-fi novel about children (none of which are normal genres that interest me). However, at its core is a deeply moving humanist story about empathy, compassion, and the cost of decisions made. Do yourself a favor, skip the movie and read the book.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“I did then what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better.” — Maya Angelou

As someone with perfectionist tendencies, I know all too well the feeling of Monday morning quarterbacking my life! I know some of you reading this have experienced this feeling as well. When we make a change that improves our lives, come to an important realization, or take a leap of faith that has a successful outcome, we barely even stop to acknowledge what an accomplishment it was! Instead, we head to a place of shame and blame — “Why didn’t I do this sooner? How could I have done xyz? What was I thinking? Why didn’t anyone ever tell me this before?” I often return to this quote to try and find compassion for former me, and acknowledge that she was doing the best she could with what she had and what she knew at the time.

This is so relevant for many of my clients, who, upon developing new habits that decrease their pain, increase their mobility, and allow them to return to activities they’d been avoiding, sometimes feel anger, shame, and regret for “time wasted” before they started employing these strategies.

If we live our lives in a way that challenges us to grow mentally and spiritually as well as physically, by default there will be a previous version of ourselves that we wish behaved differently. This quote speaks to having self-compassion for the former versions of you, yet holding your current self to the standard of living your life armed with the knowledge and skills you currently possess. In that way, this quote is relevant to us all.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

After launching my own business mid-pandemic, I’ve been working a lot on virtual offerings, which really wouldn’t have been on my radar in the past. While I continue to do the majority of my work with both my Strength & Conditioning and Reiki clients one-on-one, I also am in the process of developing some special group and on-demand programs, which should be rolling out throughout 2021. I’m really looking forward to being able to reach and serve more people who wouldn’t have had access to the work I do before!

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Absolutely. I’ll frame it from the perspective of my strength & conditioning clients, which I think will be really easy to relate to. They can execute their exercises with perfect form when they are with me, but that only accounts for 2–3 hours of their week, which leaves the question, how are they moving throughout the rest of their week? 3 sets of 10 reps of a posture exercise is no match for 8 hours a day of what I call “screen drift!” (If you feel seen right now I hope you just sat up a little straighter in your chair!) It’s the ability to take the movement pattern and strength gained from the exercise and build a new habit on it that will make a significant change in their pain. I spend a lot of time with my clients making the connection between an exercise and the “real-life” frequent use of that movement pattern, to help the new, healthy pattern replace a compensatory pattern, AKA the “bad habit.”

Now let’s extrapolate that same framework out to any other situation. The premise remains the same. A weeklong yoga and meditation retreat in Tulum may be amazing, but if you can’t transition the techniques you learned into your everyday life, it was simply a vacation. In the words of Aristotle, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit. ”

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

The beginning of our quarantine period in NYC really actually helped me solidify some habits that are important for me. There are a few non-negotiable daily habits that I know set me up for a more productive, more focused, and more joyful day. These include getting 8 hours of sleep a night, spending time outdoors, my self-Reiki and meditation practice, taking a few leisure walks throughout the day, and a “brain dump” each evening of “to-dos” for the next day, so that those things are on paper rather than running through my mind while I’m trying to fall asleep. There are also some weekly habits that help me, include dedicating time for healthy meal prepping certain evenings, some form of exercise 4–5 days a week, and “Creativity & Coffee” some mornings — whether it’s writing blog posts, doing interviews like this, or creating content for social media, I’ve learned that this is the best time of day for me to work on more creative ventures.

My roommate always jokes that I’m on such a “strict schedule,” but what I’ve realized is that in my current role as a solo-preneur with the ability to structure my own day/week, I really benefit from turning these healthy “should-dos” into habits. I’ve gotten into such a good routine that if I skip them, I actually miss them! I recently was away with one of my best friends for a few days, and luckily, we are really similar in this. Even though we were on vacation, we still woke up (no alarm needed) each morning and hit the gym for 30 minutes or so before taking a stroll with our morning coffees. I think sometimes the words, “habit, routine, schedule” get a bad rep, but when you pick the things that work specifically for you to add to the structure of your day, they really do set you up for success — physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

