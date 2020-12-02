Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Eat right, Stay healthy…

To keep the body in good health is a duty...otherwise we shall not be able to keep the mind strong and clear - Buddha

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

COVID-19’s 2020 is about to end. Frankly speaking this pandemic condition, lock down, work from home make us unhealthy. Its hundred percent true, because we are staying at home from march, staying at home make everything liberal including our food habits. No proper meal time, proper foods and obviously shaken our schedules. Let the past be past.

Start the upcoming 2021 with strong affirmation… that is to eat right !! To maintain healthy body eat lot of fruits, vegetables, fibre rich foods, less sugar. Motivate yourself to eat healthy, be accountable to yourself to your body. Challenge yourself to change your eating habits, food habits. Like to eat 3 fruits a day, 2 vegetables a day, no sugar today something related to this. Health is our wealth, only if you are healthy you live life happily. Eat right, stay healthy & be wise.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Jonah Engler
    Community//

    Jonah Engler on the Role of Nutrition For a Healthy Life

    by Jonah Engler
    Corporate//

    Fuel Your Mind and Body

    by Thrive Global Staff
    Adam K. Veron
    Community//

    Adam K Veron – Best Nutrition Tips to Help You Stay Well during COVID-19

    by Adam Veron

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.