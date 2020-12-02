COVID-19’s 2020 is about to end. Frankly speaking this pandemic condition, lock down, work from home make us unhealthy. Its hundred percent true, because we are staying at home from march, staying at home make everything liberal including our food habits. No proper meal time, proper foods and obviously shaken our schedules. Let the past be past.

Start the upcoming 2021 with strong affirmation… that is to eat right !! To maintain healthy body eat lot of fruits, vegetables, fibre rich foods, less sugar. Motivate yourself to eat healthy, be accountable to yourself to your body. Challenge yourself to change your eating habits, food habits. Like to eat 3 fruits a day, 2 vegetables a day, no sugar today something related to this. Health is our wealth, only if you are healthy you live life happily. Eat right, stay healthy & be wise.