A great way to develop a new habit is to tie it to an old habit, so that it becomes a part of your schedule with less effort. For example, you might begin doing a meditation practice while your coffee is brewing each morning, or say the mantra or affirmation you are working with while brushing your teeth. You can practice your perfect squat form each time you sit down or stand up, or practice your single leg balance while cooking. There’s an element of mindfulness when you tie a new good habit to something you’re already doing, and it definitely helps keep you on track, without it becoming another stressful thing on your “to-do” list. You can also tie the new habit to something you enjoy, so that by default you begin to also enjoy the new habit. However, I would stay away from the “rewards” system that often is used to develop a new habit — on the opposite side of rewarding yourself from sticking to something new, there naturally exists punishment for slipping. Guilt and shame are never ideal emotions to work with when trying to develop healthy new habits.

In terms of stopping a “bad habit,” I think there actually is a lot to unpack here, but I will try to streamline it. First of all, your “why” has to be really solid, so drill down to get to the root of it. “I know I should,” or “It’s good for me,” aren’t strong enough reasons for most people to make even a small change in their routines. It is equally helpful to figure out why the bad habit exists in the first place — is it a protective mechanism from your past that no longer serves you? Approach this with compassion and understanding for yourself at the time when this habit first appeared. Then, identify your triggers — the thing that happens right before you execute on the bad habit. (Do you skip the gym after a bad day at work? Overeat after a few drinks? Stay up too late on a Netflix binge? Self-care practices go out the window when you need them most?) By recognizing your triggers, you take away their power — time slows down and you can acknowledge the trigger, and choose a different action, rather than mindlessly falling into the old pattern. Lastly, focus less on the bad habit itself and more on all these other components. As Tony Robbins says, “Energy goes where attention flows.” If we’re constantly thinking about what we aren’t supposed to do, it gets a lot harder to not do it!

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Meditate: Meditation has been scientifically proven to have so many benefits, from stress reduction, to improving memory, to improving quality of sleep, to pain reduction. Unfortunately, from what I have seen over my career, many people don’t incorporate meditation into their daily lives, and often the reasoning is that they’ve “tried it” and they believe that they just “aren’t good at meditation.” There are a few important things to remember when it comes to meditation. First, know that meditation is a learned skill that takes practice, like anything else. Second, there are many different types of meditation, and if you tried it once and didn’t enjoy it, you many simply have not found the style that resonates with you. Third, successfully meditating doesn’t mean that you completely clear your mind for the entire time. If you approach it thinking this is the goal, most likely you will get frustrated and feel like you haven’t done it correctly. If you notice your mind wandering while you are meditating, simply observe the thought, and return to your meditation. Pema Chodron, author of “When Things Fall Apart,” suggests using a technique called labeling, where whether your mind wanders or races, you simply and gently label it “thinking,” without judging the thoughts themselves, and then return to your mediation.

Power Down: Something that has made a huge difference for me personally is not looking at my phone for the first and last 30 minutes of my day. I used to be someone who would read the news and answer emails first thing in the morning as a way to get an extra ten minutes in bed. I’ve noticed a significant change in my stress level now that I no longer do this. I also used to scroll through social media at night right before going to sleep. Now, the last thing I do is a brain dump on actual paper of anything I need to do the next day, or anything I need to remember, so that I’m not going to bed with it on my mind. The fact that this wasn’t easy for me to stick to at first just goes to show how addicted we have become to our phones! That realization for me made me more dedicated to doing it.

Eat. Sleep. Move. Repeat. To me, these are the most important steps any of us can take towards optimal wellness. While so many biohacking techniques out there can seem really cutting-edge and appealing, the fact remains that by prioritizing healthy meals, a quality sleep schedule, and daily movement, we can

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

The biggest tip I can give it to put yourself in your schedule. This applies when it comes to meditation, exercise, meal prep, and sleep. Sadly, most of us are much more willing to show up for others than to show up for ourselves, so while we put work meetings and happy hours in our planner, we don’t commit on paper to the things we need to do for our own well-being. Even worse than that, the times we need to prioritize these things most (times of high stress) are the exact times when we let them fall by the wayside! One of the reasons working with a coach like me is so effective for clients is because they have set times each week where they have committed to showing up for themselves, and where they know that I am showing up with support and guidance for them. We always end sessions with gratitude — for what their bodies did that day, or for showing up even if emotionally they didn’t feel like it, or for that initial step of committing to work together to achieve their goals. I also encourage my clients to take things a step further and commit to “appointments” with themselves to be sure they stay on track. This is especially relevant now, when for many of us, working from home has really blurred the boundaries of personal and professional time. If we don’t make ourselves a priority on our schedule, we often miss the opportunity to show up for the things that will have the most positive impact on our overall well-being.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Visualization: Create your own highlight reel from the past — in your imagination, on a vision board — whatever works for you — and use past situations you excelled in to prime yourself for peak performance in the moment. Once you are in the energetic state of these past successes, call to mind the situation at hand and see yourself excelling at it the way you did in past situations. Be mindful not to skip straight to the feeling of relief or the moment of celebration — visualize yourself moving through the task at hand perfectly. See it and feel it in your body. I like to use breathwork as a way to initiate visualization to help settle into a receptive state.

Borrowed Confidence: I love the idea of borrowed confidence when it comes to obstacles we face. Each time you do something challenging for you, whether it’s hitting 10,000 steps on your tracker, completing a one hour bootcamp, or finishing a project that was on a tight deadline, take a moment to acknowledge that accomplishment and thank yourself for the ability to do that thing. This not only raises your vibration in the moment, it banks confidence in your body and your mind. The next time you’re faced with a challenge — physical, mental, or emotional — pull up that memory as if you’re scrolling through photos on your phone. Remember what it felt like in your mind and in your body — that brief moment of feeling like if you could do that, you were unstoppable. Now “borrow” that confidence to meet this new challenge. Struggling to envision how this works? If you ever emulated your favorite athlete when you were a kid — I’m thinking of a generation of young basketball players shooting the ball with their tongues out like Jordan — chances are you didn’t just borrow their technique, you borrowed their swag. Ever felt calmer when someone you knew believed in you was physically present for your big game, big speech, or big occasion? You borrowed their confidence in you. Try using this as an intentional technique, and you’ll be surprised by the change you can create.

Remember the Answer: I learned this technique, a few years ago. iIt allows you to completely reframe a problem that seems unsolvable. Rather than trying to “figure it out,” “solve the problem,” or “come up with something,” I ask my brain to “remember the solution.” It’s a small shift with a huge payoff.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

All of these techniques require preparation. Prioritize giving yourself the time and space to incorporate them. (Hint: the wellness habits will give you a good base for this). These techniques can be used in a pinch or a panic when something unexpected comes up and you need them last minute, but the ability to use them in this way is developed by practicing them in non-urgent situations. Consider this a fire drill for your mind!

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

The Snowball Technique: You may have heard of a financial technique called the Debt Snowball as a strategy to pay down debt. The premise is that you start making minimum payments to all places you have debt, and throw any extra money toward the smallest debt. When that is completely paid down, you “snowball” the money into the next lowest debt. Logistically, it might make more sense to pay down the debt with the highest interest rate first, but psychologically, paying the smallest debt first allows you to have a “win” sooner and keeps you motivated. I approach my daily “to-do” list in the same way. Rather than tackling the largest or most important task first, I warm up with a few quick, easy tasks. Completing these and checking them off puts me in the right mindset to then approach the bigger, more important tasks.

Mutli -Tasking Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up To Be: At almost every job interview I’ve ever been on, I’ve been asked if I was good at multi-tasking. While this seems to continue to be an in-demand skill set in the workplace, I’ve come to realize that multi-tasking is just another iteration of “jack of all trades, master of none.” If I rephrased the concept of multi-tasking, it means that in an interview, my supervisor would be stressing the importance of me being able to do several things at once, without actually doing any of them well, just so long as they get done! Multi-tasking has become a huge no for me, as it means that things take longer to get done, leaves room for sloppy mistakes, and means you’re never truly present to the task at hand. I’m sure you’ve all had the experience during WFH where you’re on a Zoom call, but also texting, but also answering an email. How present were you to any one of those things in the moment? I prefer to spend small amounts of time hyper-focused on one thing, and then move to another when I need a break, as opposed to working on multiple tasks at once.I find this keeps me sharper, and my work gets done more quickly, and means my work is of a higher quality.

When All Else Fails, Walk Away (temporarily): I can clearly remember the first time I learned this at 7 years old. I was studying for my First Communion, and I needed to memorize a pretty long prayer to recite. No matter what I did, I kept messing up. I got so frustrated and felt like I would never get it right. My mom encouraged me to step away from it, give myself a chance to calm down, and sleep on it. Sure enough, the next day, without “studying” again, I was able to recite it easily. Since then, anytime something gets too overwhelming, I know to step away and sleep on it, and trust that if I give my mind the space and time for something restorative, it will unlock what I need after it reboots.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

I think the most important practice that can help with these three habits, and with improving focus in general, is simply being present. Notice I said simple — not easy. Being present moment-to-moment, without our mind jumping to thoughts of the past or the future, is one of the most difficult practices for many people, myself included. I am constantly working to improve my ability to be present, because I realize that when I spend more time being truly present, I have the ability to deepen both professional and personal relationships, and significantly decrease my anxiety and worry.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

For me personally, I am most likely to experience flow state when I come into a situation with only a loose plan, and no attachment to the outcome, and let things develop naturally. With my strength & conditioning clients, this means having a loose structure of what I want to work on that day, and leaving room for what they bring into the session, both verbally and through body language. Sometimes the session takes an unexpected turn, and when we go with the flow, it usually leads to new information or a breakthrough for them. I also find this approach works with writing — if I sit down and know I’m on a deadline, or intend to work on a specific topic, I often struggle. However, when a thought comes to me and I just run with it, the words seem to just pour, and I’m always happy with the content of the finished product. I find that flow doesn’t come when I’m looking for it, but when I’m truly present. Some of the things that I think help me be more open to this experience include listening to music, going for long walks, and grounding meditations. If you’ve ever had the experience of having a great idea come to you in the shower, when you have nothing else to focus on except the feeling of the water on your skin, I would say that’s a mini-moment in flow state. Interestingly, I don’t think most of us can move into flow state on demand. However, by building the right foundation — which our new good habits would be a part of — we can create the right environment for us to slip into a flow state more often and more easily.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would start a campaign called, “Our Bodies Were Made To Move!” (It’s currently one of my favorite hashtags to use on my social media posts).

A lot of fitness programs focus on aesthetics, accomplishing particular tasks, or singular goals like flexibility. However, I think the most important thing that could help the majority of people immediately would simply be to get people to move their bodies in the way that feels best for them. We know from years of research that it’s much harder to get people to stick to something they don’t enjoy, so fitness guidelines like 10,000 steps, or 30 minutes of weight training hold truth, but don’t necessarily inspire consistency, We know from anthropology that we were hunter-gatherers, and so for the majority of human existence, mobility, speed, and strength were essential to our survival. We also see that indigenous peoples experience significant declines in their health when transitioned to westernized, sedentary lifestyles. Moving our bodies daily, whether through walking, dancing, yoga, strength training, or anything else you enjoy, improves physical and mental well-being. Rather than exercise being a box to check on our to-do list because “we know we should,” or “it’s good for us,” we need to shift our thinking to the understanding that this is what our bodies were made for — movement is as essential to our human nature as the need for sleep and food! I recently wrote a blog post on how to find the workout you’ll actually enjoy, because that’s the workout you’ll stick to, that includes some actionable steps for people to begin exploring the way in which their own individual body loves to move.

As Elle Woods said in Legally Blonde, “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy.” And we all know what happy people don’t do.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Marianne Williamson. I first heard her as a guest on a podcast years ago, and was so inspired by her words. While her presidential campaign was ultimately unsuccessful, I was so happy that it allowed so many people to hear her message of engraining all work with love that might not have been exposed to it otherwise. Her political message — that rather than treating America’s symptoms, we must treat the underlying cause — aligns with my beliefs about health, wellness, and many other things, and I would love to discuss more deeply with her the role that we all have to play in addressing this.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I have a blog on my website, where I post about various holistic fitness topics. They can also follow me on Instagram @notorious.atc, or subscribe to my Youtube Channel.

